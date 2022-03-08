Skip to main content

Identification of antimicrobial peptides from the human gut microbiome using deep learning

    Nature Biotechnology (2022)

    Subjects

    Using a combination of metagenomic big data and deep learning tools, small proteins that inhibit pathogens — and could be further developed into novel antibiotics — are mined en masse. Such methods could greatly improve the throughput of drug discovery and translational usage of the microbiome.

    Fig. 1: Study workflow.

    References

    1. De Oliveira, D. M. P. et al. Antimicrobial resistance in ESKAPE pathogens. Clin. Microbiol. Rev. 33, e00181–19 (2020). A review of antimicrobial-resistant pathogens.

    2. Lazzaro, B. P., Zasloff, M. & Rolff, J. Antimicrobial peptides: application informed by evolution. Science 368, eaau5480 (2020). A review of antimicrobial peptides and their applications.

    3. Sberro, H. et al. Large-scale analyses of human microbiomes reveal thousands of small, novel genes. Cell 178, 1245–1259.e1214 (2019). Microbial dark matter discovered en masse in human gut.

    4. Chen, B. et al. An autoimmunogenic and proinflammatory profile defined by the gut microbiota of patients with untreated systemic lupus erythematosus. Arthritis Rheumatol 73, 232–243 (2021). Auto-inflammatory bacterial proteins in the guts of patients with lupus mimic human autoantigens.

    5. Li, J. et al. Mining the human tonsillar microbiota as autoimmune modulator. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/719807 (2019). Anti-inflammatory bacteriocins in the human tonsillar microbiome suppress arthritis.

    This is a summary of: Ma, Y. et al. Identification of antimicrobial peptides from the human gut microbiome using deep learning. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01226-0 (2022).

    Identification of antimicrobial peptides from the human gut microbiome using deep learning. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01230-4

    • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01230-4

