Endogenous ADAR-mediated RNA editing in non-human primates using stereopure chemically modified oligonucleotides

a, The reporter construct encodes Gaussia luciferase (Gluc, internal control) and Cypridinia luciferase (Cluc, RNA-editing reporter) only if the UAG stop codon in Cluc undergoes A-to-I editing. P2A is a self-cleaving peptide. An AIMer is depicted in the upper cartoon near the targeted editing site with 5’-end to the right. b, Inspiration for AIMer design. Schematic representation of the endogenous substrate from GluR (top), including stem-loop structure, mismatched bases in stem, and red box denoting edit region. Our predicted substrate (bottom), showing targeted RNA strand (black backbone) bound through complementary base pairing to AIMer (blue backbone). The AIMer is depicted with the 5’-end to the left. The arrangement of mismatches and base pairs is parallel between natural and predicted substrates. c, Fold-change in RNA-editing activity (compared with mock) for LUC-155 (black), a fully PS-modified 32-mer with ribose sugars throughout domains 1 and 2 except in the 5’-and 3’-ends, which have 2’-OMe modifications, and LUC-88 (green), an AIMer with the same sequence and ribose modifications but with a PO backbone. n = 2, mean ± s.e.m. Legend depicts chemical modifications used in this figure. d-f, ADAR-mediated editing activity is shown for ADAR1 and ADAR2 in the presence of fully PS-modified stereorandom AIMer with various 2’ modifications. e-f, Overall AIMer chemistry matches the cartoon at the top, except in the edit region, which is depicted in detail. Data are presented as mean ± s.e.m., n = 2. g, Fold change in relative luciferase activity with respect to AIMer length, with deletions from the 5’-end, 3’-end or both for ADAR1 p150 (left) or ADAR2 (right). AIMer length and truncations are denoted as 29,-1,-2 representing an AIMer 29 nucleotides in length with 1 nucleotide deleted from 5’-end and 2 nucleotides deleted from the 3’-end compared with LUC-374.

