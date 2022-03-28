Accelerated identification of disease-causing variants with ultra-rapid nanopore genome sequencing

Samples and sample collection

Standard HG002: cell pellets from HG002 cell line were a generous gift of M. L. Salit. HG002 and HG005 data for the in silico carryover experiment were obtained from the dataset provided in ref. 11 .

Patient sample: the patients presented in this text were recruited to our study because their clinical presentation was suspected to have a genetic etiology. We acquired consent from adults directly and, for minors, from parents or guardians according to the Stanford Institutional review board protocol 58559.

Sample preparation

DNA extraction: we extracted high-molecular-mass DNA (hmwDNA) from 1.6 ml of whole blood in EDTA using a modified protocol for the QIAGEN Puregene kit. First, red blood cells were lysed by adding blood to red cell lysis buffer at a 1:3 ratio and incubating for 5 min at room temperature. Nucleated cells were then isolated by centrifuging the solution at 15,000 g for 30 s. The pelleted cells were lysed using cell lysis solution and proteinase K, and incubated at 56 ∘ C for 5 min. Protein was then precipitated and removed using protein precipitation buffer and incubated on ice for 5 min, followed by a 1-min centrifugation at 15,000 g . The supernatant was then recovered and incubated on ice for an additional 5 min and centrifuged for 3 min at 15,000 g to remove any residual protein. DNA was precipitated in isopropanol and pelleted by centrifugation for 1 min at 15,000 g . DNA was washed with cold 70% ethanol and re-pelleted by centrifugation for 1 min at 15,000 g and then dried for ~2 min at 37 ∘ C and resuspended in ultrapure water.

Fragmentation: hmwDNA was sheared using Covaris g-tubes. In short, 50 μl of hmwDNA 80 ng μl −1 (4 μg) was applied to the g-tube and centrifuged at 1,450 g in 1-min increments until the entirety of the DNA solution passed through the tube. The tube was then inverted and the process repeated. If the yield of hmwDNA permitted, this process was done in multiples of 8 to result in a 32-μg pool of fragmented DNA.

Library preparation: standard sequencing libraries were prepared using the SQK-LSK109 kit (ONT). Barcoded sequencing libraries were prepared using the SQK-LSK109 and EXP-NBD104 (ONT). Libraries were prepared in 8× reactions according to the manufacturer’s protocol with multiple alteration. Input-sheared DNA was increased to 4 μg per reaction and repaired with formalin-fixed paraffin embedding (New England Biolabs), end-prepped with Ultra II End-Prep (New England Biolabs) and incubated at 20 ∘ C for 5 min and then 65 ∘ C for 5 min. This reaction was cleaned up using AmpureXP Beads (Agencourt) and washed with 70% ethanol. Libraries designated for barcoding had ONT native barcodes ligated in the following reaction: 24 μl of recovered DNA from end-prep, 5 μl of NBD and 29 μl of Blunt/TA Ligase Master Mix (New England Biolabs), and incubated at room temperature for 10 min. This reaction was then cleaned up using AmpureXP beads and washed with 70% ethanol. Barcoded libraries then had ONT adapters ligated using AMII (ONT), Quick T4 DNA ligase and NEBNext Quick Ligation Reaction Buffer. Nonbarcoded libraries had ONT adapters ligated using AMX (ONT), Quick T4 DNA ligase (New England Biolabs) and LNB (ONT). Libraries were cleaned up after adapter ligation with AmpureXP beads (Agencourt) and washed with long fragment buffer (ONT). After each cleanup step, libraries were pooled and DNA was quantified using a Qubit.

Flow cell preparation and sequencing: 48 R9.4.1 flow cells (product code FLO-PRO002) were brought to room temperature, loaded into PromethION48 (ONT) and checked for available pores. Each flow cell was primed with 500 μl of priming buffer (FB + FLT) twice, separated by an incubation period of approximately 20 min. The pooled sequencing library was mixed with SQB and LB (ONT) and was equally distributed over the flow cells.

Complete details of the protocols are open sourced34 under the Creative Commons Attribution License.

