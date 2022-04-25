A highly photostable and bright green fluorescent protein

Animals

Colonies of hydrozoan C. uchidae were obtained from the sea near Asamushi Marine Biological Station (Aomori Prefecture, Japan) and maintained in artificial seawater SEA LIFE (Marine Tech).

Photomicrography of C. uchidae

Fluorescence images of polyps were taken in the dark with a fluorescence stereomicroscope (Olympus SZX12). Fluorescence and differential interference contrast images of medusae were taken with a confocal microscope (Nikon C1) (Fig. 1a–c and Supplementary Fig. 1a).

Tissue homogenate preparation

Medusae were collected in Hiroshima Bay (Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan) for the preparation of tissue homogenates. Samples for spectroscopy were prepared using a glass Teflon homogenizer in PBS− containing 10 μM E-64, 10 μM leupeptin and 1 μM Pep-A.

RNA preparation

Total RNA was isolated from strain #17 female medusae using the NucleoSpin RNA Purification Kit (Macherey-Nagel) and concentrated by EtOH-LiCl precipitation.

RNA-seq

Creation of RNA-seq cDNA libraries, sequencing and de novo transcriptome assembly were carried out by BGI to obtain 189,734 contigs and subsequently 102,642 unigene clusters. Then, BLAST searches were performed to identify unigene #1784 as a C. uchidae ortholog corresponding to hydrozoan GFPs (Supplementary Fig. 1b).

Gene construction for bacterial expression (FP)

The CU17S gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-XhoI sites, and the restricted product was cloned in-frame into the BamHI/XhoI sites of pRSET B (Thermo Fisher Scientific) to generate pRSET B /CU17S, which was used as the template for mutagenesis. Random mutations were introduced using error-prone PCR. Bacterial cells transformed with mutagenized plasmids were screened for efficient chromophore maturation at 37 °C. The obtained product with mutation V168A was pRSET B /StayGold.

On the other hand, EGFP, SiriusGFP, mClover3 and mNeonGreen genes were amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-EcoRI sites, and the restricted products were cloned in-frame into the BamHI/EcoRI sites of pRSET B to generate pRSET B /EGFP, pRSET B /SiriusGFP, pRSET B /mClover3 and pRSET B /mNeonGreen, respectively.

Likewise, mTFP1 (ref. 23), Venus45, Achilles41, mGold10, mOrange2 (ref. 6), mCherry13, mScarlet-I (ref. 7), mScarlet-H (ref. 7), mCardinal46, TagRFP-T (ref. 6), AmCyan47, tKeima48, dKeima48, KikG (ref. 49), h2-3 (ref. 50) and TurboRFP (ref. 51) genes were transferred to pRSET B vector using the BamHI and EcoRI sites.

Gene construction for mammalian expression (cytosolic expression)

The gene for StayGold was re-synthesized with mammalian-preferred codons (h-StayGold). The 5′ end of h-StayGold, EGFP, SiriusGFP, mClover3, mNeonGreen or CU17S gene was modified by PCR to have an XhoI site followed by the protein translation initiation site. XhoI/XbaI fragments encoding StayGold, EGFP, SiriusGFP, mClover3, mNeonGreen and CU17S were subcloned into pCSII-EF to generate pCSII-EF/StayGold, pCSII-EF/EGFP, pCSII-EF/SiriusGFP, pCSII-EF/mClover3, pCSII-EF/mNeonGreen and pCSII-EF/CU17S, respectively. The mCherry gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-XhoI and 3′-XbaI sites, and the restricted product was cloned into the XhoI/XbaI sites of pCSII-EF to generate pCSII-EF/mCherry.

Gene construction for mammalian expression (bicistronic expression)

The T2A (ref. 44) gene was synthesized with 5′-HindIII and 3′-EcoRI sites, and the restricted product was cloned into the HindIII/EcoRI sites of pBlueScript (pBS) to generate pBS/T2A. The mCherry gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-XhoI and 3′-HindIII sites, and the restricted product was cloned in-frame into the XhoI/HindIII sites of pBS/T2A to generate pBS/mCherry-T2A. The green-emitting FP (h-StayGold, EGFP, SiriusGFP, mClover3 or mNeonGreen) gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-XbaI sites, and the restricted product was cloned in-frame into the BamHI/XbaI sites of pBS/mCherry-T2A to generate pBS/mCherry-T2A-green-emitting FP. Lastly, XhoI/XbaI fragments encoding mCherry-T2A-green-emitting FP were subcloned into pCSII-EF to generate pCSII-EF/mCherry-T2A-green-emitting FP plasmids.

Gene construction for mammalian expression (ER targeting)

First, (n2)StayGold was constructed by inserting amino acids 4–12 of EGFP between residues 3 and 4 of StayGold. Second, er-(n2)StayGold was generated by extending (n2)StayGold at the N-terminus with the signal peptide from calreticulin and at the C-terminus with an ER retention signal (KDEL). Third, all the five cysteine residues (Cys40, Cys150, Cys165, Cys174 and Cys208) of er-(n2)StayGold were subjected to site-directed random mutagenesis according to a published protocol52 where multiple degenerative primers were used to mutate amino acid residues randomly at multiple sites simultaneously. Screening for bright fluorescence labeling of the ER of transfected HeLa cells revealed that substituting Ile for both Cys174 and Cys208 was effective, whereas the other cysteines seemed to be indispensable. The resulting construct called er-(n2)oxStayGold was found to have the additional mutation His169Tyr accidentally. The er-(n2)oxStayGold gene was subcloned into the HindIII/EcoRI site of pcDNA3. Finally, er-(n2)oxStayGold(c4) was constructed by inserting amino acids 223–233 of dfGFP (ref. 24) into the C-terminal region of er-(n2)oxStayGold.

