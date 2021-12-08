Skip to main content

Author Correction: Engineered pegRNAs improve prime editing efficiency

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 04 October 2021

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01039-7, published online 4 October 2021.

The Supplementary Information file initially accompanying this article had a typographical error in the final oligonucleotide sequence shown in Supplementary Note 1 (specifically, CCC appeared as GGG) and the file has now been replaced.

The changes have been made to the online version of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: James W. Nelson, Peyton B. Randolph.

Affiliations

  1. Merkin Institute of Transformative Technologies in Healthcare, Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA

    James W. Nelson, Peyton B. Randolph, Simon P. Shen, Kelcee A. Everette, Peter J. Chen, Andrew V. Anzalone, Meirui An, Gregory A. Newby, Jonathan C. Chen, Alvin Hsu & David R. Liu

  2. Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

    James W. Nelson, Peyton B. Randolph, Simon P. Shen, Kelcee A. Everette, Peter J. Chen, Andrew V. Anzalone, Meirui An, Gregory A. Newby, Jonathan C. Chen, Alvin Hsu & David R. Liu

  3. Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

    James W. Nelson, Peyton B. Randolph, Simon P. Shen, Kelcee A. Everette, Peter J. Chen, Andrew V. Anzalone, Meirui An, Gregory A. Newby, Jonathan C. Chen, Alvin Hsu & David R. Liu

Authors
  1. James W. Nelson
  2. Peyton B. Randolph
  3. Simon P. Shen
  4. Kelcee A. Everette
  5. Peter J. Chen
  6. Andrew V. Anzalone
  7. Meirui An
  8. Gregory A. Newby
  9. Jonathan C. Chen
  10. Alvin Hsu
  11. David R. Liu
Corresponding author

Correspondence to David R. Liu.