Carryover rate after nuclease wash

As a set of 48 flow cells was used for multiple samples, we investigated the fraction of reads carried over from a previous library (carryover rate) by preparing 12 libraries, loading a set of flow cells with a single library, sequencing for a total of 90 min and then performing a nuclease wash. We repeated this process for each of the 12 libraries on the same flow cells. We filtered out the reads with a q score <7 (‘failed’ reads) and the reads that were not mapped to any barcode (unclassified reads) (Supplementary Table 14). We then determined the carryover rate by calculating the fraction of reads with barcodes that did not match the expected barcode for each sequencing run (Supplementary Fig. 4). The highest rate of carryover observed was 0.4%.

In silico carryover experiment

In our experimental setup to test the robustness of variant calling performance with and without barcoding in silico, we considered HG005 (Chinese son) as patient 1 and HG002 (Ashkenazi son) as patient 2. The pure HG002 sample data are analogous to a barcoded sample and the HG002 sample with 1% carryover from HG005 represents the nonbarcoded sample. We used two different individuals of different ancestry to the two patients to estimate the effect of carryover rate. We took 1% reads from HG005 and added to HG002 data to simulate the carryover from one sample to the other.

Sequencing, base calling and alignment

Once sequencing starts, fast5 files (raw signal files) are uploaded to a cloud storage bucket every 3 min using the cron utility and rsync utility from the Google Cloud SDK for synchronizing and avoiding any redundancy in the upload. The raw bandwidth requirement is improved by configuring VBZ compression of the fast5 file. There is a trade-off between reducing the total latency associated with the application programming interface (API) calls for data transfer (improved by increasing file size) and increasing the number of files that can be uploaded simultaneously. Hence, we set the number of reads per fast5 file to 10,000 and used VBZ compression for the signal data (https://github.com/nanoporetech/vbz_compression.git) that resulted in a fast5 file size of around 1 GB for near real-time data transfer.

We used Guppy v.4.2.2 for base calling the sequenced reads and Minimap2 v.2.17 (ref. 17) to align the base called reads to the GRCh37 human reference genome using 16 instances. Every instance uses a cron job each, for base calling and alignment. For base calling, the cron job first checks whether the previous job was running; if not, the new batch of fast5 files in cloud storage data generated from three specific flow cells (Supplementary Table 15) assigned to the instance are downloaded and base called. We used the high-accuracy model for base calling, along with the corresponding configuration provided for acceleration using NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPUs. Reads with a q score <7 (assigned ‘fail’ by Guppy) are filtered out and reads that pass the threshold constitute an alignment job for the batch. If a previous alignment job is not running, a new alignment job from the queue is started. Once sequencing has been completed and all the data for the three flow cells have been aligned, the alignment files (BAM format) from all the batches are combined, split into contig-wise alignment file using samtools35 and uploaded to the cloud storage bucket.

Small-variant calling

Haplotype-aware variant calling pipeline

We used the PEPPER–Margin–DeepVariant11 pipeline to identify small-variants. The pipeline employs three modules: PEPPER, Margin and DeepVariant which together build a haplotype-aware variant caller and reports state-of-the-art, nanopore-based variant identification results11,19. An overview of this pipeline is presented here:

PEPPER SNP: this finds SNPs from a read-to-reference alignment file using a recurrent neural network. First, PEPPER SNP generates nucleotide summary information for each position of the genome. Then the recurrent neural network takes the summary information as input and provides likelihood for observing alternative alleles at each position. Finally, the module reports potential SNP sites using the likelihood of observing alternative alleles 11 .

Margin: this is a hidden Markov model (HMM)-based, haplotyping module that produces a haplotag for each read using the SNPs reported by PEPPER SNP. First, Margin extracts read substrings around SNP sites and generates alignment likelihoods between reads and alleles. Then it constructs an HMM to describe genotype and read bipartitions at each SNP site, enforcing consistent partitioning between sites. Margin runs the forward–backward algorithm on the HMM, and then marginalizes over all genotypes to find the most likely assignment of alleles to haplotypes. Finally, Margin uses maximum likelihood estimation to determine which haplotype best matches the read and assigns the read a haplotag. If a read spans no variants or has equal likelihood between haplotypes, then the read gets no haplotag.

