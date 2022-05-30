Identifying synergistic high-order 3D chromatin conformations from genome-scale nanopore concatemer sequencing

(a) An overview of Pore-C alignment. A directed acyclic graph (DAG) is built by partially ordering reference alignments on each concatemer query sequence. The final concatemer alignment comprises a greedy traversal of the DAG (see Methods for more details). (b) Comparison of cumulative fragment length distributions (left) and densities (right) associated with three different restriction enzyme based protocols (NlaIII, DpnIII and HindIII). (c) Comparison of virtual pairwise contacts generated per Gb sequenced for Pore-C for the three restriction enzyme based protocols (NlaIII: n = 13, DpnIII: n = 6, and HindIII: n = 2). P-values obtained using two-sided Wilcoxon rank sum test. For all boxplots, the centerline corresponds to the mean, box limits to the interquartile range (IQR) and the whiskers to the last datum within 1.5 * IQR. (d) Stratum adjusted correlation coefficients (SCC) comparing single MinION runs (M1 and M2), single PromethION runs (P1 and P2) and combination of P1 and P2 with the full GM12878 Hi-C data set (n = 23 chromosomes for each run). The bars represent mean SCC score for all chromosomes for each run with standard error of mean. (e) Comparison of 500 kb compartment scores (CS) between Pore-C (1.89 billion virtual pairwise contacts) and Hi-C ( ~ 4 billion pairwise contacts) for GM12878. (f) Comparison of 50 kb topologically associated domain insulation scores (IS) between Pore-C and Hi-C. (g) Jaccard similarity between TADtree TAD boundaries in gold standard Hi-C data and one of the four data sets on the X axis. (h) Aggregate peak analysis (APA) comparing Pore-C virtual pairwise and Hi-C pairwise contact density within 100 kb of Hi-C loop anchors. Each 10 kb by 10 kb pixel represents the total number of contacts detected across the entire loop set in a standard coordinate system centered around each loop anchor. (i) Number of structural loops called by Peakachu19 in two Hi-C replicate, SPRITE and Pore-C. (j) Precision and recall of structural loops called in Pore-C and Hi-C replicates relative to gold standard data Hi-C calls. (k) APA peaks for structural loops called in Pore-C separated by structural loop calling scores, showing stronger signal in higher confidence structural loops. (l) Stratum adjusted correlation coefficients (SCCs) between the full Hi-C dataset for GM12878 with GM12878 Pore-C, GM12878 SPRITE, after separating high order (3-way or higher) and pairwise contacts (n = 23 chromosomes for each run). For all boxplots, the centerline corresponds to the mean, box limits to the interquartile range (IQR) and the whiskers to the last datum within 1.5 * IQR.