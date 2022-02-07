Curated variation benchmarks for challenging medically relevant autosomal genes

Abstract
The repetitive nature and complexity of some medically relevant genes poses a challenge for their accurate analysis in a clinical setting. The Genome in a Bottle Consortium has provided variant benchmark sets, but these exclude nearly 400 medically relevant genes due to their repetitiveness or polymorphic complexity. Here, we characterize 273 of these 395 challenging autosomal genes using a haplotype-resolved whole-genome assembly. This curated benchmark reports over 17,000 single-nucleotide variations, 3,600 insertions and deletions and 200 structural variations each for human genome reference GRCh37 and GRCh38 across HG002. We show that false duplications in either GRCh37 or GRCh38 result in reference-specific, missed variants for short- and long-read technologies in medically relevant genes, including CBS, CRYAA and KCNE1. When masking these false duplications, variant recall can improve from 8% to 100%. Forming benchmarks from a haplotype-resolved whole-genome assembly may become a prototype for future benchmarks covering the whole genome.
This is a preview of subscription content
Access options
Subscribe to nature+
Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals
$29.99
monthly
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$99.00
only $8.25 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout.
Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
$32.00
All prices are NET prices.
Data availability
The PacBio HiFi reads used to generate the hifiasm assembly for the benchmark are in the NCBI Sequence Read Archive with accession numbers SRR10382245, SRR10382244, SRR10382249, SRR10382248, SRR10382247 and SRR10382246. The v1.00 benchmark VCF and BED files, as well as Liftoff gene annotations, assembly–assembly alignments and variant calls, are available at https://trace.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ReferenceSamples/giab/release/AshkenazimTrio/HG002_NA24385_son/CMRG_v1.00/, and as a DOI at https://doi.org/10.18434/mds2-2475. This is released as a separate benchmark from v4.2.1, because it includes a small fraction of the genome, it has different characteristics from the mapping-based v4.2.1 and v4.2.1 only includes small variants. Using v4.2.1 and the CMRG benchmarks as two separate benchmarks enables users to obtain broader performance metrics for most of the genome and for a small set of particularly challenging genes, respectively. The masked GRCh38 reference, recently updated to v2 with additional false duplications from the Telomere-to-Telomere Consortium, is under https://trace.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ReferenceSamples/giab/release/references. We recommend using v3.0 GA4GH/GIAB stratification bed files intended for use with hap.py when benchmarking, which are available at https://trace.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ReferenceSamples/giab/release/genome-stratifications/. These stratifications include bed files corresponding to false duplications and collapsed duplications in GRCh38. All data have no restrictions, as the HG002 sample has an open consent from the Personal Genome Project.
Code availability
Scripts used to develop the CMRG benchmark and generate figures and tables for the manuscript are available at https://github.com/usnistgov/cmrg-benchmarkset-manuscript. The previously developed assembly, which was used as the basis of this benchmark, was from hifiasm v0.11.
A variety of open source software was used for variant calling for the evaluations of the benchmark, including NextDenovo2.2-beta.0, DRAGEN 3.6.3, NeuSomatic’s submission for the PrecisionFDA truth challenge v2 (ref. 12) (BWA-MEM50 version 0.7.17-r1188 (https://github.com/lh3/bwa) and GATK version gatk-4.1.4.1 (https://gatk.broadinstitute.org/hc/en-us)), Parabricks_DeepVariant (Parabricks Pipelines DeepVariant v3.0.0_2 (https://developer.nvidia.com/clara-parabricks)), Sentieon (DNAscope) version sentieon_release_201911 (https://www.sentieon.com/products/#dnaseq), BWA-MEM and Strelka2 (BWA-MEM version 0.7.17-r1188 (https://github.com/lh3/bwa) and Strelka2 version 2.9.10 (https://github.com/Illumina/strelka)), BWA-MEM50(v0.7.8), Picard tools (https://broadinstitute.github.io/picard/) (ver. 1.83), GATK52 (v3.4-0), GATK (v3.5), BWA-MEM v0.7.15-r1140, SAMtools53 v1.3, Picard v2.10.10, GATK v3.8, DELLY54 v0.8.5, GRIDSS55 v2.9.4, LUMPY56 v0.3.1, Manta57 v1.6.0, Wham58 v1.7.0, NanoPlot60 v1.27.0, Filtlong v0.2.0, minimap2 (refs. 40,60) v2.17-r941, cuteSV v1.0.8, Sniffles61 v1.0.12, SURVIVOR59 v1.0.7, BWA v0.7.15, GATK v3.6, Java v1.8.0_74 (OpenJDK), Picard Tools v2.6.0, Sambamba63 v0.6.7, Samblaster64 v0.1.24, Samtools v1.9, DeepVariant v1.0 and Liftoff32 v1.4.0.
