So you want to start a biotech company

Commercializing research is fraught with pitfalls, but a thoughtful checklist can ensure you set off on the right path and give your fledgling business the best chance of success.

These days, it feels as though more and more academics are venturing into the dynamic and fast-paced world of life-science startups. Many US academic institutions now provide access to training programs for academic founders. But taking the plunge into the realm of business, finance and law can nevertheless be a daunting process. A new startup founder faces numerous (often unforeseen) obstacles when seeking to commercialize their research. This article lays out those critical issues and provides some helpful tips for faculty members seeking to commercialize their research.