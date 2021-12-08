100,000 whole-genome sequences’ diagnostic bonus

Genomics England, wholly owned by the Department of Health and Social Care, was set up in 2013 to deliver the 100,000 Genomes Project. The pilot analysis shows that in 25% of those who received a diagnosis, physicians could make immediate clinical decisions tailored to the patient’s condition. The researchers hope that their findings will help other health systems consider the use of genome sequencing to care for patients with rare disease. The genomic and clinical data from the pilot study are freely accessible to members of a Genomics England Clinical Interpretation Partnership.