References
- 1.
Wenger, A. M. et al. Accurate circular consensus long-read sequencing improves variant detection and assembly of a human genome. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 1155–1162 (2019).
- 2.
Cheng, H., Concepcion, G. T., Feng, X., Zhang, H. & Li, H. Haplotype-resolved de novo assembly using phased assembly graphs with hifiasm. Nat. Methods 18, 170–175 (2021).
- 3.
Nurk, S. et al. HiCanu: accurate assembly of segmental duplications, satellites, and allelic variants from high-fidelity long reads. Genome Res. 30, 1291–1305 (2020).
- 4.
Shafin, K. et al. Nanopore sequencing and the Shasta toolkit enable efficient de novo assembly of eleven human genomes. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 1044–1053 (2020).
- 5.
Mahmoud, M. et al. Structural variant calling: the long and the short of it. Genome Biol. 20, 246 (2019).
- 6.
De Coster, W., Weissensteiner, M. H. & Sedlazeck, F. J. Towards population-scale long-read sequencing. Nat. Rev. Genet. 22, 572–587 (2021).
- 7.
Mandelker, D. et al. Navigating highly homologous genes in a molecular diagnostic setting: a resource for clinical next-generation sequencing. Genet. Med. 18, 1282–1289 (2016).
- 8.
Ebbert, M. T. W. et al. Systematic analysis of dark and camouflaged genes reveals disease-relevant genes hiding in plain sight. Genome Biol. 20, 1–23 (2019).
- 9.
Lincoln, S. E. et al. One in seven pathogenic variants can be challenging to detect by NGS: an analysis of 450,000 patients with implications for clinical sensitivity and genetic test implementation. Genet. Med. 23, 1673–1680 (2021).
- 10.
Zook, J. M. et al. An open resource for accurately benchmarking small variant and reference calls. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 561–566 (2019).
- 11.
Zook, J. M. et al. A robust benchmark for detection of germline large deletions and insertions. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 1347–1355 (2020) ; erratum 38, 1357 (2020).
- 12.
Olson, N. D. et al. precisionFDA Truth Challenge V2: calling variants from short- and long-reads in difficult-to-map regions. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.11.13.380741 (2020).
- 13.
Wagner, J. et al. Benchmarking challenging small variants with linked and long reads. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.07.24.212712 (2020).
- 14.
Chin, C.-S. et al. A diploid assembly-based benchmark for variants in the major histocompatibility complex. Nat. Commun. 11, 4794 (2020).
- 15.
Goldfeder, R. L. et al. Medical implications of technical accuracy in genome sequencing. Genome Med. 8, 24 (2016).
- 16.
Ball, M. P. et al. A public resource facilitating clinical use of genomes. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 109, 11920–11927 (2012).
- 17.
Tate, J. G. et al. COSMIC: the Catalogue Of Somatic Mutations In Cancer. Nucleic Acids Res. 47, D941–D947 (2019).
- 18.
Ross, M. G. et al. Characterizing and measuring bias in sequence data. Genome Biol. 14, R51 (2013).
- 19.
Prior, T. W., Leach, M. E. & Finanger, E. Spinal muscular atrophy. In GeneReviews [Internet] (University of Washington, 2020).
- 20.
Biros, I. & Forrest, S. Spinal muscular atrophy: untangling the knot? J. Med. Genet. 36, 1–8 (1999).
- 21.
Leiding, J. W. & Holland, S. M. Chronic granulomatous disease. In GeneReviews [Internet] (University of Washington, 2016).
- 22.
Innan, H. A two-locus gene conversion model with selection and its application to the human RHCE and RHD genes. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 100, 8793–8798 (2003).
- 23.
Hayakawa, T. et al. Coevolution of Siglec-11 and Siglec-16 via gene conversion in primates. BMC Evol. Biol. 17, 228 (2017).
- 24.
Garg, P. et al. Pervasive cis effects of variation in copy number of large tandem repeats on local DNA methylation and gene expression. Am. J. Hum. Genet. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajhg.2021.03.016 (2021).
- 25.
Lennerz, J. K. et al. Addition of H19 ‘loss of methylation testing’ for Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome (BWS) increases the diagnostic yield. J. Mol. Diagn. 12, 576–588 (2010).
- 26.
Nurk, S. et al. The complete sequence of a human genome. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.05.26.445798 (2021).
- 27.
Aganezov, S. et al. A complete reference genome improves analysis of human genetic variation. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.12.452063 (2021).
- 28.
Boisson, B. et al. Rescue of recurrent deep intronic mutation underlying cell type–dependent quantitative NEMO deficiency. J. Clin. Invest. 129, 583–597 (2018).
- 29.
1000 Genomes Project Consortium et al. A global reference for human genetic variation. Nature 526, 68–74 (2015).
- 30.
