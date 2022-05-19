Deep Visual Proteomics defines single-cell identity and heterogeneity

Patient samples and ethics

We collected archival FFPE tissue samples of salivary gland acinic cell carcinoma and melanoma from the Department of Pathology, Zealand University Hospital, in Roskilde, Denmark. Melanoma tissue was from a 51-year-old male and located at the left upper chest. TNM stage at diagnosis was T3aN1M0. The histological subtype was superficial spreading melanoma; the Clark level was 4; and the Breslow thickness was 2.27 mm. Tumor immune infiltration was categorized as non-brisk. The FFPE sample was 17 years old. The patient experienced recurrence at different locations 17 months after diagnosis and died after 71 months. The acinic cell carcinoma was removed from the right parotid gland of a 29-year-old male. There was no sign of mitosis, necrosis de-differentiation or perineural or intravascular growth. The tumor cells were positive in EpCAM, CK7, DOG1 and SOX10. Mammaglobin was negative. The sample was 4 years old, and the patient is currently disease-free. The study was carried out in accordance with institutional guidelines under approval by the local Medical Ethics Review Committee (SJ-742) and the Data Protection Agency (REG-066-2019) and in agreement with Danish law (Medical Research Involving Human Subjects Act). The fallopian tube tissue shown in Fig. 2 is from a 64-year-old female and was macroscopically and histologically normal appearing. All patients consented before surgery. Patient-derived tissues were obtained fresh or paraffin-embedded according to an approved institutional review board protocol (13372B) at the University of Chicago hospital. In accordance with the Medical Ethics Review Committee approval, all FFPE human patient tissue samples were exempted from consent, as these studies used existing archived pathological specimens. Human tissue specimens were assessed by a board-certified pathologist.

Cell lines

The human osteosarcoma cell line U2OS was grown in DMEM (high glucose, GlutaMAX) containing 10% FBS and penicillin–streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

The U2OS FUCCI cells were kindly provided by Atsushi Miyawaki14. These cells are endogenously tagged with two fluorescent proteins fused to the cell cycle regulators CDT1 (mKO2-hCdt1+) and geminin (mAG-hGem+). CDT1 accumulates during the G1 phase, whereas geminin accumulates in the S and G2 phases, allowing cell cycle monitoring. The cells were cultivated at 37 °C in a 5.0% CO 2 humidified environment in McCoy’s 5A (modified) medium GlutaMAX supplement (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 36600021) supplemented with 10% FBS (VWR) without antibiotics.

U2OS cells stably expressing a membrane-targeted form of eGFP were generated by transfection with plasmid Lck-GFP (Addgene, 61099 (ref. 37)) and culturing in selection medium (DMEM medium containing 10% FBS, penicillin–streptomycin and 400 μg ml−1 of Geneticin) under conditions of limited dilution to yield single colonies. A clonal cell line with homogenous and moderate expression levels of Lck-eGFP at the plasma membrane was established from a single colony.

All cell lines were tested for mycoplasma (MycoAlert, Lonza) and authenticated by STR profiling (IdentiCell).

IHC staining on membrane slides

Membrane PEN slides 1.0 (Zeiss, 415190-9041-000) were treated with UV light for 1 hour and coated with APES (3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane) using VECTABOND reagent (Vector Labs, SP-1800-7) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. FFPE tissue sections were cut (2.5 µm), air dried at 37 °C overnight and heated at 60 °C for 20 minutes to facilitate better tissue adhesion. Next, sections were deparaffinized, rehydratrated and loaded wet on the fully automated instrument Omnis (Dako). Antigen retrieval was conducted using Target Retrieval Solution pH 9 (Dako, S2367) diluted 1:10 and heated for 60 minutes at 90 °C. Single stain for EpCAM (Nordic BioSite, clone BS14, BSH-7402-1, dilution 1:400) and sequential double stain for SOX10/CD146 (SOX10, Nordic BioSite, clone BS7, BSH-7959-1, dilution 1:200; CD146, Cell Marque, clone EP54, AC-0052, dilution 1:400) was performed, and slides were incubated for 30 minutes (32 °C). After washing and blocking of endogenous peroxidase activity, the reactions were detected and visualized using EnVision FLEX, High pH kit (Dako, GV800 and GV809/GV821) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In the double stain, EnVision DAB (Dako, GV825) and EnVision Magenta (Dako, GV900) substrate chromogen systems were used for visualization of CD146 and SOX10, respectively. Finally, slides were rinsed in water, counterstained with Mayerʼs hematoxylin and air dried without mounting.

