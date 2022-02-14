Base editing sensor libraries for high-throughput engineering and functional analysis of cancer-associated single nucleotide variants

We thank D. Solit, Ni. Schultz, M. Berger and B. Gross for access to MSK-IMPACT data, T. Jacks for sharing KP cells, D. Alonso-Curbelo and Dafna Bar-Sagi for sharing PDEC cells, M. Paz Zafra for sharing primers to assess tumor purity, T.M. Norman for conceptual advice and L. Cantley for support and mentorship. We gratefully acknowledge the members of the Molecular Diagnostics Service in the Department of Pathology, the Integrated Genomics Operation and Bioinformatics Core (P30 CA008748) and the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Center for Molecular Oncology. This work was supported by a project grant from the NIH/NCI (R01CA229773-01A1), P01 CA087497 (SWL), a MSKCC Functional Genomics Initiative (FGI) grant (SWL) and an Agilent Technologies Thought Leader Award (SWL). F.J.S.-R. was supported by the MSKCC TROT program (5T32CA160001), a GMTEC Postdoctoral Researcher Innovation Grant, and is an HHMI Hanna Gray Fellow. B.J.D. was supported by an F31 Ruth L. Kirschstein Predoctoral Individual National Research Service Award (F31-CA261061-01). E.R.K. was supported by an F31 Ruth L. Kirschstein Predoctoral Individual National Research Service Award (F31-CA192835) and is currently supported by NCI R35CA197588, awarded to L. Cantley. A.K. was supported by an F31 Ruth L. Kirschstein Predoctoral Individual National Research Service Award (F31-CA247351-02). J.L. was supported by the German Research Foundation (DFG) and the Shulamit Katzman Endowed Postdoctoral Research Fellowship. S.V.P. was supported by the German Academic Scholarship Foundation. F.M.B. was supported by a GMTEC Postdoctoral Fellowship, an MSKCC’s Translational Research Oncology Training Fellowship (5T32CA160001-08), and a Young Investigator Award from the Edward P. Evans Foundation. K.M.T. is supported by the Jane Coffin Childs Memorial Fund for Medical Research. D.C. and H.Z. acknowledge funding from the MSKCC Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Center for Molecular Oncology for supporting OncoKB. S.W.L. is the Geoffrey Beene Chair of Cancer Biology and an Investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. L.E.D. is the Burt Gwirtzman Research Scholar in Lung Cancer at Weill Cornell Medicine. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.