Schmidt, K., Noureen, A., Kronenberg, F. & Utermann, G. Structure, function, and genetics of lipoprotein (a). J. Lipid Res. 57, 1339–1359 (2016).
- 31.
Li, H., Feng, X. & Chu, C. The design and construction of reference pangenome graphs with minigraph. Genome Biol. 21, 265 (2020).
- 32.
Shumate, A. & Salzberg, S. L. Liftoff: accurate mapping of gene annotations. Bioinform. 37, 1639–1643 (2020).
- 33.
Theunissen, F. et al. Structural variants may be a source of missing heritability in sALS. Front. Neurosci. 14, 47 (2020).
- 34.
Guo, Y. et al. Improvements and impacts of GRCh38 human reference on high throughput sequencing data analysis.Genomics 109, 83–90 (2017).
- 35.
Pan, B. et al. Similarities and differences between variants called with human reference genome HG19 or HG38. BMC Bioinform. 20, 101 (2019).
- 36.
Miller, C. A. et al. Failure to detect mutations in U2AF1 due to changes in the GRCh38 reference sequence. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.05.07.442430 (2021).
- 37.
Li, H. et al. Exome variant discrepancies due to reference-genome differences. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 108, 1239–1250 (2021).
- 38.
Collins, R. L. et al. A structural variation reference for medical and population genetics. Nature 590, E55 (2021).
- 39.
Quinlan, A. R. & Hall, I. M. BEDTools: a flexible suite of utilities for comparing genomic features. Bioinform. 26, 841–842 (2010).
- 40.
Li, H. Minimap2: pairwise alignment for nucleotide sequences. Bioinform. 34, 3094–3100 (2018).
- 41.
Krusche, P. et al. Best practices for benchmarking germline small-variant calls in human genomes. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 555–560 (2019).
- 42.
Van der Auwera, G. A. & O’Connor, B. D. Genomics in the Cloud: Using Docker, GATK, and WDL in Terra (O’Reilly Media, 2020).
- 43.
Farek, J. et al. xAtlas: scalable small variant calling across heterogeneous next-generation sequencing experiments. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/295071 (2018).
- 44.
Edge, P. & Bansal, V. Longshot enables accurate variant calling in diploid genomes from single-molecule long read sequencing. Nat. Commun. 10, 4660 (2019).
- 45.
Shafin, K. et al. Haplotype-aware variant calling with PEPPER-Margin-DeepVariant enables high accuracy in nanopore long-reads. Nat. Meth. 18, 1322–1332 (2021).
- 46.
Sahraeian, S. M. E. et al. Deep convolutional neural networks for accurate somatic mutation detection. Nat. Commun. 10, 1041 (2019).
- 47.
Walker, B. J. et al. Pilon: an integrated tool for comprehensive microbial variant detection and genome assembly improvement. PLoS One 9, e112963 (2014).
- 48.
Patterson, M. et al. WhatsHap: weighted haplotype assembly for future-generation sequencing reads. J. Comput. Biol. 6, 498–509 (2015).
- 49.
Zook, J. M. et al. Extensive sequencing of seven human genomes to characterize benchmark reference materials. Sci. Data 3, 160025 (2016).
- 50.
Li, H. Aligning sequence reads, clone sequences and assembly contigs with BWA-MEM. Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/1303.3997 (2013).
- 51.
Regier, A. A. et al. Functional equivalence of genome sequencing analysis pipelines enables harmonized variant calling across human genetics projects.Nat. Commun. 9, 4038 (2018).
- 52.
Poplin, R. et al. Scaling accurate genetic variant discovery to tens of thousands of samples. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/201178 (2018).
- 53.
Li, H. et al. The Sequence Alignment/Map format and SAMtools. Bioinform. 25, 2078–2079 (2009).
- 54.
Rausch, T. et al. DELLY: structural variant discovery by integrated paired-end and split-read analysis. Bioinform. 28, 333–339 (2012).
- 55.
Cameron, D. L. et al. GRIDSS: sensitive and specific genomic rearrangement detection using positional de Bruijn graph assembly. Genome Res. 27, 2050–2060 (2017).
- 56.
Layer, R. M., Chiang, C., Quinlan, A. R. & Hall, I. M. LUMPY: a probabilistic framework for structural variant discovery. Genome Biol. 15, R84 (2014).
- 57.
Chen, X. et al. Manta: rapid detection of structural variants and indels for germline and cancer sequencing applications. Bioinform. 32, 1220–1222 (2016).
- 58.
Kronenberg, Z. N. et al. Wham: identifying structural variants of biological consequence. PLoS Comput. Biol. 11, e1004572 (2015).
- 59.
