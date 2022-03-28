Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Publisher Correction: Cell types of origin of the cell-free transcriptome

Nature Biotechnology (2022)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 07 February 2022

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01188-9, published online 7 February 2022.

In the version of this article initially published, there was an error in the affiliation listed for Tabula Sapiens Consortium collaborator Albert Wu. The correct affiliation is Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Chemical Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Sevahn K. Vorperian & Sevahn K. Vorperian

  2. ChEM-H, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Sevahn K. Vorperian

  3. Department of Bioengineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Mira N. Moufarrej, Robert C. Jones, Stephen R. Quake, Sheela Crasta, Saroja Kolluru, Ivana Cvijović, Alyssa Hayashi, Maxim Markovic, Michael Swift, Sevahn K. Vorperian, Michelle Chen, Gita Mahmoudabadi, Neha Ravikumar, Geoff Stanley, Kerwyn Casey Huang & Stephen R. Quake

  4. Department of Applied Physics, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Stephen R. Quake, Ivana Cvijović & Stephen R. Quake

  5. Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Stephen R. Quake

  6. Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Jim Karkanias, Angela Oliveira Pisco, Stephen R. Quake, Nir Yosef, Sheela Crasta, Saroja Kolluru, Maurizio Morri, Angela M. Detweiler, Honey Mekonen, Norma F. Neff, Rene V. Sit, Michelle Tan, Jia Yan, Venkata N. P. Vemuri, Kyle Awayan, Olga Borisovna Botvinnik, Ashley Byrne, Alejandro A. Granados, Qiqing Li, Aaron McGeever, Madeline Park, Weilun Tan, Alexander J. Tarashansky, Rohan Vanheusden, Sheng Wang, Galen Xing & Nir Yosef

  7. Department of Biochemistry, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Mark Krasnow, Julia Salzman, Kyle J. Travaglini, Stephen Chang, Camille Ezran, Astrid Gillich, SoRi Jang, Patrick Neuhöfer, Timothy T. H. Wu, Andrea R. Yung, Yue Zhang, Rob Bierman, Roozbeh Dehghannasiri, Julia Eve Olivieri, Peter Wang, Shixuan Liu & Steven E. Artandi

  8. Howard Hughes Medical Institute, San Francisco CA, USA

    Mark Krasnow

  9. Department of Biomedical Data Science, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Julia Salzman, Rob Bierman, Roozbeh Dehghannasiri, Julia Eve Olivieri, Peter Wang, Chenling Xu & Nir Yosef

  10. Center for Computational Biology, University of California, Berkeley, Berkeley, CA, USA

    Nir Yosef, Chenling Xu, Shaked Afik, Adam Gayoso & Nir Yosef

  11. Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, University of California, Berkeley, Berkeley, CA, USA

    Nir Yosef & Nir Yosef

  12. Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Nir Yosef

  13. Donor Network West, San Ramon, CA, USA

    Bryan Bulthaup, Phillip Brown, William Harper, Marisa Hemenez, Ravikumar Ponnusamy, Ahmad Salehi, Bhavani A. Sanagavarapu, Eileen Spallino, Waldo Concepcion, Burnett Kelly, Nikole Neidlinger & Zifa Wang

  14. Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Ksenia A. Aaron & Patrick L. McAlpine

  15. Department of Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    James M. Gardner

  16. Diabetes Center, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    James M. Gardner

  17. DCI Donor Services, Sacramento, CA, USA

    Burnett Kelly

  18. Department of Pathology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Serena Y. Tan, Gregory R. Bean, Vivek Charu, Erna Forgó, Brock A. Martin, Michael G. Ozawa, Oscar Silva, Angus Toland & Rahul Sinha

  19. Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Marcela Alcántara-Hernández, Matthew M. Carter, Rebecca Leylek, Kimberly Perez, Hayley Raquer-McKay, Sean P. Spencer, Will Van Treuren, Po-Yi Ho, Kerwyn Casey Huang, Juliana Idoyaga, David A. Relman & Justin L. Sonnenburg