IHC staining for validation of DVP studies

FFPE tissue sections were cut (2.5 µm), placed on coated slides (Agilent/Dako, K8020) and air dried vertically before heating at 60 °C for 20 minutes to facilitate tissue adhesion. Next, slides were loaded on the fully automated instrument Omnis. Sections were dewaxed, and antigen retrieval was conducted using Target Retrieval Solution High pH (Agilent/Dako, GV804, diluted 1:50) at 97 °C for 24 minutes. Subsequently, the sections were incubated with the primary antibodies. We selected antibodies assessed and approved by a board-certified consultant pathologist. Proto-oncogene tyrosine protein kinase SRC/c-Src (Cell Signaling Technology, clone 36D10, 2109, dilution 1:3,200), fatty acid synthase/FASN (Cell Signaling Technology, clone C20G5, 3180, dilution 1:100), calponin-1/CNN1 (Cell Marque, clone EP63, AC-0060, dilution 1:300) and cytokeratin 5/CK5 (Leica Biosystems, clone XM26, NCL-L-CK5, dilution 1:200) for 30 minutes at 32 °C. After washing and blocking of endogenous peroxidase activity, the reactions were detected and visualized using EnVision FLEX, High pH kit (Agilent/Dako, GV800 and GV809/GV821) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Finally, slides were rinsed in water, counterstained with Mayerʼs hematoxylin and cover-slipped.

Immunofluorescence staining

Cells were first incubated with 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) for 20 minutes and then fixed for 5 minutes at room temperature with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) and washed three times with PBS. Cells were then permeabilized with PBS/0.2% Triton X-100 for 2 minutes on ice and washed three times with PBS. Cells were then stained with an EdU labeling kit (Life Technologies) and counterstained with Hoechst 33342 for 10 minutes. Slides were mounted with GB mount (GBI Labs, E01-18).

For validation experiments (Extended Data Fig. 3), 96-well glass-bottom plates (Greiner SensoPlate Plus, Greiner Bio-One) were coated with 12.5 µg ml−1 of human fibronectin (Sigma-Aldrich) for 1 hour at room temperature. Immunocytochemistry was carried out following an established protocol38. Then, 8,000 U2OS cells were seeded in each well and incubated in a 37 °C and 5% CO 2 environment for 24 hours. Cells were washed with PBS, fixed with 40 µl of 4% ice-cold PFA and permeabilized with 40 µl of 0.1 Triton X-100 in PBS for 3×5 minutes. Rabbit polyclonal HPA antibodies targeting the proteins of interest were diluted in blocking buffer (PBS + 4% FBS) at 2–4 µg ml−1 along with primary marker antibodies (see below) and incubated overnight at 4 °C. Cells were washed with PBS for 4×10 minutes and incubated with secondary antibodies (goat anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 (A11034, Thermo Fisher Scientific), goat anti-mouse Alexa Fluor 555 (A21424, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and goat anti-chicken Alexa Fluor 647 (A21449, Thermo Fisher Scientific)) in blocking buffer at 1.25 µg ml−1 for 90 minutes at room temperature. Cells were counterstained in 0.05 µg ml−1 of DAPI for 15 minutes, washed with for 4×10 minutes and mounted in PBS.

Primary antibodies used were as follows:

For C7orf50 cell cycle validation: mouse anti-ANLN at 1.25 µg ml−1 (amab90662, Atlas Antibodies)

Mouse anti CCNB1 at 1 µg ml−1 (610220, BD Biosciences)

Rabbit anti-C7orf50 at 1 µg ml−1 (HPA052281, Atlas Antibodies)

For human fallopian tube tissue, FFPE tissue sections (2.5 µm) were mounted and pre-processed as described above. Thereafter, tissue was dewaxed by washing 2×2 minutes in 100% xylene, followed by a series of 100%, 95% and 70% ethanol for 1 minute, respectively, and 3×1 minute in ddH 2 O. Antigen retrieval was performed in a water bath employing EDTA retrieval buffer (1 mM EDTA, 0.05% Tween 20, pH 8.0) at 95 °C for 1 hour. Subsequent to a cooling phase of 1 hour at room temperature, blocking was conducted with 10% goat serum in TBST for 1 hour at room temperature. Primary antibodies targeting FOXJ1 (mouse, dilution 1:200, 14-9965-80, Invitrogen) and EpCAM (rabbit, dilution 1:200, 14452, Cell Signaling Technology) were diluted in 10% goat serum and incubated overnight at 4 °C in a humidified chamber. Tissue specimens were washed 5× in TBST and secondary antibodies for the visualization of FOXJ1 (Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-mouse, dilution 1:200, A21235, Invitrogen) and EpCAM (Alexa Fluor 555 goat anti-rabbit, dilution 1:200, A21428, Invitrogen), and SYTO 10 for nuclear visualization (10624243, Invitrogen) was applied for 1 hour at room temperature in darkness. Samples were washed 5× in TBST, followed by 2× in TBS and cover-slipped for high-content imaging.