Protein purification

Recombinant proteins with a polyhistidine tag at the N-terminus were expressed in E. coli (JM109 (DE3)). Transformed E. coli was incubated in a Luria–Bertani medium containing 0.1 mg ml−1 of ampicillin at room temperature with gentle shaking for several days. Protein purification by Ni2+ affinity chromatography was performed as described previously53.

In vitro spectroscopy

Absorption spectra were acquired using a spectrophotometer (U-2910, Hitachi). Fluorescence excitation and emission spectra were acquired using a fluorescence spectrophotometer (F-2500, Hitachi). Absolute fluorescence quantum yields were measured using an absolute photoluminescence quantum yield spectrometer (C9920-02, Hamamatsu Photonics). Protein concentrations were measured using a Protein Assay Dye Reagent Concentrate Kit (5000006, Bio-Rad) with BSA as the standard.

pH titrations

Measurement was performed at room temperature (25 °C) immediately after pH adjustment. Absorption was measured at the protein concentration of 10 μM using a U-2910 spectrophotometer (Hitachi). The following buffers were used to adjust pH:

pH 3: 50 mM Glycine-HCl buffer

pH 4–5: 100 mM CH 3 COONa-CH 3 COOH buffer

pH 6: 100 mM MES (NaOH) buffer

pH 7–8: 100 mM HEPES (NaOH) buffer

pH 9–10: 100 mM Glycine-NaOH buffer

pH 11: 100 mM Na 2 HPO 4 -NaOH buffer

pH 12: 100 mM KCl-NaPH buffer

See Supplementary Fig. 3.

Analytical ultracentrifugation

Sedimentation equilibrium experiments were carried out as described previously54. Purified recombinant StayGold at 2.8 μM in 50 mM HEPES-NaOH (pH 7.4) was analyzed on a Beckman Optima XL-A analytical ultracentrifuge at 24 °C, and absorbance was measured at 497 nm (Supplementary Fig. 2a).

Pseudonative SDS-PAGE analysis

Non-heated protein samples were separated on 10% polyacrylamide gels as described previously55. SDS-PAGE molecular weight standards, HR (Bio-Rad, 161-0303) and LR (Bio-Rad, 161-0304) were used (Supplementary Fig. 2b).

Gene construction for mammalian expression (mitochondrial targeting)

(n1)StayGold was constructed by inserting amino acids 5–13 of EGFP between residues 4 and 5 of StayGold. mt-StayGold and mt-(n1)StayGold were constructed by fusing a tandem repeat of the cytochrome c oxidase subunit VIII pre-sequence27 to the N-termini of StayGold and (n1)StayGold, respectively.

Gene construction for mammalian expression (subcellular targeting)

The cDNA fragments encoding (n1)StayGold(c4)-21aa-β-tubulin, (n1)StayGold(c4)-21aa-β-actin, (n1)StayGold(c4)-28aa-α-tubulin and StayGold(c4)-20aa-Giantin were generated based on pBS Coupler 4 and 6 (ref. 56).

The (n1)StayGold(c4) gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-NotI and 3′-EcoRI sites. Also, the β-tubulin gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-HindIII and 3′-XhoI sites. The two restricted products were sequentially cloned into the NotI/EcoRI and HindIII/XhoI sites of pBS Coupler 4. Finally, the NotI/XhoI fragment was cloned into pcDNA3 to generate pcDNA3/(n1)StayGold(c4)-21aa-β-tubulin.

The (n1)StayGold(c4) gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-NotI and 3′-EcoRI sites. Also, the β-actin gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-HindIII and 3′-XhoI sites. The two restricted products were sequentially cloned into the NotI/EcoRI and HindIII/XhoI sites of pBS Coupler 4. Finally, the NotI/XhoI fragment was cloned into pcDNA3 to generate pcDNA3/(n1)StayGold(c4)-21aa-β-actin.

The (n1)StayGold(c4) gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-NotI and 3′-BamHI sites. Also, the α-tubulin gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-HindIII and 3′-XhoI sites. The two restricted products were sequentially cloned into the NotI/BamHI and HindIII/XhoI sites of pBS Coupler 6. Finally, the NotI/XhoI fragment was cloned into pcDNA3 to generate pcDNA3/(n1)StayGold(c4)-28aa-α-tubulin.

The StayGold(c4) gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-EcoRI sites. Also, the gene encoding amino acids 3,131–3,259 of human Giantin7 was amplified using primers containing 5′-HindIII and 3′-XhoI sites. The two restricted products were sequentially cloned into the BamHI/EcoRI and HindIII/XhoI sites of pBS Coupler 6. Finally, the NotI/XhoI fragment was cloned into pcDNA3 to generate pcDNA3/StayGold(c4)-20aa-Giantin.

pcDNA3/tau-6aa-StayGold, N1/Lifeact-2aa-StayGold, pcDNA3/Lyn-2aa-StayGold and pCS2/StayGold-2aa-CAAX were produced by replacing the YFP gene in pcDNA3/tau-YFP (ref. 48) with an EcoRI/XhoI fragment of StayGold; replacing the mCherry gene in mCherry-Lifeact-7 (Addgene, 54491) with a BamHI/NotI fragment of StayGold; replacing the AzamiGreen gene in Lyn-AG/pcDNA3 (ref. 55) with a BamHI/EcoRI fragment of StayGold; and replacing the EGFP gene in EGFP-CAAX/pCS2 (ref. 57) with a BamHI/EcoRI fragment of StayGold. Lyn: 22 N-terminal amino acids of the non-receptor tyrosine kinase; CAAX: 20 C-terminal amino acids of K-Ras (Supplementary Fig. 9).

