Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01039-7, published online 4 October 2021.
The Supplementary Information file initially accompanying this article had a typographical error in the final oligonucleotide sequence shown in Supplementary Note 1 (specifically, CCC appeared as GGG) and the file has now been replaced.
The changes have been made to the online version of the article.
Nelson, J.W., Randolph, P.B., Shen, S.P. et al. Author Correction: Engineered pegRNAs improve prime editing efficiency. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01175-0