PEPPER HP: this takes the haplotagged alignment file from Margin and produces a set of candidate variants. First, PEPPER HP generates nucleotide summary information at each position of the genome for each haplotype. Then, a recurrent neural network takes the input from each haplotype to produce the likelihood of observing a base at each location. Finally, PEPPER HP reports a set of candidate variants using the haplotype-specific allele likelihoods.

DeepVariant: this produces the final genotype calls by using a convolutional neural network with the candidates from PEPPER HP. DeepVariant represents sequence data as a pile-up of reads spanning a 221-bp region of the genome, with features of sequence data as different channels and (six) bases differing from the reference. Each candidate is classified as a homozygous reference, or a heterozygous or homozygous variant, with the probability of each state determining the genotype quality of the variant.

We accelerated the PEPPER–Margin–DeepVariant by running the pipeline independently on each contig of the reference genome that allowed use of 14 GPU-enabled compute instances on Google Cloud Platform (Supplementary Table 5). Once alignment has been completed, each variant calling instance downloads the alignment files for the contig(s) for which it is configured, combines it into a single contig-wise alignment file, performs variant calling and finally uploads the output (VCF file) to a Google Cloud storage bucket (Fig. 1b). Once all the runs have been completed, we downloaded all contig-wise VCF files in one instance and merged them to have variant calls for the whole genome.

To speed the subsequent small-variant filtration and prioritization, variants were overlapped with the ‘AllHomopolymers_gt6bp_imperfectgt10bp_slop5’ regions36 of the GIAB, annotated ‘Homopolymer’. Variants overlapping 4- to 6-bp homopolymer regions were annotated ‘ShortHomopolymer’. As VCF represents insertions at the previous base, annotation regions were extended 1 bp to the left. Negative scoring was also applied for homopolymer indel variants, because these variant types are the most redundant errors that we observed in ONT-based variant identification.

SV calling and annotation

SV calling

For SV calling we used Sniffles18. Sniffles scans each of the reads for split events and alignment events (cigar). The latter most often indicates short SVs (50–500 bp) whereas split reads indicate larger SVs, especially rearrangements. Subsequently, Sniffles clusters the individual read information together, based on the break-point locations per SV and per read.

SV selection and tier grouping

After the calling, we selected rare SVs by comparing the SV calls with public and in-house catalogs of SVs derived from both short-read and long-read sequencing studies. We used the sveval package37 to match SV calls with SVs in these databases. Briefly, SVs are matched if the reciprocal overlap is >50% for deletions, inversions or duplications, or if the size is 50% similar for insertions located at <100 bp from each other. We removed SVs that matched an SV in the gnomAD-SV with an allele frequency >1%. We also called SVs using Sniffles across 11 genomes sequenced using Oxford Nanopore9. Again, we filtered SVs with an allele frequency >1% in this in-house catalog. Once rare SVs had been selected, we created three tiers of variants. Using Gencode v.35 gene annotation, we placed coding SVs in tier 1 and SVs in UTRs, promoters or introns of protein-coding regions in tier 2. Finally, noncoding SVs overlapping conserved regions and regulatory elements were placed in the third tier. The conserved region annotation was the phastConsElements100way.txt.gz track downloaded from the UCSC Genome Browser. As predicted regulatory elements, we used DNase hypersensitivity sites (ENCFF509DLH) and CTCF-binding site (ENCFF415WKV) tracks downloaded from the ENCODE portal38,39. In each tier, SVs associated with a gene from the prioritized gene list was highlighted first. The SVs were also compared with the Database of Genomic Variants40 and known clinical SVs in dbVar41 (study nstd102).

SV fine-tuning using local assembly

SVs in tier 1 (that is, coding SVs) were also fine-tuned using local assembly because base-pair resolution is particularly relevant to interpret variants potentially creating frameshifts. Reads supporting the SV, reported by Sniffles, were assembled into contigs using the Shasta assembler9. The assembled contigs were then aligned to the reference with minimap2 (ref. 17) and the SVs called using svim-asm42.

Read coverage track

In addition to Sniffles, we deployed mosdepth43 to compute the coverage per genome in 10,000-bp windows. This read coverage metrics served as orthogonal evidence for large deletions or duplications. We also used this information to investigate potential aneuploidy.

