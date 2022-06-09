Skip to main content

APPLIED IMMUNOLOGY

CRISPR comes a-knock-in to reprogram antibodies in vivo

Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

Subjects

Reprogramming of antibody responses in mice is achieved via adeno-associated virus delivery of SaCas9, single guide RNA (sgRNA) and a repair template targeting immunoglobulin genes.

Technologies for reprogramming humoral immunity via editing of immunoglobulin genes provide an alternative to traditional vaccination, passive immunization or other protein replacement therapies. Such approaches are particularly promising for tackling pathogens for which vaccination is exceptionally challenging, such as HIV-1 (ref. 1). Although potent, broadly neutralizing antibodies (bNAbs) specific to HIV-1 can protect from infection upon passive transfer, their elicitation by immunization has not yet been possible despite over 40 years of intensive efforts2. A solution would be to engineer cells to express known mature bNAbs, thus bypassing the difficult task of generating these highly hypermutated antibodies in every individual through vaccination. In this issue of Nature Biotechnology, Nahmad et al.3. report editing the immunoglobulin locus of endogenous B cells in mice using a dual adeno-associated virus (AAV) CRISPR–Cas9 delivery approach, effectively modifying B cells in vivo to express an antibody of choice into circulation.

Fig. 1: In vivo B cell gene-editing mediated by two AAVs.