Gene construction (Nb–FP fusion)

The Nb(S1) gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-EcoRI sites, and the restricted product was cloned into the BamHI/EcoRI sites of pBS Coupler 4 (ref. 56) to generate pBS/Nb(S1) = . ‘=’ denotes ‘Coupler linker’, a triple repeat of the amino acid linker Gly-Gly-Gly-Gly-Ser ((GGGGS) 3 ). The h-StayGold gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-HindIII and 3′-SalI sites, and the restricted product was cloned in-frame into the HindIII/SalI sites of pBS/Nb(S1) = to generate pBS/Nb(S1) = StayGold. In parallel, pRSET B was engineered to have an SalI site instead of the HindIII site. The resulting plasmid was named pRSET B (S). The DNA fragment encoding Nb(S1) = StayGold was extracted from pBS/Nb(S1) = StayGold and cloned into the BamHI/SalI sites of pRSET B (S) to generate pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = StayGold. The DNA linker that encodes ‘EV linker’, a 29 repeat of the amino acid linker Ser-Ala-Gly-Gly (ref. 29), was synthesized. The DNA fragment was amplified using primers containing 5′-EcoRI and 3′-HindIII sites, and the restricted product was cloned into the EcoRI/HindIII sites of pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = StayGold to generate pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = = StayGold. ‘= =’ denotes the EV linker.

In addition, the Achilles41 gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-HindIII and 3′-SalI sites, and the restricted product was cloned into the HindIII/SalI sites of pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = StayGold to generate pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = Achilles.

Gene construction (tdStayGold)

pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = = StayGold (see ‘Gene construction (Nb–FP fusion)’) was used as a starting material. First, the (n1)StayGold gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-HindIII and 3′-SalI sites, and the restricted product was cloned in-frame into the HindIII/SalI sites of pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = = StayGold to generate pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = = (n1)StayGold. Next, the (n1)StayGold(c4) gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-EcoRI sites, and the restricted product was cloned in-frame into the BamHI/EcoRI sites of pRSET B (S)/Nb(S1) = = (n1)StayGold to generate pRSET B (S)/(n1)StayGold(c4) = = (n1)StayGold, namely pRSET B (S)/tdStayGold (Supplementary Fig. 13a).

Gene construction for mammalian expression (microtubule plus-end targeting)

The EB3 gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-EcoRI sites, and the restricted product was cloned in-frame into the BamHI/EcoRI sites of pBS Coupler 4 (ref. 56) to generate pBS/EB3 = . The tdStayGold gene was amplified and subcloned into the HindIII/XhoI sites of pBS/EB3 = using In-Fusion (Takara Bio) to generate pBS/EB3 = tdStayGold. Finally, a BamHI/XhoI fragment encoding EB3 = tdStayGold was subcloned into pcDNA3 to generate pcDNA/EB3 = tdStayGold (Extended Data Fig. 4a).

Gene construction (tdoxStayGold)

The (n1)oxStayGold(c4) gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-EcoRI sites. The EV linker29 gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-EcoRI and 3′-HindIII sites. The (n1)oxStayGold gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-HindIII and 3′-XhoI sites. The restricted products were cloned into the BamHI/XhoI sites of pRSET B to generate pRSET B /tdoxStayGold.

Gene construction for mammalian expression (PSD targeting)

The PSD-95 gene58 was amplified using primers containing 5′-XhoI and 3′-EcoRI sites, and the restricted product was cloned into the XhoI/EcoRI sites of pEGFP-N1 (Clontech, Takara Bio) to generate pPSD-95-EGFP-N1. In parallel, the tdoxStayGold gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-NotI sites, and the restricted product was cloned into the BamHI/NotI sites of pBlueScript Coupler 1 (ref. 56). From the resultant plasmid, the KpnI/NotI fragment encoding Coupler-tdoxStayGold (=tdoxStayGold) was prepared and cloned into the KpnI/NotI sites of pPSD-95-EGFP-N1. The substitution of the =tdoxStayGold gene for the EGFP gene resulted in the generation of pPSD-95=tdoxStayGold-N1 for transfection of cultured neurons (Extended Data Fig. 4b).

Cell culture, transfection and fixation

HeLa (HeLa.S3) cells were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) (CCL-2.2). COS-7 cells were obtained from the ATCC (CRL-1651). Cells were cultured on standard 35-mm glass-bottom dishes (Iwaki) in DMEM (Sigma-Aldrich) containing 5% FBS (AusGeneX Pty. Ltd.) supplemented with 4 mM L-glutamine (25030081, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1% penicillin–streptomycin (Nacalai Tesque). The cells were transfected with plasmid DNAs (0.5 μg of each) using Lipofectamine 2000 reagent (11668027, Thermo Fisher Scientific). After washing with PBS occasionally, the cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Lentivirus production

Replication-defective, self-inactivating lentiviral vectors were used59. The pCSII-EF-MCS vector encoding StayGold, EGFP, SiriusGFP, mClover3, mNeonGreen or mt-(n1)StyGold was co-transfected with the packaging plasmid (pCAG-HIVgp) and the VSV-G-/Rev-expressing plasmid (pCMV-VSV-G-RSV-Rev) into 293T cells. High-titer viral solutions were prepared and used for transduction into HeLa cells (MOI = 1–10). Most (>95%) of the resultant cells uniformly exhibited green fluorescence and were used as stable transformants: HeLa/StayGold, HeLa/EGFP, HeLa/SiriusGFP, HeLa/mClover3 and HeLa/mNeonGreen (Supplementary Fig. 5a). Uniform expression among cells was also confirmed in the HeLa/mt-(n1)StayGold line (Extended Data Fig. 3).