The SV annotation pipeline, including the local assembly module and read coverage module, is available at https://github.com/jmonlong/sv-nicu.

SV-calling benchmark

The accuracy of the SV calling was measured on the HG002 sample using the GIAB benchmark15. We used two evaluation methods to estimate the precision, recall and F1 score on the high-confidence regions provided by the GIAB: truvari (https://github.com/spiralgenetics/truvari) and sveval (https://github.com/jmonlong/sveval). We report the performance overall for each SV type. We note that the SV calls were more accurate for deletions (Supplementary Fig. 2).

Local assembly benchmark

We further used the GIAB benchmark to test the gain in base-pair resolution provided by our local assembly of the SVs in tier 1 (coding SVs). In the present study, we extracted all coding SVs in HG002 (that is, irrespective of their allele frequency) and ran the local assembly pipeline (above). The original SV calls and assembled calls were matched with the GIAB truthset using the sveval package37 as above. We then computed how many original SV calls and assembled SV calls matched the GIAB exactly, that is, having exactly the same positions and sizes. Out of the 56 deletions and 16 insertions in coding regions called by Sniffles, 23 deletions (41.1%) and 1 insertion (6.25%) matched exactly the SV in GIAB. After running our assembly pipeline, these numbers increased to 28 deletions (50%) and 7 insertions (43.8%). Hence, assembly of the SVs helps fine-tune the base-pair resolution of SV called by Sniffles, especially for insertions.

Variant filtration and prioritization

Small-variant

The customized Alissa classification tree, including filtration and variant scoring, was developed against 15 clinical exome samples from our in-house genomics laboratory, the Stanford Clinical Genomics Program (CGP). The variants reported for these samples, 25 in total, included a wide variety of variant types, modes of inheritance and ACMG classifications of variant of uncertain significance (VUS), likely pathogenic or pathogenic. After iterative development and testing against these initial samples, the classification tree was validated against a separate set of clinical exome samples from CGP. As the objective of this analysis was to quickly flag clinically actionable, clearly pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants, a total of 15 exome samples with clinically positive reports of rare (minor allele frequency <1.0%) pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants (19 in total) were selected for validation. For the purposes of both development and validation, all samples were analyzed as proband cases, without gene target lists, even when the original clinical analyses included additional family members and/or gene target lists.

Iterative development against the initial test set of 15 samples ultimately produced a prioritization filtration scheme that assigned scores as follows: on average, 12 variants (range 6–16) per case received a score of ≥5; this included 12 of 15 of the reported pathogenic/likely pathogenic variants and 0 of 10 manually classified VUSs. On average, 26 variants (range 18–38) per case received a score of ≥4; this included 14 of 15 reported pathogenic/likely pathogenic variants and 3 of 10 manually classified VUSs. On average, 65 variants (range 51–85) per case received a score of ≥3; this included 15 of 15 of the reported pathogenic/likely pathogenic variants and 6 of 10 VUSs. The single likely pathogenic variant with a score of 3 was a missense change that has not been previously reported in the literature and is not predicted to be deleterious by in silico methods; our standard workflow was able to identify this variant only because the sample was originally analyzed as part of a trio, and this variant was identified as de novo and ultimately reported with partial clinical overlap. Based on these results, we chose a score of ≥4 as the cut-off most likely to flag pathogenic/likely pathogenic variants while still limiting the total pool of reviewed variants to a size compatible with a rapid time frame.

When validated against an additional 15 clinical exome samples, this rapid prioritization filtration scheme successfully identified 19 of 19 of the test variants (100%) with a score of ≥4, 16 of 19 (84%) with a score of ≥5 and 5 of 19 (26%) as the highest scoring variant in that analysis. Although possible values for scores ranged from 1 to 14, the highest score observed in this validation was 7.

Based on the performance of the customized Alissa classification tree with clinical exome data, our expectation was that application of this scheme to rapid genomic data would elevate pathogenic variants to a score of ≥4. The inclusion of target gene lists within the classification tree would be to increase scores of clinically significant variants (variable points can be awarded per case, based on the confidence of the patient-specific target list).