Jeffares, D. C. et al. Transient structural variations have strong effects on quantitative traits and reproductive isolation in fission yeast. Nat. Commun. 8, 14061 (2017).
- 60.
De Coster, W., D’Hert, S., Schultz, D. T., Cruts, M. & Van Broeckhoven, C. NanoPack: visualizing and processing long-read sequencing data. Bioinform. 34, 2666–2669 (2018).
- 61.
Sedlazeck, F. J. et al. Accurate detection of complex structural variations using single-molecule sequencing. Nat. Methods 15, 461–468 (2018).
- 62.
Jiang, T. et al. Long-read-based human genomic structural variation detection with cuteSV. Genome Biol. 21, 189 (2020).
- 63.
Tarasov, A., Vilella, A. J., Cuppen, E., Nijman, I. J. & Prins, P. Sambamba: fast processing of NGS alignment formats. Bioinform. 31, 2032–2034 (2015).
- 64.
Faust, G. G. & Hall, I. M. SAMBLASTER: fast duplicate marking and structural variant read extraction. Bioinform. 30, 2503–2505 (2014).
- 65.
Poplin, R. et al. A universal SNP and small-indel variant caller using deep neural networks. Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 983–987 (2018).
Acknowledgements
We thank the Genome Reference Consortium for their curation efforts of GRCh37 and GRCh38 (https://www.genomereference.org), especially V.A. Schneider and P.A. Kitts from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)/NCBI for developing the falsely duplicated regions that should be masked in GRCh38. We thank S. Miller at NIST for helping make available benchmark sets and READMEs. Certain commercial equipment, instruments or materials are identified to adequately specify experimental conditions or reported results. Such identification does not imply recommendation or endorsement by NIST, nor does it imply that the equipment, instruments or materials identified are necessarily the best available for the purpose. C.F. was funded by Instituto de Salud Carlos III (PI20/00876) and Ministerio de Ciencia e Innovación (RTC-2017-6471-1; AEI/FEDER, UE), cofinanced by the European Regional Development Fund ‘A Way of Making Europe’ from the European Union, and Cabildo Insular de Tenerife (CGIEU0000219140). J.M.L.-S. was funded by Consejería de Educación-Gobierno de Canarias and Cabildo Insular de Tenerife (BOC 163, 24/08/2017). F.J.S. and M.M. was supported by the NIH (UM1 HG008898). C.X. was supported by the Intramural Research Program of the National Library of Medicine, NIH. K.H.M. was supported by the NIH/National Human Genome Research Institute (R01 1R01HG011274-01 and U01 1U01HG010971). H.L. was supported by the NIH (R01 HG010040 and U01 HG010961). C.E.M. thanks funding from the WorldQuant Foundation, NASA (NNX14AH50G), the National Institutes of Health (R01MH117406, R01CA249054, R01AI151059, P01CA214274) and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) (MCL7001-18, LLS 9238-16, LLS-MCL7001-18).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
A.M.W. and W.J.R. are employees and shareholders of Pacific Biosciences. A.F., Y.-C.H, R.G., and C.-S.C. are employees and shareholders of DNAnexus. S.M.E.S. is an employee of Roche. J.L. is a former employee and shareholder of Bionano Genomics. S.E.L. was an employee of Invitae. F.J.S. has sponsored travel from Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore Technologies. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.
Peer review
Peer review information
Nature Biotechnology thanks Adam Ameur, Christian Marshall and the other, anonymous, reviewer(s) for their contribution to the peer review of this work.
Additional information
Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
Supplementary Figures 1–17, Notes 1–5 and Table 1.
Supplementary Data 1
Additional characteristics of high-priority clinical genes.
Supplementary Data 2
Overlaps of the 5,038 genes on GRCh38 primary assembly between both HG002 GRCh38 v4.2.1 and HG002 hifiasm v0.11.
Supplementary Data 3
Benchmarking of the hifiasm v0.11 assembly-based variants called with dipcall against the GIAB v4.2.1 benchmark for HG002.
Supplementary Data 4
Benchmarking statistics against CMRG benchmark and evaluation callsets.
Supplementary Data 5
Manual curation results for evaluation and common errors in v0.02.03 small variant benchmark.
Supplementary Data 6
Primer designs and reaction conditions for Long-Range PCR and Sanger confirmation.
Supplementary Data 7
Genes excluded from the CMRG benchmarks, with likely reasons for exclusion annotated for GRCh38 in the last column.
Supplementary Data 8
Commands for BWA-GATK variant calling on normal GRCh38 reference.
Supplementary Data 9
Commands for BWA-GATK variant calling on v1 masked GRCh38 reference.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Wagner, J., Olson, N.D., Harris, L. et al. Curated variation benchmarks for challenging medically relevant autosomal genes. Nat Biotechnol (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01158-1
Received:
Accepted:
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01158-1