  20. Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pulmonary Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Nicole Almanzar, Maya E. Kumar, Tyler Muser, Lea Steffes & Christin S. Kuo

  21. Institute for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Jane Antony, Charles K. F. Chan, Francisco X. Galdos, Aaron M. Kershner, Bernhard Kiss, William Kong, Angera H. Kuo, Wan-Jin Lu, Karim Mrouj, Nazan Puluca, Zhen Qi, Nicholas Schaum, Shaheen Sikandar, Sivakamasundari Vijayakumar, Rahul Sinha, Philip A. Beachy & Michael F. Clarke

  22. Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Benjamin Beyersdorf, Stephen Chang, Xianxi Huang, Stefan Veizades, Koki Sasagawa, Patricia Nguyen & Sean M. Wu

  23. Department of Medicine and Liver Center, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Deviana Burhan, Poorvi Rao, Joe Segal & Bruce Wang

  24. Department of Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Kruti Calcuttawala, Alex Colville, Soochi Kim, Antoine de Morree, Nicholas Schaum, Thomas A. Rando & Tony Wyss-Coray

  25. Department of Surgery - Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Charles K. F. Chan

  26. Department of Developmental Biology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Charles A. Chang, Yan Hang, Soochi Kim, Philip A. Beachy & Seung K. Kim

  27. Division of Infectious Diseases & Geographic Medicine, Department of Medicine, Stanford University, School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Alex Colville, Antoine de Morree, Thomas A. Rando & Tony Wyss-Coray

  28. Department of Genetics, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Rebecca N. Culver & Rebecca Culver

  29. Department of Biology, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Gaetano D’Amato, Ragini Phansalkar, Emily Trimm & Kristy Red-Horse

  30. Department of Pediatrics, Division of Cardiology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    William R. Goodyer & Ross J. Metzger

  31. Stanford Diabetes Research Center, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Yan Hang & Seung K. Kim

  32. Center for Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and, Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Sahar Houshdaran, Juan C. Irwin, Julia Vallve Juanico, Sushmita Sen, Kim Chi Vo, Wanxin Wang & Linda C. Giudice

  33. Department of Critical Care Medicine, The First Affiliated Hospital of Shantou University Medical College, Shantou, China

    Xianxi Huang

  34. Department of Ophthalmology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Baoxiang Li, Shravani Mukherjee, Bronwyn Scott, Varun R. Subramaniam, Aditi Swarup & Albert Wu

  35. Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Gabriel B. Loeb

  36. Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Sruthi Mantri

  37. Mass Spectrometry Platform, Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Stanford, CA, USA

    Patrick L. McAlpine

  38. Stanford Cancer Institute, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Patrick Neuhöfer, Rahul Sinha & Steven E. Artandi

  39. Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Patrick Neuhöfer & Steven E. Artandi

  40. Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Cardiovascular Research Institute, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Thi D. Nguyen

  41. Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Medicine, Bakar Computational Health Sciences Institute, Institute for Human Genetics, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Bobak Seddighzadeh, Hannah N. W. Weinstein, Jamie Xie, Hanbing Song, Franklin W. Huang & Patricia Nguyen

  42. Stanford Cardiovascular Institute, Stanford, CA, USA

    Stefan Veizades & Sean M. Wu

  43. Department of Chemical and Systems Biology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Shixuan Liu

  44. Department of Cell & Tissue Biology, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Juliane Winkler

  45. Institute for Computational and Mathematical Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA

    Julia Eve Olivieri

  46. Paul F. Glenn Center for the Biology of Aging, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Les Dethlefsen & David A. Relman

  47. Division of Nephrology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Jonathan S. Maltzman

  48. Veterans Affairs Palo Alto Health Care System, Palo Alto, CA, USA

    Jonathan S. Maltzman, Patricia Nguyen & David A. Relman

  49. Vera Moulton Wall Center for Pulmonary and Vascular Disease, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Ross J. Metzger

  50. Department of Urology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA

    Philip A. Beachy

  51. Division of Hematology/Oncology, Department of Medicine, San Francisco Veterans Affairs Health Care System, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Franklin W. Huang