It should be noted that, although both systems utilize patient-specific target gene lists, neither system limits analysis to that list. However, the two systems are implemented in different ways: in the standard system, variants are limited to protein-coding variants before evaluation of the target gene lists, whereas in the rapid system the scores are assigned for the target gene list before evaluation of coding impact. As a result, the analysis included a number of variants that were scored as being on the target list, but that had no significant protein impact (for example, synonymous variants outside the intron–exon junction).

We also examined the differences between the standard and accelerated pipelines for the patient samples in more detail; variants were divided into ordered, exclusive groups based on the criterion that first triggered manual review in the standard system: variants that (1) have pathogenic or likely pathogenic classifications in ClinVar (Supplementary Table 16); (2) have HGMD30 disease-causing mutation (DM) or DM? annotations (Supplementary Table 17); (3) are on the target list (Supplementary Table 18); (4) have recessive inheritance (Supplementary Table 19); and (5) have predicted deleterious protein impact (Supplementary Table 20). Each variant marked for review by the rapid system was also reviewed to determine the criteria that contributed to a final score of ≥4. Categories (1) (ClinVar annotations), (2) (HGMD annotations) and (4) (recessive inheritance) showed the anticipated result: the standard and rapid systems identified similar numbers of variants as candidates, but the rapid system marked only a subset for review. Categories (3) (target gene variants) and 5 (predicted deleterious protein impact) had a different result, in that the rapid system scored a larger number of variants than the standard system, but then marked a similar number for review.

Structural variation

Copy number and SVs were prioritized when they overlapped coding regions of genes or any region of a gene on the target panel. Regions were excluded from further consideration when concordant variants in the Database of Genomic Variants were identified. Genes that contained variants not excluded due to population variation were then examined for potential clinical overlap with patient’s reported features using OMIM, PubMed and HGMD.

Analysis of clinically relevant variants

Alissa filters were used to identify the annotated pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in each sample. The QIAGEN HGMD Professional filter identified variants annotated as disease-causing mutations in the HGMD (QIAGEN HGMD Professional Database 2020.4). This filter mapped variants to HGMD based on genomic location, and those annotated with either high (DM) or low (DM?) confidence were treated as pathogenic/likely pathogenic.

The candidate ‘clinical’ variants were generated by passing all the variants from a sample through the Alissa filter, without any additional previous filtering. The benchmark consisted of the filtered GIAB HG002 v.4.2.1 variants. The variants generated from our pipeline for the nonbarcoded HG002 sample were compared with the PrecisionFDA Illumina sample variants (https://storage.googleapis.com/brain-genomics-public/research/sequencing/grch37/vcf/novaseq/wgs_pcr_free/30x/HG002.novaseq.pcr-free.30x.deepvariant-v1.0.grch37.vcf.gz). The analysis is provided in Supplementary Table 13.

Hardware infrastructure

The stage-wise hardware requirements for the ultra-rapid pipeline, as implemented on the Google Cloud Platform, have been presented in Supplementary Table 21. The pipeline can be used with similar configurations on other cloud platforms. For base calling, our system requires a total of 64 NVIDIA V100 GPUs (the GPUs are mainly chosen based on the Guppy base calling implementation available; they might move to a different GPU type in the future; we used the state-of-the-art hardware). The hardware requirement is based on keeping up with the sequencing time for fresh flow cells. As the flow cells are reused, the rate of throughput decreases, which in turn reduces the compute requirement, specifically the number of GPUs for base calling. For small-variant calling, the system required a higher CPU:GPU ratio and, based on the configurations available in the cloud platform, we chose the NVIDIA P100 GPUs. Ideally, for local implementation, we would require a system with 64 NVIDIA V100 and around 96 CPU cores per GPU and NVME-based storage (which is very common in modern systems). With such a cluster (the node-wise configuration does not matter particularly, because our system allows for specifying the node-wise resource configuration), we use the same hardware for the near real-time base calling and alignment and fast small-variant calling. The hardware requirement for Sniffles is low and requires only 192 CPU cores. In terms of software, our system can easily be changed to accommodate a local deployment.

Reporting Summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.