Cell proliferation assay

HeLa/StayGold, HeLa/EGFP, HeLa/mNeonGreen and HeLa/mt-(n1)StayGold cells were tested in comparison with control HeLa cells. In total, 25,000 cells were seeded onto a standard 60-mm dish and maintained in growth medium (DMEM high glucose, supplemented with 10% FBS). Afterwards, cells were detached by trypsin and suspended in 1 ml of growth medium. Then, 25 μl of the cell suspension was mixed with 25 μl of 0.4% trypan blue solution (Sigma-Aldrich, F8154) for manual counting (Supplementary Fig. 5b).

Cellular brightness assay

HeLa cells were seeded into 96-well glass-bottom plates (Matsunami Glass, GP96000) and maintained in growth medium (DMEM low glucose, supplemented with 10% FBS). On the following day, cells were transfected with cDNAs. Thirty hours after transfection, cells were imaged on an inverted microscope (IX-83, Olympus) equipped with an LED light bulb (X-Cite XYLIS, Excelitas Technologies), an objective lens (Olympus, UPlanXApo ×4/0.16 NA) and a scientific CMOS camera (ORCA-Fusion, Hamamatsu Photonics). Green-emitting FPs were observed using a filter cube (U-FBNA, Olympus). mCherry was observed using a filter cube (U-FMCHE, Olympus). Cells were transfected with 0.2 μg of pCSII-EF/mCherry-T2A-green-emitting FP per well. Green-emitting FP fluorescence was divided by mCherry fluorescence and normalized to the ratio of EGFP/mCherry as described previously43 (Table 1 and Supplementary Fig. 7b).

WF photobleaching (purified protein)

An FP solution was mixed with 30% (w/v) acrylamide (Wako, 012-08023). Immediately after the addition of 10% ammonium persulfate (Wako, 202-04003) and N,N,N′,N′-tetramethylethylenediamine (Wako, 202-04003), 200 μl of the mixture was poured onto a 35-mm glass-bottom dish (Iwaki, 3911-035) and overlaid with a coverslip (No. 1, 0.13–0.17-mm thickness, Matsunami Glass). Sandwiched between the two coverslips was 1 μM FP gel embedded in 20% polyacrylamide. The protein sample was excited continuously on an inverted microscope (IX-81, Olympus) equipped with a standard 75-W xenon lamp, a ×40 objective lens (UPlanSApo ×40/0.95 NA) and a cooled CCD camera (ORCA AG, Hamamatsu Photonics). An appropriate excitation filter was used to choose the excitation wavelength. Whereas no neutral density (ND) filter was installed in the illuminator in principle, appropriate ND filters (1–12% transmittance) were used to attenuate the emitted fluorescence. Image acquisition was performed using an appropriate emission filter every 6 seconds with a short exposure time (250–360 ms). The whole system was controlled using AQUACOSMOS software (Hamamatsu Photonics).

The following experimental conditions were used for eight FP groups:

Green-emitting FP (StayGold, EGFP, SiriusGFP, mClover3 and mNeonGreen)

See Figs. 1h,i and 2b, Table 1 and Supplementary Table 1b. The following excitation filters, dichroic mirrors and emission filters combined with ND filters were used:

Exciter: 488.0 IF 10 (488 ± 5 nm) (Cheshire Optical)

Dichroic mirror: DM505 (Olympus)

The excitation light density above the objective was 5.6 W cm−2.

Emitter: BA510IF (510 nm < ) (Olympus) combined with NDX006 (6% transmittance) (Asahi Spectra)

Green-emitting FP (KikG, h2-3)

See Fig. 2c and Supplementary Table 1c. The following excitation filters, dichroic mirrors and emission filters combined with ND filters were used:

Exciter: 488.0 IF 10 (488 ± 5 nm) (Cheshire Optical)

Dichroic mirror: DM505 (Olympus)

The excitation light density above the objective was 5.4 W cm−2.

Emitter: BA510IF (510 nm < ) (Olympus) combined with NDX006 (6% transmittance) (Asahi Spectra)

Green-emitting FP (CU17S, oxStayGold and tdStayGold)

See Fig. 2a and Supplementary Table 1a. The following excitation filters, dichroic mirrors and emission filters combined with ND filters were used:

Exciter: 488.0 IF 10 (488 ± 5 nm) (Cheshire Optical)

Dichroic mirror: DM505 (Olympus)

The excitation light density above the objective was 5.6 W cm−2.

Emitter: BA510IF (510 nm < ) (Olympus) combined with NDX006 (6% transmittance) (Asahi Spectra)

Cyan-emitting FP (mTFP1 and AmCyan)

See Fig. 2b,c and Supplementary Table 1b,c. The following excitation filters, dichroic mirrors and emission filters combined with ND filters were used:

Exciter: 435.8 IF 10 (435.8 ± 5 nm) (Cheshire Optical)

Dichroic mirror: XF2034, 455DRLP (Omega Optical)

The excitation light density above the objective was 4.1 W cm−2.

Emitter: XF3075, 480AF30 (480 ± 15 nm) (Omega Optical)

Red-emitting FP with blue light excitation (dKeima and tKeima)

See Fig. 2c and Supplementary Table 1c. The following excitation filters, dichroic mirrors and emission filters combined with ND filters were used:

Exciter: 435.8 IF 10 (435.8 ± 5 nm) (Cheshire Optical)

Dichroic mirror: XF2034, 455DRLP (Omega Optical)

The excitation light density above the objective was 4.1 W cm−2.

