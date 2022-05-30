Fast and highly sensitive full-length single-cell RNA sequencing using FLASH-seq

Preparation and FACS of hPBMCs

Leukocytes were isolated from whole blood by density gradient centrifugation using Ficoll-Paque (Sigma-Aldrich). If not used immediately, cells were cryopreserved in fetal bovine serum (FBS) + 10% DMSO (Sigma-Aldrich). Prior to fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), cells were thawed, resuspended in 1x PBS + 2% FBS and stained with an fluorescein isothiocyanate-conjugated mouse anti-human CD45 antibody at a final dilution of 1:50 (clone HI30, BD Biosciences, 560976) for 25 min on ice. Unbounded antibodies were washed away by adding 3 ml of 1× RPMI 1640 medium (ThermoFisher Scientific) + 2% FBS, centrifuged for 5 min at 300×g, resuspended in 1× PBS + 0.04% BSA, strained through a 40-µm filter (pluriSelect) and stained with propidium iodide (PI) (1 mg ml−1, ThermoFisher Scientific) at room temperature to label dying cells.

Fluorescein isothiocyanate+ PI− single cells were sorted on a FACSAria Fusion (100-µm nozzle, 20 psi) instrument equipped with FACSDiva software (v8.0.2, BD Biosciences) (Supplementary Fig. 21 shows the gating strategy). Cells were sorted in different volumes of lysis buffer according to plate type (5 µl when using 96-well plates, 1 or 0.5 µl when using 384-well plates). LoBind twin.tec plates (Eppendorf) were used in all experiments.

Preparation and FACS of HEK293T cells

HEK293T cells (CRL-3216, ATCC) were cultured in DMEM (ThermoFisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS, 2 mM l-glutamine (Ambion) and 1% penicillin/streptavidin (Gibco). Cells were cryopreserved in FBS + 10% dimethylsulfoxide. Upon thawing, 1 ml prewarmed DMEM was added to the vial, the contents were transferred to a 15-ml Falcon tube containing 10 ml prewarmed DMEM and the cells were centrifuged for 5 min at 300×g. The supernatant was removed, and the cells were resuspended in 1× PBS + 0.04% BSA, strained through a 40-µm filter and stained with PI at room temperature to label dying cells. PI− single cells were sorted on a FACSAria Fusion instrument (100-µm nozzle, 20 psi).

Retinal organoids

Retinal organoids were generated from the induced pluripotent stem cell line 01F49i-N-B7 at passage 39, as described in Cowan et al.19. At week 18, retinal organoids were selected based on the presence of outer segments and characteristic retinal layers. Retinal and nonretinal parts of organoids were dissected and maintained in 3:1 medium, supplemented with N 2 at 37 °C until dissociation. Dissected organoids were pooled together and washed once with 1 ml Ringer solution without calcium. The Neural Tissue Dissociation Kit P (Miltenyi Biotec) was used to dissociate organoids into single cells, following the manufacturer’s instructions. The resulting cell suspension was spun for 5 min at 300×g in a prerefrigerated centrifuge (Eppendorf). The supernatant was carefully removed without disturbing the pellet, and samples were processed as described above for HEK293T cells. Only debris, doublets and PI+ cells were excluded from sorting.

scRNA-seq of retinal organoids on the 10x Genomics platform

The cellular suspension was used to load 10 K cells on each of two lanes of a Chromium instrument (10x Genomics). scRNA-seq libraries were prepared using the Next GEM Single Cell 3′ Gel Bead and Library v3.1 kit (CG000204 Rev C) and one of the two libraries was sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq6000 (28-8-0-91).

