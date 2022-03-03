Synthetic introns enable splicing factor mutation-dependent targeting of cancer cells

Supplementary Tables 1–6. Table 1. Differentially spliced events in SF3B1-mutant versus WT cancer samples. Table specifying the splicing events that were most responsive to SF3B1 mutations and so considered for subsequent synthetic intron design (data visualized in Fig. 1b). Each row corresponds to a single isoform of an individual splicing event. Columns are as follows: event, event ID; difference in isoform ratio, mean difference in absolute isoform expression (range from 0 to 1.0) between samples with an SF3B1 mutation and those without any recurrent splicing factor mutations, computed across patient cohorts; standard deviation of difference in isoform ratio; gene ID, Ensembl ID for parent gene; gene name, name of parent gene. All subsequent columns specify the mean difference in isoform ratio between samples with an SF3B1 mutation and those without any recurrent splicing factor mutations within the indicated cohort. See Data availability for descriptions of location of data corresponding to each indicated cohort. Table 2. Characteristics of patient samples studied in Extended Data Fig. 1e. Table describing clinical features of samples from patient cohorts analyzed in Extended Data Fig. 1e by RT–PCR. Table 3. Mini-library composition and results from mini-screen. Table specifying the sequences of each synthetic intron queried in the mini-screen (Fig. 2) and associated fold changes in WT and SF3B1-mutant K562 cells. Each row corresponds to a single fold change measurement for a single synthetic intron. Columns are as follows. id: intron ID; id_verbose: verbose intron ID used in paper (when available); family: intron family; modification: sequence modification applied to derive intron variant; modification_type: type of modification; modification_location: position(s) within intron where modifications were applied; length: intron length in nt; genotype: SF3B1 genotype (WT is SF3B1+/+; K700E is SF3B1K700E/+); fold change: estimated fold change in intron abundance in gDNA at day 6 relative to day 0; s.d., standard deviation of fold change over replicates; sequence: intron sequence. Note that IDs from the mini-library do not correspond to IDs from the full library. Table 4. Sequence modifications represented in full library. Table specifying numerical breakdown of full library by parent synthetic intron and modification type(s) used to create each class of intron variant. See Supplementary Information for detailed descriptions of each modification. Table 5. Full library composition and results from full screen. Table specifying the sequences of each synthetic intron queried in the full screen (Fig. 3) and associated fold changes in WT and SF3B1-mutant K562 cells. Each row corresponds to a single fold change measurement for a single synthetic intron. Columns are as in Supplementary Table 2. Table 6. PCR primers and other oligonucleotides. Table specifying sequences of all oligos used in this study for PCR, cloning and so on.