High-resolution microscopy

Images of immunofluorescence-labeled cell cultures were acquired using an AxioImager Z.2 microscope (Zeiss), equipped with wide-field optics, a ×20, 0.8 NA dry objective and a quadruple-band filter set for Hoechst, FITC, Cy3 and Cy5 fluorescent dyes. Wide-field acquisition was performed using the Colibri 7 LED light source and an AxioCam 702 mono camera with 5.86 μm per pixel. Z-stacks with 19 z-slices were acquired at 3-mm increments to capture the optimal focus plane. Images were obtained automatically with Zeiss ZEN 2.6 (blue edition) at non-saturating conditions (12-bit dynamic range).

IHC images from salivary gland and melanoma tissue were obtained using the automated slide scanner Zeiss Axio Scan.Z1 for bright-field microscopy. Bright-field acquisition was obtained using the VIS LED light source and a CCD Hitachi HV-F202CLS camera. PEN slides were scanned with a ×20, 0.8 NA dry objective yielding a resolution of 0.22 mm per pixel. Z-stacks with eight z-slices were acquired at 2-mm increments to capture the optimal focus plane. Color images were obtained automatically with Zeiss ZEN 2.6 (blue edition) at non-saturating conditions (12-bit dynamic range).

Wide-field fluorescence microscopy for validation of cell-cycle-dependent C7orf50 expression

Cells were imaged on a Leica Dmi8 wide-field microscope equipped with a 0.8 NA, ×40 air objective and a Hamamatsu Flash 4.0 V3 camera using LAS X software. The segmentation of each cell was performed using Cell Profiler software8 using DAPI for nuclei segmentation. The mean intensity of the target protein and the cell cycle marker protein was measured in the nucleus. The cells were grouped into the G1 and G2 phases of the cell cycle by using the 0.2 and 0.8 quantile of ANLN or CCNB1 intensity levels in the nucleus, and cell-cycle-dependent expression of C7orf50 was validated by comparing differences in expression levels between G1 and G2 cells.

LMD

To excise cells or nuclei, we used the Leica LMD7 system, which we adapted for automated single-cell automation. High cutting precision was achieved using an HC PL FLUOTAR L ×63/0.70 (tissue) or ×40/0.60 (cell cultures) CORR XT objective. We used the Leica Laser Microdissection V 8.2.3.7603 software (adapted for this project) for full automated excision and collection of contours. For FFPE tissue proteome analysis, we collected 50–100 cells per sample (total area collected × slide thickness / average mammalian cell volume of 2,000 µm3; BNID 100434), in agreement with estimations in spatial transcriptomics analysis39.

Leica LMD7 cutting accuracy (Leica R&D, patent EP1276586)

For ×150 objective: \({\frac{10}{150}} = 0.07\,\upmu{\mathrm{m}}\)

Segmentation methods and accuracy evaluation

nucleAIzer3 models were integrated into BIAS and customized for these experiments by retraining and refining the nucleus and cytoplasm segmentation models. First, style transfer5 learning was performed as follows. Given a new experimental scenario such as our melanoma or salivary gland tissue sections stained immunohistochemically, the acquisition of which produces such an image type that no annotated training data exist for, preventing efficient segmentation with even powerful DL methods. With an initial segmentation or manual contouring by experts (referred to as annotation), a small mask dataset is acquired (masks represent, for example, nuclei), which is used to generate new (synthetic) mask images such that the spatial distribution, density and morphological properties of the generated objects (for example, nuclei) are similar to those measured on the annotated images. The initial masks and their corresponding microscopy images are used to train an image style transfer model that learns how to generate the texture of the microscopy images on the masks, marking objects using GANs40 (generative adversarial networks): foreground to mimic, for example, nuclei, and background for surrounding, for example, tissue structures. Parallelly, artificial masks of either nucleus or cytoplasm objects were created and input to the image style transfer learning network that generated realistic-looking synthetic microscopy images with the visual appearance of the original experiment. Hence, with this artificially created training data (synthetic microscopy images and their corresponding, also synthetic, masks), their applied segmentation model, Mask R-CNN, is prepared for the new image type and can accurately segment the target compartments.

