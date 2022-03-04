A new method uses synthetic introns to express therapeutic proteins selectively in cells bearing cancer-initiating mutations affecting RNA splicing factors, while healthy cells remain unaffected. This approach enabled the eradication of human leukemia, breast cancer and uveal melanoma cells in mouse models and significantly prolonged host survival.
References
Yoshida, K. et al. Frequent pathway mutations of splicing machinery in myelodysplasia. Nature 478, 64–69 (2011). This paper reports that spliceosomal mutations are common in myelodysplastic syndromes and related disorders.
Dvinge, H. et al. RNA splicing factors as oncoproteins and tumour suppressors. Nat. Rev. Cancer 16, 413–430 (2016). This Review article describes functions for splicing factors in cancers.
Inoue, D. et al. Spliceosomal disruption of the non-canonical BAF complex in cancer. Nature 574, 432–436 (2019). This paper describes how SF3B1 mutations alter splicing to promote tumorigenesis.
Yoshimi, A. et al. Coordinated alterations in RNA splicing and epigenetic regulation drive leukaemogenesis. Nature 574, 273–277 (2019). This paper describes how SRSF2 and IDH2 mutations collaborate to promote leukemia.
Dykstra, P. B., Kaplan, M. & Smolke, C. D. Engineering synthetic RNA devices for cell control. Nat. Rev. Genet. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41576-021-00436-7 (2022). This Review article describes the design and application of synthetic RNA–based devices.
Additional information
Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
This is a summary of: North, K., Benbarche, S. et al. Synthetic introns enable mutation-dependent targeting of cancer cells. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01224-2 (2022).
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Synthetic introns enable highly specific targeting of cancer cells. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01235-z
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01235-z