Emitter: BA575IF (575 nm < ) (Olympus) combined with NDX050 (50% transmittance) (Asahi Spectra)

Yellow-emitting FP (Venus, Achilles, mVenus and mGold)

See Fig. 2b and Supplementary Table 1b. The following excitation filters, dichroic mirrors and emission filters combined with ND filters were used:

Exciter: 514.5 IF 10 (514.5 ± 5 nm) (Cheshire Optical)

Dichroic mirror: XF2030, 525DRLP (Omega Optical)

The excitation light density above the objective was 3.4 or 1.16 W cm−2.

Emitter: XF3074, 545AF35 (545 ± 17.5 nm) (Omega Optical) combined with NDX012 (12% transmittance) (Asahi Spectra)

Orange-emitting FP (mOrange2), red-emitting FP (mScarlet-H, TagRFP-T, mScarlet-I, mCherry and TurboRFP)

See Fig. 2b,c and Supplementary Table 1b,c. The following excitation filters, dichroic mirrors and emission filters combined with ND filters were used:

Exciter: 550.0 IF 10 (550 ± 5 nm) (Cheshire Optical)

Dichroic mirror: DM570 (Olympus)

The excitation light density above the objective was 3.4 W cm−2.

Emitter: BA575IF (575 nm < ) (Olympus) combined with NDX006 (6% transmittance) (Asahi Spectra)

Far-red FP (mCardinal)

See Fig. 2b and Supplementary Table 1b. The following excitation filters, dichroic mirrors and emission filters combined with ND filters were used:

Exciter: XF1207, 580AF20 (580 ± 10 nm) (Omega Optical) combined with NDX050 (50% transmittance) (Asahi Spectra)

Dichroic mirror: XF2020, 600DRLP (Omega Optical)

The excitation light density above the objective was 4.6 W cm−2.

Emitter: XF3081, 645AF75 (645 ± 37.5 nm) (Omega Optical)

The data were analyzed using Excel (2019). The fluorescence intensity at t = 0 was normalized to 1,000 photons/s/molecule, and the time axis was adjusted according to the standard method6.

For the examination of reversible photobleaching, the shutter of the illuminator was closed manually for 1–3 minutes during the photobleaching experiment (Supplementary Fig. 18).

WF photobleaching (living cells in HBSS)

Living cells on 35-mm glass-bottom dishes were incubated in Hanks’ Balanced Salt Solution (HBSS) containing 15 mM HEPES-NaOH (pH 7.4) and imaged on an inverted microscope (IX-81, Olympus) equipped with a standard 75-W xenon lamp, a ×40 objective lens (UPlanSApo ×40/0.95 NA) and a cooled CCD camera (ORCA-AG, Hamamatsu Photonics). The data were analyzed using Excel (2019). The fluorescence intensity at t = 0 was normalized to 1,000 photons/s/molecule, and the time axis was adjusted according to the standard method6 (Fig. 1i and Table 1).

WF photobleaching (living cells in DMEM)

Living cells on 35-mm glass-bottom dishes were incubated in DMEM (high glucose) containing 10% FBS without L-glutamine and phenol red (Wako, 040-30095) and imaged on an inverted microscope (IX-81, Olympus) equipped with a standard 75-W xenon lamp, a ×40 objective lens (UPlanSApo ×40/0.95 NA) and a cooled CCD camera (ORCA-AG, Hamamatsu Photonics). The data were analyzed using Excel (2019). The fluorescence intensity at t = 0 was normalized to 1,000 photons/s/molecule, and the time axis was adjusted according to the standard method6 (Table 1 and Supplementary Fig. 6a).

For the generation of anoxic and hyperoxic conditions, a gas cylinder containing 95% N 2 and 5% CO 2 and a gas cylinder containing 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 , respectively, were purchased from TOMOE SHOKAI Co., Ltd. (Supplementary Fig. 6b).

SIM for live imaging

Super-resolution 3D-SIM images were acquired continuously (without intervals) on an N-SIM S microscope (Nikon Instruments) equipped with an SR HP Plan Apo λS 100×C/1.35 NA silicone immersion objective and a CMOS camera (ORCA FUSION, Hamamatsu Photonics) at room temperature (25–30 °C). When mitochondrial fission/fusion events were observed, the temperature was set at 37 °C. Each frame was constructed from 15 raw images (five phases and three angles). In all cases, ‘slice reconstruction’ was used to obtain confocal-like optically sectioned images. Image acquisition and analysis were carried out with NIS-Elements AR (version 5.30.00) (Supplementary Videos 3–5).

Assessment of SIM image quality

Scores of reconstruction results of 3D-SIM are as follows (from the manual of N-SIM).

8: Reconstruction is executed normally. Every separation component is judged as an effective signal and is reflected on the reconstructed image.

7: The 2nd order diffraction component in one direction is judged as a defective signal; the reconstructed image is generated without the 2nd order diffraction component.

6: The 2nd order diffraction components in two directions are judged as defective signals; the reconstructed image is generated without these components.

5: The 1st order and the 2nd order diffraction components in one direction are judged as defective signals; the reconstructed image is generated without these components.

4: The 2nd order diffraction components in three directions are judged as defective signals; the reconstructed image is generated without these components.

3: The 1st order diffraction component in one direction and 2nd order diffraction components in the other directions are judged as defective signals; the reconstructed image is generated without these components.

2: The 1st order diffraction component in one direction and 2nd order diffraction components in the other two directions are judged as defective signals; the reconstructed image is generated without these components.

1: The 1st order and the 2nd order diffraction components in two directions or more are judged as defective signals; the reconstructed image is generated without these components.