We benchmarked the accuracy of the segmentation approach on a fluorescent Lck-U2OS cell line as well as tissue samples of melanoma, salivary gland and fallopian tube and compared results to three additional methods, including two DL approaches—unet4nuclei (denoted as M 1 in Fig. 2a and S1)6 and Cellpose (M 3 )7—alongside a widely used, conventional adaptive threshold-based and object splitting-based application (M 2 )8. We note that M 1 is not intended for cytoplasm segmentation (see details in ref. 6 and below). Segmentation accuracy according to the F1 metric is displayed as bar plots (Fig. 2b, Extended Data Fig. 1a, Table 1 and Supplementary Table 1), and visual representation in a color-coded manner is also provided.

unet4nuclei6 is optimized to segment nuclei on cell culture images; Cellpose7 is an approach intended for either nucleus or cytoplasm segmentation on various microscopy image types; and CellProfiler8 is a conventional threshold-based and object splitting-based software broadly used in the bioimage analysis community. unet4nuclei, as its name suggests, is primarily intended for nucleus segmentation and uses a U-Net-based network after pre-processing of input images and then post-processes detected objects. Cellpose uses a vector flow representation of instances, and its neural network (also based on U-Net) predicts and combines horizontal and vertical flows. unet4nuclei has successfully been applied in nucleus segmentation of cell cultures, whereas Cellpose is able to generalize well on various image modalities even outside microscopy and can be used to segment nuclei and cytoplasms. However, as most segmentation methods, neither is able to adapt to a new image domain, such as a particular experiment type (for example, IHC salivary gland tissue), without re-training on newly created ground truth annotations. On the contrary, our segmentation algorithm (nucleAIzer3) is able to do so via the image style transfer approach mentioned above. Obviously, conventional algorithms cannot adapt either; thus, they need to be re-parameterized for each experiment. For the evaluation, an expert CellProfiler user was asked to optimize a pipeline for each sample type to the best possible segmentation result, and then all images per sample type were segmented with one pipeline (corresponding to the given sample).

We evaluated our segmentation performance (and comparisons) according to the F1 score metric calculated at the 0.7-IoU (intersection over union) threshold. IoU, also known as Jaccard index, was calculated from the overlapping region of the predicted (segmented) object with its corresponding ground truth (real) object at a given threshold (see formulation below). True-positive (TP), false-positive (FP) and false-negative (FN) objects were counted accordingly, if they had an IoU greater than the threshold t (in our case, 0.7), to yield the F1 score at this threshold (see formulation below). Segmentation evaluation was performed on 10–20 randomly selected images sampled from visually distinct regions for each sample type (U2OS cells and melanoma, salivary gland and fallopian tube tissues) to show robustness, compared to ground truth annotations drawn by experts using AnnotatorJ41. We included images from all relevant regions of each sample—for example, duct cells, acini cells, cells without any membrane staining and lymphocytes—in the salivary gland tissue, and similarly for the other samples as well, to ensure robustness. Outlines or contours of all visible objects (nucleus or cytoplasm) were drawn individually and then exported to mask images in the same format that the segmentation yielded (instance segmentation masks with increasing gray intensities by objects). The ground truth masks were solely used in evaluation; the aforementioned image style transfer learning was trained on automatically fetched masks of the new experiments. Considering the mean F1 scores measured, we conclude that the applied DL-based segmentation method3 available in BIAS produced segmentations on both nucleus and cytoplasm level in a higher quality than the compared methods (see results in Fig. 2a,b and Extended Data Fig. 1a).

$$Jaccard\,index = \frac{{\left| {x \cap y} \right|}}{{\left| {x \cup y} \right|}} = \frac{{\left| {x \cap y} \right|}}{{\left| x \right| + \left| y \right| - \left| {x \cap y} \right|}}$$

$$precision(t) = \frac{{TP(t)}}{{TP(t) + FP(t)}}$$

$$recall(t) = \frac{{TP(t)}}{{TP(t) + FN(t)}}$$

$$F1\,score(t) = 2 \cdot \frac{{precision(t) \cdot recall(t)}}{{precision(t) + recall(t)}}$$

Our evaluation results of nucleus and cell body segmentation on melanoma, salivary gland and fallopian tube epithelium tissues and U2OS cells is presented in Table 1.

