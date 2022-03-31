Enhanced cancer detection from cell-free DNA

Previous studies of cfDNA have led to noninvasive methods for prenatal testing3, cancer liquid biopsy4 and transplantation monitoring5. Early work in the field focused on detection of genetic variations, such as single-nucleotide mutations. In patients with cancer, because the vast majority of cfDNA fragments is not mutated, typically cancers at advanced stages are more readily detected. Studies have indicated that the fragmentation patterns of cfDNA — including fragment sizes6,7, fragment ends8, jagged ends9 and nucleosome footprints10,11 — might carry information related to the tissues of origin. These studies suggest that cfDNA fragmentation patterns reflect underlying chromatin structures and gene expression. However, these previous studies were not specifically designed for resolving RNA expression levels of individual genes using cfDNA fragmentation patterns.