Lattice SIM for live imaging

Super-resolution 3D-SIM images were acquired continuously on ZEISS Elyra 7 equipped with a PlanApo ×40/1.4 NA oil immersion objective at 37 °C. The Burst mode for lattice SIM was used to increase the temporal resolution. Image analysis was carried out with ZEN 2014 (version 9.1) (Extended Data Fig. 1 and Supplementary Video 2).

Spinning disk confocal microscopy

Living cells on 35-mm glass-bottom dishes in HBSS containing 15 mM HEPES-NaOH (pH 7.4) were imaged at 30 °C on an inverted microscope (IX-83, Olympus) equipped with a Nipkow spinning disk unit (CSU X1, Yokogawa) and a ×100 silicone objective lens (UPlanSApo ×100/1.35 NA). Images were collected every 53 ms in the streaming mode using an iXon Ultra 897 EMCCD camera (Andor Technology) with gain ×300. The exposure time was set to 50 ms. Image acquisition and analysis were carried out with Olympus cellSens software (version 2.6) (Fig. 3b).

Living cultured neurons on 35-mm poly-ʟ-lysine-coated glass-bottom dishes were imaged using the SpinSR10 imaging system (Olympus) equipped with an ORCA-Flash 4.0 camera (Hamamatsu Photonics) and a ×100 oil objective lens (UPLAPO OHR ×100/1.50 NA). Image acquisition and analysis were carried out with Olympus cellSens software (version 3.1.1) (Extended Data Fig. 4b).

Purified FP proteins (1 μM FP solutions in polyacrylamide gel) between two coverslips were excited continuously on this microscopy system with a ×40 objective lens (UPlanSApo ×40/0.95 NA). Illumination intensity was 1.7 W cm−2. Image acquisition was performed every 30 seconds with a short exposure time (250 ms) (Supplementary Fig. 17).

Automatic quantification of ER network rearrangement

Image processing was performed using a customized program based on C++ and OpenCV 3.4.1 (https://opencv.org). First, regions containing observed cells were selected for image processing, and binarized images were generated from reconstructed 3D-SIM images according to the conventional method60. Based on the Otsu method, threshold value was automatically optimized in each image to get the best binarization output; this was crucial for analyzing er-oxGFP images that showed weak fluorescence due to photobleaching (Supplementary Fig. 11). Second, the regions were divided into 16 × 16-pixel sub-blocks. As the widths of most ER tubules spanned several pixels, each sub-block was considered sufficiently small to efficiently detect alterations of ER network morphology. Third, for each sub-block, frame n – 1 and frame n were compared, and the proportion of pixels that underwent conversions between + and – was calculated. The calculation was repeated n – 1 times throughout the regions. Finally, the calculated values were normalized into integers ranging from 0 to 255 for the generation of n – 1 heat maps. The heat maps shown in Fig. 4 are pseudo-colored images that were generated using the ‘16 Colors’ of ImageJ (Extended Data Fig. 2b).

Analysis of rapid motion of ER tubules

We selected regions of interest (ROIs) that contained ER tubules with relatively stable endpoints. ROIs were subjected to image processing, as follows. First, binarized images were created to mask fluorescent objects, which were mostly tubular structures. Second, we developed a program to crop 16-bit raw images according to masked regions. The program was also used to remove noise components that measured <20 pixel area. This design enabled us to characterize ER tubule structures in great detail (16-bit processing) for kymography. Third, we used ImageJ to manually draw the axis containing two endpoints. Fourth, using another customized program, we traced fluorescence signal distribution along the perpendicular bisector to generate kymographic data. After confirming the single peak characteristics, we plotted the position that gave the maximum intensity over time. Finally, we performed FFT analysis on a kymograph in a window consisting of 128 (27) consecutive time points. As the temporal resolution of the imaging experiment (Extended Data Fig. 1 and Supplementary Video 2) was 134.47 Hz, the FFT spectra are given with a frequency unit of 1.05 (134.47/128) Hz. All the customized programs were made based on C++ and OpenCV 3.4.1 (https://opencv.org).

Measurement of irradiance (W cm− 2)

The power of excitation light (W) above the objective at the focal plane was measured using Laser Power Meter LP1 (Sanwa Electric Instrument). Our present study used mostly dry objectives, and this measurement was simply carried out. For immersion objectives, a device (IX3-EXMAD, Olympus) was used. The only exception was the SR HP Plan Apo λS 100×C /1.35 NA silicone immersion objective in the N-SIM S microscope. Assuming that the front lens with special coating prevents total internal reflection, we collected exiting light with airspace for power measurement. There is a special slide-based power meter (https://www.thorlabs.com/newgrouppage9.cfm?objectgroup_id=2191) that enables precise measurement of irradiance even in high-spatial-resolution imaging experiments.

The microscopy field diaphragm was stopped down to the utmost outer periphery of a visual field, the area (cm2) of which was calculated from the field number of an eyepiece and the magnification of an objective lens. Alternatively, the field diaphragm was maximally stopped down, and the diameter of the minimum field of view was measured by a micro-ruler for area (cm2) calculation.

In all cases of WF microscopy, the illuminator (collimator lens) was adjusted to achieve Köhler illumination. A color acrylic plate (Tokyu Hands) was placed at the focal plane to evaluate illumination uniformity on a CCD (CMOS) image.