These results correlate with our pevious study3 that showed superior performance of nucleAIzer on various microscopy image data modalities (fluorescent cell culture, hematoxylin and eosin tissue and further experimental scenarios) compared to multiple segmentation approaches, including, for example, M 2 and ilastik9.

We also note that previous methods, such as CellProfiler or ilastik, can perform accurate segmentation of cells; moreover, the performance of M 2 on tissue nucleus segmentation is remarkable. On the other hand, robust methods (for example, DL-based) offer the convenience of not needing to reset most parameters when working on images from a different sample or type.

Sample preparation for MS

Cell culture (nuclei or whole cells) and tissue samples were collected by automated LMD into 384-well plates (Eppendorf, 0030129547). For the collection of different U2OS nuclei classes (Fig. 3 and Extended Data Figs. 2 and 3), we normalized nuclear size differences (resulting in different total protein amounts) by the number of collected objects per class. On average, we collected 267 nuclei per sample. For FFPE tissue samples of salivary gland and melanoma (2.5-µm-thick sections cut with a microtome), an area of 80,000–160,000 µm2 per sample was collected for an estimated number of 100–200 cells based on the average HeLa cell volume of 2,000 μm3 (BNID 100434).

Next, 20 µl of ammonium bicarbonate (ABC) was added to each sample well, and the plate was closed with sealing tape (Corning, CLS6569-100EA). After vortexing for 10 seconds, plates were centrifuged for 10 minutes at 2,000g and heated at 95 °C for 30 minutes (cell culture) or 60 minutes (tissue) in a thermal cycler (Bio-Rad S1000 with 384-well reaction module) at a constant lid temperature of 110 °C. Then, 5 µl of 5× digestion buffer (60% acetonitrile in 100 mM ABC) was added, and samples were heated at 75 °C for another 30 minutes. Samples were shortly cooled down, and 1 µl of LysC was added (pre-diluted in ultra-pure water to 4 ng µl−1) and digested for 4 hours at 37 °C in the thermal cycler. Subsequently, 1.5 µl of trypsin was added (pre-diluted in ultra-pure water to 4 ng µl−1) and incubated overnight at 37 °C in the thermal cycler. The next day, digestion was stopped by adding trifluoroacetic acid (TFA, final concentration 1% v/v), and samples were vacuum dried (approximately 1.5 hours at 60 °C). Then, 4 µl of MS loading buffer (3% acetonitrile in 0.2% TFA) was added, and the plate was vortexed for 10 seconds and centrifuged for 5 minutes at 2,000g. Samples were stored at −20 °C until liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry (LC–MS) analysis.

High-pH reversed-phase fractionation

We used high-pH reversed-phase fractionation to generate a deep U2OS cell precursor library for data-independent MS analysis (below). Peptides were fractionated at pH 10 with the spider-fractionator42. Next, 30 μg of purified peptides was separated on a 30-cm C18 column in 100 minutes and concatenated into 12 fractions with 90-second exit valve switches. Peptide fractions were vacuum dried and reconstituted in MS loading buffer for LC–MS analysis.

LC–MS analysis

LC–MS analysis was performed with an EASY-nLC-1200 system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) connected to a modified trapped ion mobility spectrometry quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer with about five-fold-higher ion current (timsTOF Pro, Bruker Daltonik) with a nano-electrospray ion source (CaptiveSpray, Bruker Daltonik). The autosampler was configured for sample pick-up from 384-well plates.

Peptides were loaded on a 50-cm in-house-packed HPLC column (75-µm inner diameter packed with 1.9-µm ReproSil-Pur C18-AQ silica beads, Dr. Maisch).

Peptides were separated using a linear gradient from 5–30% buffer B (0.1% formic acid and 80% ACN in LC–MS-grade water) in 55 minutes, followed by an increase to 60% for 5 minutes and a 10-minute wash in 95% buffer B at 300 nl min−1. Buffer A consisted of 0.1% formic acid in LC–MS-grade water. The total gradient length was 70 minutes. We used an in-house-made column oven to keep the column temperature constant at 60 °C.