Lysis buffer preparation for FS and FS-LA

Lysis buffer was dispensed in single wells of a 384-well plate with the I.DOT (Dispendix), and the plate was sealed and stored at −20°C until needed. Lysis buffer was composed of 0.02 µl Triton-X100 (10% v/v, Sigma-Aldrich), 0.24 µl dNTP mix (25 mM each, Roth), 0.018 µl FS-dT 30 VN (5′Bio-AAGCAGTGGTATCAACGCAGAGTACT 30 VN-3′ (Bio, biotin); 100 µM, IDT), 0.03 µl RNAse inhibitor (40 U/µl, Takara), 0.012 µl dithiothreitol (100 mM, ThermoFisher Scientific), 0.2 µl betaine (5 M, Sigma-Aldrich), 0.09 µl dCTP (100 mM, ThermoFisher Scientific), 0.092 µl FS-TSO (5′Bio-AAGCAGTGGTATCAACGCAGAGTACrGrGrG-3′ (Bio, biotin); 100 µM, IDT), and water to 1 µl final volume. After sorting, plates were sealed with aluminum foil seals (VWR) and immediately placed in a −80 °C freezer until ready. Of note, FS dT 30 VN and SMART dT 30 VN have the same sequence and are used interchangeably in the figures and tables. Moreover, dCTP and FS-TSO can be removed from the lysis buffer mix and dispensed with the RT-PCR mix instead, without negatively affecting the overall results.

Lysis buffer preparation for FS-UMI

Lysis buffer composition: 0.02 µl Triton-X100 (10% v/v), 0.24 µl dNTP mix (25 mM each), 0.018 µl STRT-dT 31 oligonucleotide (5′Bio-AATGATACGGCGACCACCGATCGT 31 -3′ (Bio, biotin); 100 µM, IDT), 0.03 µl RNAse inhibitor (40 U/µl), 0.012 µl dithiothreitol (100 mM), 0.2 µl betaine (5 M), 0.09 µl dCTP (100 mM), and water to 1 µl final volume.

RT-PCR reaction for FS and FS-LA

Plates were removed from the −80 °C storage, transferred to a preheated Mastercycler thermocycler (Eppendorf), incubated for 3 min at 72 °C and then placed on a metal block kept in an ice bucket. Four microliters of RT-PCR mix were added using the I.DOT. RT-PCR mix composition: 0.238 µl dithiothreitol (100 mM), 0.8 µl betaine (5 M), 0.046 µl magnesium chloride (1 M, Ambion), 0.096 µl RNAse inhibitor (40 U µl−1), 0.05 µl Superscript IV (200 U µl−1, ThermoFisher Scientific), 2.5 µl KAPA HiFi Hot-Start ReadyMix (2×, Roche) and nuclease-free water to 4 µl final volume.

The following RT-PCR program was used: 60 min at 50 °C, 98 °C for 3 min, then N cycles of (98 °C for 20 s, 67 °C for 20 s, 72 °C for 6 min). The number of cycles depended on the cell type and protocol (guidelines in Supplementary Note 1). For FS, we chose N = 19 for HEK293T cells and N = 21 for hPBMCs. For FS-LA, we used N = 4, N = 6, N = 8, N = 10, N = 12 and N = 16.

RT-PCR reaction for FS-UMI

The protocol is the same as that described above for FS/FS-LA, with the following minor differences in the RT-PCR mix composition: 0.238 µl dithiothreitol (100 mM), 0.8 µl betaine (5 M), 0.046 µl magnesium chloride (1 M), 0.096 µl RNAse inhibitor (40 U µl−1), 0.05 µl Superscript IV (200 U µl−1), 2.5 µl KAPA HiFi Hot-Start ReadyMix (2×), 0.092 µl TSO carrying UMIs and a 5-bp spacer (TSO-UMI, 5′Bio-AAGCAGTGGTATCAACGCAGAGTNNNNNNNNXXXXXrGrGrG-3′ (NNNNNNNN = UMI; XXXXX = 5-bp spacer); 100 µM, IDT), 0.05 µl Tn5-ISPCR forward primer (5′-TCGTCGGCAGCGTCAGATGTGTATAAGAGACAGAAGCAGTGGTATCAACGCAGAGT-3′, 100 µM, IDT), 0.01 µl DI-PCR-P1A reverse primer (5′-AATGATACGGCGACCACCGA-3′, 100 µM, IDT) and nuclease-free water to 4 µl final volume. The following RT-PCR program was used: 60 min at 50 °C, 98 °C for 3 min, then N cycles of (98 °C for 20 s, 65 °C for 20 s, 72 °C for 6 min). We used N = 21 for HEK293T cells, N = 23 for hPBMCs and N = 24 for week 18 organoids. A complete list of the TSOs as well as all oligonucleotides used in this paper is given in Supplementary Note 2.