Monitoring FP maturation in living cells (early phase)

HeLa cells on 35-mm glass-bottom dishes were incubated in phenol red-free DMEM containing 10% FBS. After transfection with cDNA (1 μg) of StayGold or mNeonGreen, cells were subjected to time-lapse imaging using a fully automated confocal laser scanning microscope (Olympus, FV10i) equipped with a built-in CO 2 incubator at 37 °C and an objective lens (Olympus, UPlanSApo ×10/0.40 NA). The h-StayGold gene was used in this assay. Both fluorescence and phase contrast (PC) images were acquired every hour after transfection. To observe green fluorescence from StayGold or mNeonGreen, a 473-nm diode laser and a 490–590-nm emission filter were used. After background subtraction, total fluorescence intensity was divided by the cell occupation area in each field. The areas were obtained by ImageJ (version 1.53h) after all cells were manually delineated on PC images. Four experiments were performed on different days (Supplementary Fig. 7a, left).

Monitoring FP maturation in living cells (long term)

HeLa cells on 35-mm glass-bottom dishes were incubated in phenol red-free DMEM containing 10% FBS. After transfection with cDNA (1 μg) of StayGold or mNeonGreen, cells were subjected to long-term, time-lapse imaging using a fully automated confocal laser scanning microscope (Olympus, FV10i) equipped with a built-in CO 2 incubator at 37 °C and an objective lens (Olympus, UPlanSApo ×10/0.40 NA). The h-StayGold gene was used in this assay. Both fluorescence and phase contrast images were acquired every 6 hours after transfection. To observe green fluorescence from StayGold or mNeonGreen, a 473-nm diode laser and a 490–590-nm emission filter were used. Binarized images were generated manually using ImageJ to delineate transfected cells. Total fluorescence intensity (FI) was divided by the transfected cell occupation area to give ‘FI/transfected cell area’ (Fig. 1m).

FP maturation analysis (flow cytometry)

HeLa cells on a standard 100-mm dish (353003, Corning) were transfected with the cDNA of StayGold or mNeonGreen (6 μg of each) for 4 hours. The h-StayGold gene was used in this assay. Then, fresh growth medium DMEM (041-29775, Fuji Film) (10% FBS, penicillin–streptomycin) was substituted. Seventy-two hours after the transfection, cells were harvested and suspended in 1 ml of PBS. They were analyzed using a FACSAria II (BD Biosciences). Both StayGold and mNeonGreen were excited by a 488-nm laser line (laser diode), and their emission was collected through 530/30BP. The data were analyzed using FlowJo software (Tree Star) (Supplementary Fig. 7a, right).

OSER

The cDNA fragment encoding CytERM was synthesized according to the sequence information of Emerald-CytERM-N-17 (Addgene, 56290) with 5′-HindIII and 3′-BamHI sites. As the CytERM gene has a BamHI, an EcoRI and a HindIII site internally, all these sites were eliminated on the synthesis. The (n1)StayGold or tdStayGold gene was amplified using primers containing 5′-BamHI and 3′-XhoI sites. The restricted products were cloned into the HindIII/XhoI sites of pcDNA3 to generate pcDNA3/CytERM-(n1)StayGold or pcDNA3/CytERM-tdStayGold. One day after transfection, HeLa cells on a standard 35-mm glass-bottom dish were incubated in HBSS containing 15 mM HEPES-NaOH (pH 7.4) and imaged on an inverted microscope (IX-83, Olympus) equipped with a ×40 objective lens (UPlanXApo ×40/0.95 NA) and a camera (ORCA-FUSION, Hamamatsu Photonics). Multiple (5 × 5) x–y images were tiled using the stitch function of cellSens Dimension (Olympus) to cover a large field of view (1.7 mm × 1.7 mm). The number of transfected cells showing whorl structures was counted. Also, the number of transfected cells avoiding whorl formation was counted. In addition, typical cells were imaged using an inverted laser scanning confocal microscopy system (Olympus FV3000) equipped with a ×60 water objective lens (Olympus, UPlanApo ×60/1.2 NA). The size of the confocal aperture was 1 Airy disk. Confocal images were acquired every 1 μm along the z-axis to create z-stacks (ten slices) for maximum intensity projection. Three independent experiments were carried out for each construct: CytERM-(n1)StayGold or CytERM-tdStayGold (Supplementary Fig. 13).

WF imaging (microtubule plus-end targeting)

Two days after transfection with pcDNA/EB3 = tdStayGold, COS-7 cells on a 35-mm glass-bottom dish incubated in HBSS containing 15 mM HEPES-NaOH (pH 7.4) were imaged on an inverted microscope (IX-70, Olympus) equipped with a standard 75-W xenon lamp, a ×60 water objective lens (Olympus, UPlanApo ×60/1.2 NA) and a cooled CCD camera (CoolSNAP HQ, Photometrics). An excitation filter (485DF12, Omega), an emission filter (FF01-536/40, Semrock) and a dichroic mirror (FF506-Di03, Semrock) were used. Image acquisition and analysis were carried out with MetaMorph (version 7.10.2.240) (Molecular Devices) (Extended Data Fig. 4a and Supplementary Video 6).

Confocal imaging (subcellular targeting)

Two days after transfection, HeLa cells on 35-mm glass-bottom dishes were imaged using an inverted laser scanning confocal microscopy system (Olympus FV3000) equipped with a ×60 water objective lens (Olympus, UPlanApo ×60/1.2 NA). The size of the confocal aperture was 1 Airy disk.

In experiments of microtubule, filamentous actin and plasma membrane localizations (Supplementary Fig. 9a–c), cells were live imaged. When StayGold was localized to the Golgi apparatus (Supplementary Fig. 9d), cells were fixed with 4% PFA at room temperature for 5 minutes. Fixed cells were permeabilized in 0.1% Triton X-100/PBS for 30 minutes and then reacted with rabbit anti-GM130 polyclonal antibody (PM061, MBL, 1:500 dilution) for 1 hour and Alexa Fluor 647-conjugated donkey anti-rabbit IgG (A31573, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 1:500 dilution) for 1 hour. In addition, cell samples were stained with DAPI (D523, Fuji Film, 1:1,000 dilution). Confocal images were acquired every 1 μm along the z-axis to create z-stacks (20 slices).

