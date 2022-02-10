Skip to main content

Engineered circular ADAR-recruiting RNAs increase the efficiency and fidelity of RNA editing in vitro and in vivo

Nature Biotechnology (2022)

Subjects

Abstract

Current methods for programmed RNA editing using endogenous ADAR enzymes and engineered ADAR-recruiting RNAs (arRNAs) suffer from low efficiency and bystander off-target editing. Here, we describe LEAPER 2.0, an updated version of LEAPER that uses covalently closed circular arRNAs, termed circ-arRNAs. We demonstrate on average ~3.1-fold higher editing efficiency than their linear counterparts when expressed in cells or delivered as in vitro-transcribed circular RNA oligonucleotides. To lower off-target editing we deleted pairings of uridines with off-target adenosines, which almost completely eliminated bystander off-target adenosine editing. Engineered circ-arRNAs enhanced the efficiency and fidelity of editing endogenous CTNNB1 and mutant TP53 transcripts in cell culture. Delivery of circ-arRNAs using adeno-associated virus in a mouse model of Hurler syndrome corrected the pathogenic point mutation and restored α-L-iduronidase catalytic activity, lowering glycosaminoglycan accumulation in the liver. LEAPER 2.0 provides a new design of arRNA that enables more precise, efficient RNA editing with broad applicability for therapy and basic research.

Fig. 1: Leveraging endogenous ADAR for programmable RNA editing by genetically encoded circ-arRNAs.
Fig. 2: Circ-arRNAs enable efficient and long-lasting programmable RNA editing on endogenous transcripts.
Fig. 3: Leveraging endogenous ADAR protein for programmable RNA editing with in vitro-transcribed circ-arRNAs.
Fig. 4: Transcriptome-wide specificity of RNA editing by circ-arRNAs.
Fig. 5: Engineered circ-arRNAs reduce bystander off-target editing.
Fig. 6: Activation and restoration of protein function in cell culture and Hurler syndrome mice by circ-arRNAs.

Data availability

All data and materials presented in this manuscript are available from the corresponding author (W.W.) upon reasonable request with a completed material transfer agreement. Raw data for whole-transcriptome RNA-seq are available as a BioProject with Project ID PRJNA775856. Source data are provided with this paper.

Acknowledgements

We thank the staff of the BIOPIC High-throughput Sequencing Center (Peking University) and Genetron Health for their assistance in NGS analysis, and the National Center for Protein Sciences (Beijing) and the flow cytometry Core at National Center for Protein Sciences at Peking University, particularly Y. Guo and F. Wang, for technical help. We thank the High-Performance Computing Platform at Peking University for providing the platforms for NGS data analysis. We thank the Laboratory Animal Center at Peking University for the feeding of mice. This project was supported by funds from the National Key R&D Program of China (no. 2020YFA0707800), the Beijing Municipal Science & Technology Commission (no. Z181100001318009), the National Science Foundation of China (no. 31930016), the Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics at Peking University and the Peking-Tsinghua Center for Life Sciences (both to W.W.) and the Fellowship of China National Postdoctoral Program for Innovative Talents (no. BX20200010 to L.Q.).

Author information

Author notes

  These authors contributed equally: Zongyi Yi, Liang Qu, Huixian Tang.

Affiliations

  Biomedical Pioneering Innovation Center, Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, Peking-Tsinghua Center for Life Sciences, Peking University Genome Editing Research Center, State Key Laboratory of Protein and Plant Gene Research, School of Life Sciences, Peking University, Beijing, China

    Zongyi Yi, Liang Qu, Huixian Tang, Zhiheng Liu, Ying Liu, Feng Tian, Chunhui Wang, Xiaoxue Zhang, Ziqi Feng, Ying Yu & Wensheng Wei

  Academy for Advanced Interdisciplinary Studies, Peking University, Beijing, China

    Zongyi Yi & Xiaoxue Zhang

  EdiGene Inc., Life Science Park, Changping District, Beijing, China

    Pengfei Yuan, Zexuan Yi & Yanxia Zhao

Contributions

W.W. conceived and supervised this project. W.W., Z.Y., L.Q. and H.T. designed experiments. Z.Y., L.Q. and H.T. performed experiments with the help of P.Y., Z.Y., Y.Z., X.Z., Z.F., F.T. and C.W. Y.Y. conducted all sample preparation for NGS. Z.Y., Z.L. and Y.L. performed data analysis. Z.Y., L.Q. and W.W. wrote the manuscript with help from the other authors.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Wensheng Wei.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

Two patents have been filed relating to the data presented. W.W., Z.Y., L.Q., F.T. and C.W. are coinventors on patent applications describing circ-arRNA. W.W. and Z.Y. are coinventors on patent applications describing engineered circ-arRNA. P.Y., Z.Y. and Y.Z. are employees of EdiGene Inc. W.W. is a founder and scientific adviser for EdiGene, Inc. The other authors declare no competing interests.

Peer review

Peer review information

Nature Biotechnology thanks Michael Jantsch and the other, anonymous, reviewer(s) for their contribution to the peer review of this work.

Additional information

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Figs. 1–10.

Reporting Summary.

Supplementary Table 1

Sequencing of arRNAs.

Supplementary Table 2

Sequencing of primers.

Source data

Source Data Fig. 1

Unprocessed immunoblots for Fig. 4e.

Source Data Fig. 2

Unprocessed gels for Supplementary Fig. 2e.

About this article

Cite this article

Yi, Z., Qu, L., Tang, H. et al. Engineered circular ADAR-recruiting RNAs increase the efficiency and fidelity of RNA editing in vitro and in vivo. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01180-3

Download citation