Sample cleanup (all protocols except FS-LA)

Samples were cleaned up using SeraMag SpeadBeads (GE Healthcare) containing 18% w/v polyethylene glycol (molecular weight = 8,000) (Sigma-Aldrich) on a Fluent 780 workstation (Tecan). A detailed protocol is described elsewhere23. A 0.8:1 ratio of beads to cDNA was used for most applications. In SS3 and FS-UMI, we used a 0.6:1 ratio. In FS-LA, no cleanup was performed, and 1 µl cDNA was used directly for tagmentation after RT-PCR.

Sample QC (all protocols except FS-LA)

Sample cDNA concentration was measured using the Quant-iT PicoGreen dsDNA assay kit and black Nunc F96 MicroWell polystyrene plates (ThermoFisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, except that we used half of the recommended reaction volumes to reduce costs. Fluorescence measurements were recorded on a Hidex Sense instrument (Hidex). To assess cDNA size distribution, eleven samples were randomly selected from each plate, loaded on a HS DNA chip and run on a 2100 Bioanalyzer System (software vB.02.10.51764, Agilent).

Sample normalization (all protocols except FS-LA)

Samples were diluted to a final cDNA concentration of 100–200 pg µl−1 based on the PicoGreen measurements. This plate represented the working dilution used later for library preparation.

Standard tagmentation and enrichment PCR

Tagmentation was carried out using different kits.

Library preparation with the Nextera XT kit (Illumina) was done in different ways according to the following protocol. For standard and miniaturized FS and FS method development, 1 μl cDNA working dilution (100-200 pg µl −1 ) was transferred to a new plate before adding 0.5 µl ATM (Amplicon Tagment Mix), 2 µl TD (Tagment DNA buffer), and nuclease-free water to 4 µl final volume. The plate content was incubated for 8 min at 55 °C, and the Tn5 was inactivated with 1 µl NT (Neutralize Tagment) buffer, followed by a 5-min incubation at room temperature, before adding 3 µl NPM (Nextera PCR Master mix) and 2 µl premixed custom N7xx and S5xx index adapters (5 µM each). The enrichment PCR reaction was done at 72 °C for 3 min, 95 °C for 30 s and then 14 cycles of (95 °C for 10 s, 55 °C for 30 s, 72 °C for 30 s), 72 °C for 5 min, 4 °C hold. The sequences of all index adapters used in this study are available on protocols.io (https://www.protocols.io/view/flash-seq-protocol-b6myrc7w/materials). For FS-UMI libraries (HEK293T, hPBMC), we used 1 µl normalized cDNA (100-200 pg µl −1 ), 1 µl TD buffer, and 0.08–0.2 µl ATM. For retinal organoids, 1 µl cDNA working dilution (100 pg µl −1 ) was transferred to a new plate before adding 0.2 µl ATM and 1 µl TD. Samples were incubated for 8 min at 55 °C. After inactivation with 0.5 µl 0.2% SDS for 5 min at room temperature, 1.5 µl NPM and 1 µl pre-mixed custom N7xx and S5xx index adapters (5 µM each) were added to the reaction. The enrichment PCR reaction was carried out as described above. Input cDNA and amount of ATM were adjusted to obtain sequencing-ready libraries 700–1,000 bp long.

Library preparation using homemade Tn5 transposase (FS method development and FS-LA). Tn5 transposase was produced by the EPFL Protein Facility (Lausanne, Switzerland). A modified version of the original protocol was used for protein preparation 13,24 . The tagmentation reaction mix contained 1 µl cDNA (150 pg µl −1 ), 0.8 µl 100% dimethylformamide (Sigma-Aldrich), 0.8 µl 5× TAPS buffer (50 mM TAPS-NaOH pH 7.3 at 25 °C, 25 mM MgCl 2 ), 0.0125 µl Tn5 transposase (~2 µM) and nuclease-free water to 4 µl final volume. The plate was incubated for 8 min at 55 °C, and the Tn5 was inactivated with 1 µl 0.2% SDS for 5 min at room temperature. Enrichment PCR mix contained 0.2 µl KAPA HiFi DNA polymerase (1 U µl −1 ), 0.3 µl dNTP mix (10 mM), 2 µl KAPA HiFi Buffer (5×) (all part of the KAPA HiFi PCR kit, Roche), 2 µl premixed custom N7xx and S5xx index adapters (5 µM each) and water to 5 µl final volume. The enrichment PCR reaction was carried out as described above.

plexWell Rapid single-cell kit (seqWell) (FS method development). Purified cDNA was diluted to a final concentration of 250 pg µl−1; 4 µl cDNA was used to generate sequencing libraries, following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Tagmentation and enrichment PCR of FS-LA samples

In FS-LA, several aspects of the workflow had to be modified according to the number of preamplification PCR cycles used. Here, we provide some general guidelines but appropriate reaction conditions will require further adjustments, depending on the cell type used (Supplementary Note 1).

RT-PCR was performed in 384-well plates in a final volume of 5 µl. We used 1 µl unpurified amplified cDNA directly for tagmentation. In pilot experiments, we observed that leftover primers, dNTPs and salt could completely inhibit the activity of the Tn5 transposase. An acceptable compromise was to dilute the cDNA ten times (i.e., adding 1 µl cDNA and 9 µl tagmentation mix with homemade Tn5 or using 1 µl 1:10 cDNA diluted in nuclease-free water).

Sample pooling and sequencing (all protocols)

After enrichment PCR cells were pooled together and cleaned up with a 0.8:1 SeraMag SpeadBeads containing 18% w/v polyethylene glycol (molecular weight = 8,000). Libraries were sequenced using a NextSeq 550 (control software v4.0.1) high-output kit v2.5 (75 cycles) with read mode 75-8-8-0. FS-UMI libraries were sequenced using a NextSeq 550 high (75 or 150 cycles) or mid (150 cycles) output kit v2.5 with read mode 75-8-8-0 or 100-8-8-50, respectively. One of the FS-UMI retinal organoid libraries (plate 316) was resequenced using a NextSeq550 high-output kit v2.5 (75 cycles) to increase the number of reads per cell.

Other single-cell protocols

Smart-seq2 libraries were generated according to Picelli et al.25. Smart-seq3 libraries were prepared according to the protocols.io guidelines (https://doi.org/10.17504/protocols.io.bcq4ivyw). SMART-seq single-cell kit (Takara Bio) libraries were prepared following the manufacturer’s instructions, with the exception that all reaction volumes were decreased by half.

Statistical analysis

Cell-to-cell correlations were calculated using Kendall’s tau rank correlation to handle ties (pcaPP, v1.9-74). Only genes expressed in all the compared groups were used to calculate correlations. Multiple comparisons were performed using Dunn’s test or Wilcoxon rank-sum test (rstatix, v0.7.0).

Box plots in this paper are defined as follows: central part, median; lower/upper hinges, 25th/75th percentile; whiskers, 1.5× interquartile ranges; and points, outliers.

Full-length scRNA-seq data preprocessing

Sequencing adapter leftovers were trimmed using BBDUK (BBMAP, v38.86) in all reads. When required, Umi-tools (v1.1.1) was used to extract UMIs from 5′ UMI reads and trim spacer sequences, FS/SS3 adapters and GGG motifs originating from the TSO. Non-UMI reads >60 bp or UMI reads >30 bp were aligned against hg38 (Gencode v34) using STAR (–limitSjdbInsertNsj 2000000 –outFilterIntronMotifs RemoveNoncanonicalUnannotated, v2.7.3) in single-pass mode. Primary alignments of mapped reads were retained with samtools (v1.10). Non-UMI reads were assigned to a feature from Gencode v34 annotation (primary_assembly) with featureCounts (-t exon -g gene_name –fracOverlap 0.25, v2.0.0). UMI reads were treated as stranded, assigned to a feature using featureCounts (-s 1 -t exon -g gene_name –fracOverlap 0.25, v2.0.0), and deduplicated/counted using umi_tools counts (–per-gene, v1.1.1). Gene-body coverages, genome-wide read distributions and read GC contents were estimated using ReSQC (v4.0.0). Isoforms were counted using Salmon (v1.5.2) on a prebuild hg38 (salmon_sa_index) index with decoy genome using the following parameters: –minAssignedFrags 1–dumpEqWeights –validateMappings. Library-specific parameters were adapted to the read type (internal: U, UMI: SF).

When working on paired-end data, the following modifications were made to the pipeline. In FS-UMI, UMI sequences were extracted from read 1 or read 2 (Methods, 'UMI in read 2 reads'). UMI reads were mapped with STAR (–seedSearchStartLmax 30 –limitSjdbInsertNsj 2000000 –outFilterIntronMotifs RemoveNoncanonicalUnannotated). UMI reads invading the adjacent sequence were discarded using a custom R script (filterInvasionEventsfromBAM.R, max.mismatch = 1). UMI reads were deduplicated/counted using umi_tools counts (–per-gene –chimeric-pairs = discard –unpaired-reads = discard, v1.1.1).

All down-samplings were performed on the FASTQ files using seqkt (-s42, v1.3-r106).

Full-length scRNA-seq postprocessing

The resulting data were parsed using R (v4.1.0). Downstream data exploration of the gene counts was performed using Seurat26 (v4.0.3). Generally, only cells with >50 K or >100 K raw reads, >60% uniquely mapped reads and <25% or <20% unmapped reads were selected. Mitochondrial, ribosomal and MALAT1 genes/isoforms were excluded from the analysis. SCTransform (v0.3.2) was used to normalize the count matrix. The sample’s read counts and, in hPBMCs, the percentage of mitochondria reads, were regressed out. The most variable genes were selected using variance stabilizing transformation. Nonlinear dimension reduction was performed using UMAP (uwot, v0.1.10) on the principal-component analysis values. Distinct clusters and individual cell communities were identified using Seurat FindNeighbors and FindClusters functions. Differentially expressed cell-type markers were identified using FindAllMarkers (test.use = ”MAST”, logfc.threshold = 0.5, pos.only = T). hPBMCs cell types were automatically assigned with Azimuth26. In retinal organoids, cell types were assigned based on the top cell markers and markers obtained from Cowan et al.19. TCR rearrangements were extracted from hPBMC data using TRUST4 (ref. 27) (v1.0.6). TCR sequences with CDR3aa sequence less than eight amino acids, out-of-frame CDR3aa or missing V-J-C chain were excluded.

Isoform pseudocounts generated by Salmon were imported into R using tximport (v1.20.0). For retinal organoids, length scaled transcripts per million were processed as described above with Seurat v4.0.3, except for SCTransform, which was replaced with NormalizeData. Differentially expressed cell-type markers were identified using FindAllMarkers (test.use = “t-test”, logfc.threshold = 0.5 pos.only = T, min.pct = 0.25).

Strand invasion

The 20-bp sequence adjacent to the read start of unambiguously assigned UMI reads was extracted using getSeq (BSgenome v1.60.0, BSgenome.Hsapiens.UCSC.hg38, v1.4.3) taking into account the read orientation. To avoid overcounting PCR duplicates, UMI reads harboring the same UMI sequence, mapping position and adjacent read-start sequence were collapsed (= deduplicated 5′ UMI reads). The adjacent sequence was compared to the UMI looking for a perfect or partial match (= consecutive 5′ mismatches) in the presence or absence of an additional ‘GGG’ or ‘SPACER-GGG’ motif.

To differentiate the reads mapping to exons or introns, a GTF file regrouping the collapsed exonic and intronic genomic sequences of all genes was created using custom R scripts. This GTF file was used to assign mapped 5′ UMI reads to exonic or intronic features in an unstranded manner with featurecounts (-s 0 –largestOverlap –fracOverlap 0.25 -R BAM). The annotated BAM files were parsed using custom R scripts to retrieve the read position, mapping strand, UMI sequence and gene annotation.

Seqlogo graphics were produced using ggseqlogo (v0.1).

UMIs in read 2 reads

UMI reads were identified using umi_tools extract (v1.1.1). The motif searched was adapted to the method and read type. UMI reads in FS-UMI read 1 (R1-UMI) were defined as starting with any full or partial 5′ adapter sequence (= full-length sequence − N 5′ nucleotides, where N = 1, …, [full-length-2]), followed by eight random nucleotides (= UMI), spacer sequence, and ‘GG’. UMIs in read 2 (R2-UMI) from FS-UMI were identified using a motif made of two to four bases of the 5′ adapter (‘^GAGT | ^AGT | ^GT’) followed by eight random nucleotides, spacer sequence and GG.

SS3 data were obtained from Hagemann-Jensen et al. (E-MTAB-8735, ‘Mouse fibroblast - Gel cut’). A total of 150 cells were randomly selected. In SS3, R1-UMI were defined as starting with any full or partial 5′ adapter sequence (= full-length sequence − N 5′ nucleotides, where N = 1, …, [full-length-4]), followed by eight random nucleotides (= UMI) and GG. SS3 R2-UMIs were defined as starting with a partial 5′ adapter, similarly to SS3 R1-UMIs.

To account for the difference in R1-UMI/R2-UMI orientations, read 2 of R2-UMIs were used as read 1. Conversely, read 1 of R2-UMIs was used as read 2. Reads were cropped to a maximum of 75 bp using trimmomatic (v0.39). Only paired reads of >25 bp were retained. The remaining reads were mapped and assigned to a feature and the gene counts were quantified as described above, except for –seedSearchStartLmax, which was set to 25 for the mapping. Gene-body coverages were assessed using ReSQC on reads trimmed to a common 30 × 30-bp length to account for the differences in read 1 versus read 2 lengths.

10x Genomics data

Data were processed with CellRanger (v6.1.1). Ambient RNA was removed using SoupX (v1.5.2). Single cells were filtered based on the following criteria: nCount_RNA [1500–25000], nFeature_RNA [< 250], percent.mito [0.25–12.5]. Doublets were removed using DoubletFinder (v2.0.3). The filtered count matrix was processed with Seurat SCT transform, regressing out the percentage of mitochondrial reads (variable.features.n = 3,000, v4.0.3). UMAP was built on the top 20 first PCA values. Cell markers were identified using FindAllMarkers (test.use = “MAST”, logfc.threshold = 0.5, only.pos = T). Cell types were assigned based on markers from Cowan et al.19. A subgroup of cells of unknown origin associated with few detected molecules (nCount_RNA < 2,000) and mainly expressing lncRNA (NEAT1, MALAT1, …) and apoptotic markers (e.g., BBC3) were defined as apoptotic cells.

Variant calling

DNA for the exome sequencing was extracted from the central nonretinal part of retinal organoids using the Qiagen AllPrep Dna/Rna Mini kit (Qiagen). The sequencing library was generated with Twist Bioscience Human Core Exome Plus capture kit by CeGaT and sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq6000 instrument. Raw sequencing files were aligned to the GRCh38 reference using bwa (v0.7.17-r1188). Duplicates were marked using Picard (v2.23.8-2-ga004f14-SNAPSHOT). Variants were called by HaplotypeCaller including base quality score recalibration (GATK v4.1.4.1) according to GATK best practices and were selected to be present in the target regions of the capture kit (that is exons). Variants passing filters were defined as QD > 2, FS < 60, SOR < 3, MQ > 40, MQRankSum > −12.5 and ReadPosRankSum > −8. QD, variant confidence/quality by depth; FS, phred-scaled P-value using Fisher's exact test to detect strand bias; SOR, symmetric odds ratio of 2x2 contingency table to detect strand bias; MQ, root mean square mapping quality.

Variants from the scRNA data were called separately in each cell. Reads were aligned using STAR (v2.7.3) in a two-pass mapping mode. New splice junctions discovered during the first mapping pass of all analyzed cells were filtered to retain canonical junctions supported by more than two non multimapped reads in at least one cell. Mitochondrial splice junctions were excluded. Unmapped and secondary alignments were filtered out using samtools (v1.10). The resulting BAM files were processed following GATK RNA-sequencing best practices with GATK (v4.2.2.0) and PicardTools (v2.26.5). Variants were called using bcftools mpileup (v1.10.2, –skip-indels -q 15) followed by bcftools call (-c -v). FASTQ files were downsampled using seqtk (-s42, v1.3-r106). VCF files were parsed using R (v4.1), bamSignals (v1.24.0) and vcfR (v1.12.0).

For each cell, the list of putative true SNPs was defined as the exome-sequencing SNPs expressed with more than 2 reads (=reference list). FS-UMI SNPs outside of the exome-sequencing coverage were filtered out. True-positive SNPs were defined as FS SNPs with DP > 2 and detected in the reference list. The number of false-negative variants was defined as the difference between the number of SNPs in the reference list and the number of true-positive SNPs. False-positive SNPs were defined as detected in FS, but not in the reference list.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.