Cultured neurons

Primary neurons from rat brain hippocampus were prepared and maintained according to the standard method61. Transfection of cultured neurons was performed according to the standard method62.

Kinetic binding measurement using Biacore (SPR)

Nb(S1) = = StayGold or Nb(S1) = Achilles was immobilized onto an NTA sensor chip. Binding was evaluated by injecting S1-Fc (Sino Biological, 40591-V02H) solutions serially diluted (5–160 nM) with the running buffer (10 mM HEPES (pH 7.4), 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM EDTA and 0.005% Tween 20). The runs were performed in the single-cycle kinetics mode with the following parameters:

Flow rate: 30 ml min−1

Association time: 180 seconds

Dissociation time: 400 seconds

After each cycle, the chip surface was regenerated by injecting 350 mM EDTA (pH 8.0) at 30 μl min−1 for 60 seconds. The resulting sensorgrams were fit to a 1:1 binding model using Biacore T200 Evaluation Software (Fig. 5d and Supplementary Fig. 16).

Visualizing SARS-CoV-2 S protein in infected cells

Infection experiments were conducted within a biosafety cabinet class II type B2 inside a Biosafety Level 3 laboratory. SARS-CoV-2 KUH003 strain (DDBJ accession number LC630936) was isolated from a patient with COVID-19 who was hospitalized at Kitasato University Hospital63. VeroE6/TMPRSS2 cells were purchased from the Japanese Collection of Research Bioresources (JCRB) Cell Bank (JCRB1818). Cells were fixed with cold methanol for 20 minutes and then incubated in blocking solution (PBS containing 3% BSA and 1% Triton X-100) for 60 minutes at room temperature. After washing in PBS three times, the cells were reacted with 2–10 μg ml−1 of Nb(S1) = = StayGold or Nb(S1) = Achilles in blocking solution at room temperature for 60 minutes. After three PBS washes, the samples were fixed with 4% PFA at room temperature for 5–20 minutes. This staining reaction for viral spike protein was combined with immunostaining using the following antibodies in blocking solution:

ERGIC

Rabbit antibody to ERGIC3 (1:200, Abcam, ab129179) and donkey antibody to rabbit IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 555 (1:500, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-31572)

Nsp8

Mouse mAb to Nsp8 (1:100, GeneTex, GTX632696) and donkey antibody to mouse IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 555 (1:500, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-31570)

dsRNA

Mouse mAb to dsRNA (1:100, Merck, MABE1134-100UL) and donkey antibody to mouse IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 555 (1:500, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-31570)

Plasma membrane

Mouse mAb to pan-cadherin (1:250–500, Sigma-Aldrich, C1821) and donkey antibody to mouse IgG conjugated to Alexa Fluor 647 (1:500, Thermo Fisher Scientific, A-31571).

In addition, nuclear staining was performed using either DAPI (1:1,000, Fuji Film, 340-07971) or Vybrant DyeCycle Ruby Stain (1:500–1,000, Thermo Fisher Scientific, V10309) at room temperature in PBS for 5–15 minutes, respectively.

WF images were acquired using an inverted microscope (IX-70, Olympus) equipped with a standard 75-W xenon lamp, a ×10 dry objective (UPlanApo, NA 0.40), a ×60 water immersion objective (UPlanApo/IR, NA 1.20) and a cooled CCD camera (CoolSNAP HQ2, Photometrics). A 485DF15 (Omega) excitation filter, an FF506-Di03 (Semrock) dichroic mirror and an FF01-536/40 (Semrock) emission filter were used to observe StayGold fluorescence. A U-MRFPHQ filter cube (excitation: 535-555HQ, dichroic mirror: 565, emission: 570-625HQ, Olympus) was used to observe Alexa 555 fluorescence. An XF407 filter cube (excitation: 635QM30, dichroic mirror: 660DRLP, emission: 710QM80, Omega) was used to observe Alexa 647 or Vybrant fluorescence. A filter cube (excitation: 365QM35, dichroic mirror: 420DCLP, emission: 480QM30) was used to observe DAPI fluorescence. Image acquisition and analysis were carried out with MetaMorph (version 7.10.2.240) (Molecular Devices) and Fiji/ImageJ (version 1.53h) (https://fiji.sc), respectively.

3D-SIM images were acquired on an N-SIM S microscope (Nikon Instruments) equipped with an SR HP Plan Apo λS 100×C/1.35 NA silicone immersion objective and a CMOS camera (ORCA FUSION, Hamamatsu Photonics). Aiming at comprehensive mapping, in principle, volumetric imaging was performed in z-steps of 0.12 μm. Imaged volumes comprised 39–79 z-slices. StayGold and Alexa 555 were excited at 488 nm and 561 nm alternately in each frame to visualize the co-localization between S and ERGIC, Nsp8 or dsRNA. On the other hand, DAPI and Alexa 647 were excited by a 405-nm laser line and a 647-nm laser line, respectively, in the epi-illumination mode. Deconvoluted images of nucleus and plasma membrane were generated using the Richardson–Lucy algorithm. Volume rendering was performed using Volocity (version 6.3.1, Quorum Technologies).

Statistical analysis

For comparison between StayGold and mNeonGreen (Supplementary Fig. 7a), the normality of the data was first assessed using the Kolmogorov–Smirnov test. Then, the statistical difference was determined by Welch’s unpaired two-sided t-test. Differences with P < 0.01 were considered significant. Origin Pro (version 2020b) was used for the analysis.

Reporting Summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.