  52. Department of Biochemistry, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Jeremy Reiter

Authors
  1. Sevahn K. Vorperian
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Mira N. Moufarrej
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Stephen R. Quake
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Consortia

Tabula Sapiens Consortium

  • Overall Project Direction and Coordination

    • Robert C. Jones
    • , Jim Karkanias
    • , Mark Krasnow
    • , Angela Oliveira Pisco
    • , Stephen R. Quake
    • , Julia Salzman
    •  & Nir Yosef

  • Donor Recruitment

    • Bryan Bulthaup
    • , Phillip Brown
    • , William Harper
    • , Marisa Hemenez
    • , Ravikumar Ponnusamy
    • , Ahmad Salehi
    • , Bhavani A. Sanagavarapu
    •  & Eileen Spallino

  • Surgeons

    • Ksenia A. Aaron
    • , Waldo Concepcion
    • , James M. Gardner
    • , Burnett Kelly
    • , Nikole Neidlinger
    •  & Zifa Wang

  • Logistical coordination

    • Sheela Crasta
    • , Saroja Kolluru
    • , Maurizio Morri
    • , Angela Oliveira Pisco
    • , Serena Y. Tan
    • , Kyle J. Travaglini
    •  & Chenling Xu

  • Organ Processing

    • Marcela Alcántara-Hernández
    • , Nicole Almanzar
    • , Jane Antony
    • , Benjamin Beyersdorf
    • , Deviana Burhan
    • , Kruti Calcuttawala
    • , Matthew M. Carter
    • , Charles K. F. Chan
    • , Charles A. Chang
    • , Stephen Chang
    • , Alex Colville
    • , Sheela Crasta
    • , Rebecca N. Culver
    • , Ivana Cvijović
    • , Gaetano D’Amato
    • , Camille Ezran
    • , Francisco X. Galdos
    • , Astrid Gillich
    • , William R. Goodyer
    • , Yan Hang
    • , Alyssa Hayashi
    • , Sahar Houshdaran
    • , Xianxi Huang
    • , Juan C. Irwin
    • , SoRi Jang
    • , Julia Vallve Juanico
    • , Aaron M. Kershner
    • , Soochi Kim
    • , Bernhard Kiss
    • , Saroja Kolluru
    • , William Kong
    • , Maya E. Kumar
    • , Angera H. Kuo
    • , Rebecca Leylek
    • , Baoxiang Li
    • , Gabriel B. Loeb
    • , Wan-Jin Lu
    • , Sruthi Mantri
    • , Maxim Markovic
    • , Patrick L. McAlpine
    • , Antoine de Morree
    • , Maurizio Morri
    • , Karim Mrouj
    • , Shravani Mukherjee
    • , Tyler Muser
    • , Patrick Neuhöfer
    • , Thi D. Nguyen
    • , Kimberly Perez
    • , Ragini Phansalkar
    • , Angela Oliveira Pisco
    • , Nazan Puluca
    • , Zhen Qi
    • , Poorvi Rao
    • , Hayley Raquer-McKay
    • , Nicholas Schaum
    • , Bronwyn Scott
    • , Bobak Seddighzadeh
    • , Joe Segal
    • , Sushmita Sen
    • , Shaheen Sikandar
    • , Sean P. Spencer
    • , Lea Steffes
    • , Varun R. Subramaniam
    • , Aditi Swarup
    • , Michael Swift
    • , Kyle J. Travaglini
    • , Will Van Treuren
    • , Emily Trimm
    • , Stefan Veizades
    • , Sivakamasundari Vijayakumar
    • , Kim Chi Vo
    • , Sevahn K. Vorperian
    • , Wanxin Wang
    • , Hannah N. W. Weinstein
    • , Juliane Winkler
    • , Timothy T. H. Wu
    • , Jamie Xie
    • , Andrea R. Yung
    •  & Yue Zhang