Mass spectrometric analysis was performed as described in Brunner et al., either in data-dependent (ddaPASEF) (Fig. 4) or data-independent (diaPASEF) mode (Figs. 2, 3 and 5). For ddaPASEF, one MS1 survey TIMS-MS and ten PASEF MS/MS scans were acquired per acquisition cycle. Ion accumulation and ramp time in the dual TIMS analyzer was set to 100 ms each, and we analyzed the ion mobility range from 1/K 0 = 1.6 Vs cm−2 to 0.6 Vs cm−2. Precursor ions for MS/MS analysis were isolated with a 2-Th window for m/z < 700 and 3-Th for m/z > 700 in a total m/z range of 100–1.700 by synchronizing quadrupole switching events with the precursor elution profile from the TIMS device. The collision energy was lowered linearly as a function of increasing mobility starting from 59 eV at 1/K 0 = 1.6 Vs cm−2 to 20 eV at 1/K 0 = 0.6 Vs cm−2. Singly charged precursor ions were excluded with a polygon filter (otof control, Bruker Daltonik). Precursors for MS/MS were picked at an intensity threshold of 1.000 arbitrary units (a.u.) and re-sequenced until reaching a ‘target value’ of 20.000 a.u., taking into account a dynamic exclusion of 40-second elution. For data-independent analysis, we made use of the correlation of ion mobility with m/z and synchronized the elution of precursors from each ion mobility scan with the quadrupole isolation window. The collision energy was ramped linearly as a function of the ion mobility from 59 eV at 1/K 0 = 1.6 Vs cm−2 to 20 eV at 1/K 0 = 0.6 Vs cm−2. We used the ddaPASEF method for library generation.

Data analysis of proteomic raw files

Mass spectrometric raw files acquired in ddaPASEF mode (Fig. 4) were analyzed with MaxQuant (version 1.6.7.0)43,44. The UniProt database (2019 release, UP000005640_9606) was searched with a peptide spectral match and protein-level FDR of 1%. A minimum of seven amino acids was required, including N-terminal acetylation and methionine oxidation as variable modifications. Due to omitted reduction and alkylation, cysteine carbamidomethylation was removed from fixed modifications. Enzyme specificity was set to trypsin with a maximum of two allowed missed cleavages. First and main search mass tolerance was set to 70 p.p.m. and 20 p.p.m., respectively. Peptide identifications by MS/MS were transferred by matching four-dimensional isotope patterns between the runs (MBR) with a 0.7-minute retention time match window and a 0.05 1/K 0 ion mobility window. Label-free quantification was performed with the MaxLFQ algorithm45 and a minimum ratio count of 1.

For diaPASEF measurements (Figs. 2, 3 and 5), raw files were analyzed with DIA-NN46 (version 1.8). To generate a project-specific spectral library, a 24-fraction high-pH reversed-phase fractionated precursor library was created from the same tissue specimen and acquired in ddaPASEF mode, as described above. Raw files were analyzed with MSFragger47 under default settings (with the exception that cysteine carbamidomethylation was removed from fixed modifications) to generate the library file used in DIA-NN. The library consisted of 90,056 precursors, 79,802 elution groups and 7,765 protein groups.

Bioinformatic analysis

Proteomics data analysis was performed with Perseus48 and within the R environment (﻿https://www.r-project.org/). MaxQuant output tables were filtered for ‘Reverse’, ‘Only identified by site modification’ and ‘Potential contaminants’ before data analysis. Data were stringently filtered to keep proteins with only 30% or less missing values (those displayed as 0 in MaxQuant output). Missing values were imputed based on a normal distribution (width = 0.3; downshift = 1.8) before statistical testing. PCA was performed in R. For multi-sample (ANOVA) or pairwise proteomic comparisons (two-sided unpaired t-test), we applied a permutation-based FDR of 5% to correct for multiple hypothesis testing. An s 0 value49 of 0.1 was used for the pairwise proteomic comparison in Figs. 2h and 4e. Pathway enrichment analysis was performed in Perseus (Supplementary Tables 2, 3, 5 and 9; Fisher’s exact test with Benjamini–Hochberg FDR of 0.05) or ClusterProfiler36 (Supplementary Tables 7 and 10), the ReactomePA package50 and the WebGestalt gene set analysis toolkit (WebGestaltR)51, with an FDR filter of 0.05, respectively. Minimum category size was set to 20 and maximum size to 500.

Microscopy and proteomics data integration

To visualize combined microscopy and MS-based proteomics results, we exported the spatial data files for each predicted class from the BIAS software. This export generates .xml output files with the geometry and location of cells within a class. We used Python to extract this information and aggregated it into a data frame. We then plotted the centroid (x–y coordinates) of each cell in a scatterplot and overlapped proteomics data. To visualize protein functional results in spatial context, we performed a REACTOME pathway enrichment analysis on the generated proteomics results and used normalized enrichment scores (z-scores) as a color gradient reflecting overrepresentation of a given pathway.

Reporting Summary