  • Sequencing

    • Angela M. Detweiler
    • , Honey Mekonen
    • , Norma F. Neff
    • , Rene V. Sit
    • , Michelle Tan
    •  & Jia Yan

  • Histology

    • Gregory R. Bean
    • , Vivek Charu
    • , Erna Forgó
    • , Brock A. Martin
    • , Michael G. Ozawa
    • , Oscar Silva
    • , Serena Y. Tan
    • , Angus Toland
    •  & Venkata N. P. Vemuri

  • Data Analysis

    • Shaked Afik
    • , Kyle Awayan
    • , Rob Bierman
    • , Olga Borisovna Botvinnik
    • , Ashley Byrne
    • , Michelle Chen
    • , Roozbeh Dehghannasiri
    • , Angela M. Detweiler
    • , Adam Gayoso
    • , Alejandro A. Granados
    • , Qiqing Li
    • , Gita Mahmoudabadi
    • , Aaron McGeever
    • , Antoine de Morree
    • , Julia Eve Olivieri
    • , Madeline Park
    • , Angela Oliveira Pisco
    • , Neha Ravikumar
    • , Julia Salzman
    • , Geoff Stanley
    • , Michael Swift
    • , Michelle Tan
    • , Weilun Tan
    • , Alexander J. Tarashansky
    • , Rohan Vanheusden
    • , Sevahn K. Vorperian
    • , Peter Wang
    • , Sheng Wang
    • , Galen Xing
    • , Chenling Xu
    •  & Nir Yosef

  • Expert Cell Type Annotation

    • Marcela Alcántara-Hernández
    • , Jane Antony
    • , Charles K. F. Chan
    • , Charles A. Chang
    • , Alex Colville
    • , Sheela Crasta
    • , Rebecca Culver
    • , Les Dethlefsen
    • , Camille Ezran
    • , Astrid Gillich
    • , Yan Hang
    • , Po-Yi Ho
    • , Juan C. Irwin
    • , SoRi Jang
    • , Aaron M. Kershner
    • , William Kong
    • , Maya E. Kumar
    • , Angera H. Kuo
    • , Rebecca Leylek
    • , Shixuan Liu
    • , Gabriel B. Loeb
    • , Wan-Jin Lu
    • , Jonathan S. Maltzman
    • , Ross J. Metzger
    • , Antoine de Morree
    • , Patrick Neuhöfer
    • , Kimberly Perez
    • , Ragini Phansalkar
    • , Zhen Qi
    • , Poorvi Rao
    • , Hayley Raquer-McKay
    • , Koki Sasagawa
    • , Bronwyn Scott
    • , Rahul Sinha
    • , Hanbing Song
    • , Sean P. Spencer
    • , Aditi Swarup
    • , Michael Swift
    • , Kyle J. Travaglini
    • , Emily Trimm
    • , Stefan Veizades
    • , Sivakamasundari Vijayakumar
    • , Bruce Wang
    • , Wanxin Wang
    • , Juliane Winkler
    • , Jamie Xie
    •  & Andrea R. Yung

  • Tissue Expert Principal Investigators

    • Steven E. Artandi
    • , Philip A. Beachy
    • , Michael F. Clarke
    • , Linda C. Giudice
    • , Franklin W. Huang
    • , Kerwyn Casey Huang
    • , Juliana Idoyaga
    • , Seung K. Kim
    • , Mark Krasnow
    • , Christin S. Kuo
    • , Patricia Nguyen
    • , Stephen R. Quake
    • , Thomas A. Rando
    • , Kristy Red-Horse
    • , Jeremy Reiter
    • , David A. Relman
    • , Justin L. Sonnenburg
    • , Bruce Wang
    • , Albert Wu
    • , Sean M. Wu
    •  & Tony Wyss-Coray

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Stephen R. Quake.

Rights and permissions

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Vorperian, S.K., Moufarrej, M.N., Tabula Sapiens Consortium. et al. Publisher Correction: Cell types of origin of the cell-free transcriptome. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01293-3

Download citation

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01293-3

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing