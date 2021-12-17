A humanized mouse model of chronic COVID-19

MISTRG6 humanized mice that transiently express hACE2 can be infected with SARS-CoV-2

We delivered AAV-hACE2 (ref. 17) to the lungs of immune-reconstituted MISTRG6 mice (MISTRG6-hACE2) that were engrafted with human HSPCs (Fig. 1a). MISTRG6-hACE2 mice were then infected with SARS-CoV-2, which yielded similar viral RNA levels and viral titers to wild-type mice17 but with prolonged high viral titers and RNA for at least 35 days post-infection (dpi) (Fig. 1b,c, and Supplementary Fig. 1a,b). In contrast, MISTRG6 mice lacking AAV-hACE2 expression did not have detectable viral titers, confirming the necessity of hACE2 for infection (Fig. 1c). Of note, MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that were infected, but not engrafted, with human HSPCs (and thus lack human immune cells) had lower viral titers than infected mice with human immune cells (Fig. 1c). The presence of human immune cells in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice caused persistent disease with severe, chronic weight loss for at least 35 dpi (Fig. 1d and Supplementary Fig. 1c). MISTRG6-hACE2 humanized mice also exhibited more severe lung pathology compared to other animal models17,18,33,34,35. This lung pathology followed the three stages described in human patients with COVID-19: exudative, organizing and fibrotic phases4,36,37,38,39. At 2 dpi, MISTRG6-hACE2 mice showed prominent collection of proteinaceous debris in the alveolar spaces, a hallmark of the exudative phase (Fig. 1e and Supplementary Fig. 1d). Lungs at 4 dpi transitioned into organizing phase, highlighted by infiltration of alveolar spaces by lymphocytes, macrophages and fibroblasts (Fig. 1e and Supplementary Fig. 1d). Between 14 dpi and 28 dpi, expanding infiltration of inter-alveolar spaces (Fig. 1e and Supplementary Fig. 1d–f) and increasing deposition of collagen, highlighted by thickening of collagen bundles in the lung parenchyma (Fig. 1f and Supplementary Fig. 1d–f), further obliterated alveolar architecture. These changes highlighted the transition from the organizing to the fibrotic phase. The architectural remodeling and collagen deposition was more pronounced at 28 dpi and 35 dpi, resulting in replacement of normal alveolar architecture by dilated cystic spaces, separated by thick interstitial tissue bands (Fig. 1e,f and Supplementary Fig. 1d–f). Thus, these data suggest that humanized MISTRG6-hACE2 mice model chronic disease and recapitulate the severe, persistent lung pathology seen in patients with severe COVID19.

Fig. 1: MISTRG6 humanized mice that transiently express hACE2 can be infected with SARS-CoV-2. a, Schematic of experimental design. MISTRG6 mice were neonatally reconstituted with human CD34+ cells. After confirmation of human immune cell humanization in circulation, reconstituted MISTRG6 mice were injected with AAV-hACE2 (1011 genomic copies per milliliter) intratracheally (MISTRG6-hACE2). After a 2-week acclimation and recovery period, MISTRG6-hACE2 mice were infected intranasally with SARS-CoV-2 (106 PFU). b, Viral RNA (quantification of N gene) in homogenized lung tissue at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi in B6 control or reconstituted or unengrafted MISTRG6 mice expressing or lacking human ACE2. Group 1: n = 4 (2 dpi), 3 (4 dpi), 3 (7 dpi), 3 (14 dpi) and 3 (28 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Group 2: n = 4 (2–28 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Group 3: n = 4 (2 dpi), 4 (4 dpi), 7 (7 dpi), 4 (14 dpi) and 2 (28 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Group 4: n = 4 (2 dpi), 26 (4 dpi), 6 (7 dpi), 8 (14 dpi) and 8 (28 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over at least four independent experiments. Group 5: n = 3 (2 dpi), 11 (4 dpi), 3 (7 dpi), 3 (14 dpi) and 2 (28 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments. Significance in viral RNA was determined by Mann–Whitney, two-tailed test. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. c, Viral titers measured by PFU (using standard Vero E6 cells) in homogenized lung tissue at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi in B6 control or reconstituted or unengrafted MISTRG6 mice expressing or lacking human ACE2. Group 1: n = 4 (2 dpi), 4 (4 dpi), 2 (7 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Group 2: n = 4 (2 dpi), 4 (4 dpi), 2 (7 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Group 3: n = 4 (2 dpi), 6 (4 dpi), 2 (7 dpi), 3 (14 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Group 4: n = 4 (2 dpi), 11 (4 dpi), 6 (7 dpi), 4 (14 dpi) and 4 (28 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over at least four independent experiments. Group 5: n = 3 (2 dpi), 7 (4 dpi), 4 (7 dpi), 3 (14 dpi) and 2 (28 dpi) biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments. One-sample t and Wilcoxon tests were used for comparison of viral titers. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. d, Weight change during the course of infection plotted as percent change compared to original weight measured just before inoculation with SARS-CoV-2. Group A–D n = 7 and Group E n = 8 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments for 28 d. Means with s.d. are presented. Ordinary one-way ANOVA compared to the mean of uninfected reconstituted MISTRG6 mice (Group A) with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test was used. Group E P < 0.0001; Group D P = 0.2889; Group C P = 0.8926; Group B P = 0.9974. Means with s.d. are plotted. Individual values for Group E are presented in Supplementary Fig. 1c. e, Representative images of H&E staining (×2 and ×10 magnification) and box and whisker plot (minimum to maximum) of the histopathological scores and percent area affected of infected (2, 4, 7, 14, 28 and 35 dpi) or uninfected lungs. The whiskers go down to the smallest value (minimum) and up to the largest value (maximum). The box extends from the 25th to 75th percentiles. The median is shown as a line in the center of the box. Uninfected, n = 9; 2 dpi, n = 5; 4 dpi, n = 14; 7 dpi, n = 6; 14 dpi, n = 11; 28 dpi, n = 10; and 35 dpi, n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Ordinary one-way ANOVA compared to uninfected lungs was used. P value was adjusted by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. f, Trichrome staining of infected (2, 4, 7, 14, 28 and 35 dpi) or uninfected lungs. Representative images (×40) and box and whisker plot (minimum to maximum) of the histopathological scores are presented. Arrows indicate areas with collagen deposition. The extent of fibrosis was determined by the thickness of collagen bundles. The whiskers go down to the smallest value (minimim) and up to the largest value (maximum). The box extends from the 25th to 75th percentiles. The median is shown as a line in the center of the box. Uninfected, n = 7; 2 dpi, n = 3; 4 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 12; 28 dpi, n = 8; 35 dpi, n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Ordinary one-way ANOVA compared to uninfected lungs was used. P value was adjusted by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test. Representative images of all time points are presented as part of Supplementary Fig. 1f. NS, not significant. Full size image

Inflammatory macrophages and monocytes characterize the immune landscape in SARS-CoV-2-infected MISTRG6-hACE2 mice

We next characterized human and mouse immune cells in SARS-CoV-2-infected and uninfected MISTRG6-hACE2 mice by flow cytometry to evaluate the cells that drive immunopathology and viral clearance (Supplementary Fig. 2a,b). The degree of humanization was similar in blood between uninfected and infected mice, but SARS-CoV-2 infection substantially increased recruitment of human immune cells to the lower respiratory tract and lung parenchyma, as quantified in whole lung homogenates and bronchioalveolar lavage (BAL) (Fig. 2a,b). The infiltrates present in lungs and BAL at 2–4 dpi consisted of human monocytes, macrophages and T cells (Fig. 2c), again reminiscent of human COVID-19 lung pathology7. In our model, human neutrophils are lacking, so, instead, we measured mouse neutrophils, which are the most abundant mouse immune cells in these mice (Supplementary Fig. 2b). In contrast to persistent human immune cell infiltration, mouse immune cell and neutrophil infiltration was transient, peaking at 4 dpi and returning to baseline by 14 dpi (Supplementary Fig. 2b). Variability in neutrophils is in line with human histopathological findings in lungs40. However, the cause of such variability and whether this is a result of superimposed bacterial infections are not established41,42.

Fig. 2: Immune landscape in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 is characterized by inflammatory macrophages and monocytes. a, Humanization measured by ratio of human CD45+ (human immune cells) cells in total CD45+ cells (mouse and human CD45+ combined) in blood, lungs and BAL of uninfected and infected MISTRG6-hACE2 mice. Uninfected, n = 8; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 7; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 9; 28 dpi, n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Ordinary one-way ANOVA compared to uninfected lungs was used. P value was adjusted with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. Distribution of individual data points is displayed in a violin plot. b, Human immune cell numbers in lungs and BAL of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Lung: uninfected, n = 11; 2 dpi, n = 6; 4 dpi, n = 7; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 8; 28 dpi, n = 5 over at least three independent experiments. BAL: uninfected, n = 4; 2 dpi, n = 5; 4 dpi, n = 6; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 7; 28 dpi, n = 4 over at least three independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. P values <0.05 are plotted. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. c, Human immune lineages in lungs and BAL of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi within the human CD45+ population. Classical monocytes (CD14+), intermediate monocytes (CD14+CD16+), non-classical monocytes (CD16+CD14−), macrophages (CD68+), NK cells (NKP46+), T cells (CD3+) and B cells (CD19+ and/or CD20+). Statistical significance was deemed by ordinary one-way ANOVA compared to uninfected lungs. P values were adjusted with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. P values are represented by: NS P > 0.05; *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. Lung: uninfected, n = 8; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 7; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 9; 28 dpi, n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. BAL: uninfected, n = 4; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 6; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 6; 28 dpi, n = 3 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. P values <0.05 are provided, Lung: CD14+CD16+ monocytes, 4 dpi, P = 0.0003, and 7 dpi, P = 0.030; CD16+ monocytes, 4 dpi, P < 0.0001; macrophages, 14 dpi, P = 0.0114. BAL: T cells, 2 dpi, P < 0.0001; 7 dpi, P = 0.0003; 14 dpi, P = 0.003; and 28 dpi, P = 0.001. Means with s.d. are plotted. d, Number of human macrophages in lungs of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Lung: uninfected, n = 8; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 7; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 9; 28 dpi, n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. e, Frequency and number of human alveolar macrophages marked by CD206hi, CD86+ and CD169+ expression within the hCD45+CD68+ population in the lungs of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14, 28 dpi. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Uninfected, n = 8; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 4–6; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 7; 28 dpi, n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. f, Frequency of inflammatory human lung macrophages marked by CD206−/lo and CD86hi macrophages within the hCD45+CD68+ population in the lungs of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. P values <0.05 are plotted. Uninfected, n = 4; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 6; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 7; 28 dpi, n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. g, Frequency of CD16+ human lung macrophages marked by CD16+ cells within the hCD45+CD68+ population in the lungs of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. P values <0.05 are plotted. Uninfected, n = 6; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 8; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 7; 28 dpi, n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Unpaired t-test, two-tailed. P values <0.05 are plotted. h, Frequency and number of human pDCs marked by CD123+CD11b−CD11c−/lo cells within hCD45+ population in the lungs of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Unpaired t-test, two-tailed. Uninfected, n = 3; 2 dpi, n = 2; 4 dpi, n = 2; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 7; 28 dpi, n = 2 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. i, Frequencies of activated, mature (CD83+CCR7+) pDCs in infected lungs at 14 dpi or uninfected lungs. Uninfected, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Unpaired t-test, two-tailed. P values <0.05 are plotted. NS, not significant. Full size image

The lung monocytes of infected mice comprised all three human monocyte subsets (CD14+ classical, CD14+CD16+ intermediate and CD16+ non-classical; Fig. 2c). By contrast, and in line with healthy human lung monocytes43, uninfected humanized mouse lungs harbored only classical CD14+ monocytes, which expanded in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection (Fig. 2c). Intermediate and non-classical monocytes infiltrated infected lungs at high frequencies as early as 2 dpi, peaking at 4 dpi. Macrophage numbers increased at 4 dpi and peaked at 14 dpi, remaining high until 28 dpi (Fig. 2c,d and Supplementary Fig. 2c,d). By 2 dpi, the macrophage compartment was enriched for inflammatory and monocyte-derived macrophages, which outnumbered alveolar macrophages, suggesting that macrophages recruited early from the circulation are the long-term contributors of immunopathology (Fig. 2e–g). Plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs), generally known for their contribution to early anti-viral response and main producers of type I interferon alpha (IFNα), were enriched substantially later in infection (14 dpi in Fig. 2h). Infected mice at 14 dpi also showed activated pDCs (Fig. 2i and Supplementary Fig. 2e) marked by CCR7 and CD83 expression44. This coincided with chronically sustained interferon response and sustained inflammatory macrophages, as seen in patients with severe COVID-19 (refs. 7,8,45,46).

Adaptive immune responses of patients with COVID-19 are recapitulated in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice infected with SARS-CoV-2

Human COVID-19 shows profound T cell lymphopenia10,12,18,47 that is recapitulated in our humanized mice. Infected MISTRG6-hACE2 humanized mice presented with a profound loss of T cells, especially CD8+ T cells, in blood and spleens (Fig. 3a,b and Extended Data Fig. 2a–c). Moreover, lung T cells of MISTRG6-hACE2 mice were activated (positive for HLA-DR, CXCR3, ICOS and PD1) and the main producers of IFN-gamma (IFNγ) (Figs. 3c,d and 4b,d), as in patients with COVID-19 (refs. 10,11,12). T cell populations comprised both TCRalpha/beta T cells (Tαβ), enriched for CD4+, and TCRgamma/delta T cells (Tγδ) in both uninfected and infected mice (Fig. 3e and Extended Data Fig. 2d). However, during the course of infection, as the circulating T cell numbers decline, the total number of T cells in lungs increased with higher representation of Tγδ cells compared to uninfected mice (Fig. 3e). The early T cell response in infected lungs showed an increase in resident and infiltrating Tγδ cells and bystander-activated memory Tαβ cells as determined by the lung transcriptional profile (Fig. 4b,c and Extended Data Fig. 4h).

Fig. 3: Adaptive immune responses in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 are characterized by virus-specific activated T cells, IgG+ B cells and systemic lymphopenia. a, Frequencies of human CD3+ T cells within human CD45+ population in the blood before and after infection (2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi). Lines connect pre- and post-infection values for the same mouse. Paired, two-tailed t-test. 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 7; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 6; 28 dpi, n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. b, Frequencies of human CD3+ T cells within human CD45+ population in the spleens of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Uninfected, n = 8; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 14; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 6; 28 dpi, n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. c, Representative flow cytometry plots of HLA-DR and CXCR3 expression on human lung T cells and frequencies of HLA-DR+CXCR3+ lung T cells in uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Uninfected, n = 7; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 8; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 9; 28 dpi, n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. d, Representative flow cytometry plots of ICOS and PD1 expression on human lung T cells and frequencies of ICOS+PD1+ or PD1+ T cells in uninfected and infected mice (4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi). n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. e, Frequencies of TCRgamma/delta T cells (Tγδ) among human lung T cells in uninfected and infected mice (4, 14 and 28 dpi). Uninfected, n = 3; 4 dpi, n = 5; 14 dpi, n = 5; 28 dpi, n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Individual values for each mouse and means are plotted. P values <0.05 are plotted. f, Frequencies of anti-viral CD8+ T cells in uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Human CD8+ T cells from mice that were engrafted with an HLA-A2-positive source of progenitor cells were stained with viral antigen (peptides of M and S viral proteins)-bearing HLA-A2 tetramers. Uninfected, n = 3; 2 dpi, n = 2; 4 dpi, n = 3; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 3; 28 dpi, n = 3 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. g, Frequencies and numbers of human B cells within hCD45+ population in the lungs of uninfected or infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Uninfected, n = 8; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 8; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 4; 28 dpi, n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. h, Representative flow cytometry plots and frequencies of IgM+ B cells in the lungs of uninfected and infected mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. P values <0.05 are plotted. Uninfected, n = 3; 2 dpi, n = 2; 4 dpi, n = 4; 7 dpi, n = 4; 14 dpi, n = 6; 28 dpi, n = 8 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. i, Representative flow cytometry plots and frequencies of IgG+ B cells in the lungs of uninfected and infected mice at 7, 14 and 28 dpi. n = 2–8. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. P values <0.05 are plotted. Uninfected, n = 2; 7 dpi, n = 2; 14 dpi, n = 6; 28 dpi, n = 8 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. j, Representative plot of CD11c expression on CD19+ B cells from spleen and lungs of infected mice at 28 dpi. n = 5. Representative of n = 6 for at least three independent experiments. All attempts resulted in similar findings. NS, not significant. Full size image

As the human cells in these mice develop within a mouse thymus, we sought to determine whether T cells were responsive to virus in the context of major histocompatibility complex developed in our system. To test this, we stained human CD8+ T cells from infected mice that had been engrafted with an HLA-A2-positive source of HSPCs with viral antigen-bearing HLA-A2 tetramers (Extended Data Fig. 2e). Virus-specific CD8+Tαβ cells against membrane glycoprotein (M) and spike (S) peptides were detectable as early as 4 dpi, peaking at 28 dpi (Fig. 3f). To test if these T cells could attenuate infection, we transferred sorted lung T cells and total splenocytes from infected mice to unengrafted MISTRG6-hACE2 mice before infection with SARS-CoV-2. Viral titers at 4 dpi in mice that received prophylactic lung T cells were clearly lower than mice that did not receive human T cells (Extended Data Fig. 2f). Thus, a functional anti-SARS-CoV-2 T cell response develops in infected MISTRG6-hACE2 mice.

B cells gradually increased in response to infection, peaking late at 14–28 dpi in BAL and lungs (Fig. 3g and Extended Data Fig. 2g). Although the germinal center B cell response was reported to be suboptimal in reconstituted MISTRG6 mice30, a high proportion of IgM+ B cells were seen early in infection that were subsequently replaced by IgG+ B cells (14 dpi and 28 dpi) and thus defined the anti-viral B cell response (Fig. 3h,i and Extended Data Fig. 2h). B cells, particularly late in infection, expressed high levels of CD11c (Fig. 3j and Extended Data Fig. 2I), implicating an inflammatory, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)-like extrafollicular B cell response48,49 in humanized COVID-19, reminiscent of the human disease50. In contrast to T cell lymphopenia, B cell numbers in the humanized mice were normal or even increased (Fig. 3g and Extended Data Fig. 2j), as in most patients51. A robust memory B cell expansion is detected early in human infection, with serum IgM and IgA antibodies detected earlier than IgG26. Initial serum IgM and IgA titers in human SARS-CoV-2 infection decline (~28 d) as IgG titers peak (~49 d)52. We observed a similar dynamic for IgM+ and IgG+ B cells in humanized lungs, with IgM+ B cells declining over time and IgG+ B cells emerging at 14 dpi and reaching high levels at 28 dpi, at which point serum IgG levels also peak (Fig. 3h,i and Extended Data Fig. 2h,k). Thus, MISTRG6-hACE2 humanized mice recapitulate T and B cell responses induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients.

SARS-CoV-2 lungs sustain ISGs and display SLE-like features

We evaluated the transcriptional landscape in uninfected and SARS-CoV-2 infected lungs of humanized mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Mapping of transcripts to the human genome or the mouse genome separately identified 285 human genes and 516 mouse genes that were over-represented in infected lungs (Fig. 4a and Supplementary Table 1). This approach served as a proxy for identifying changes in human versus mouse immune cells. Although there was marked heterogeneity in the strength of the response, the anti-viral response was sustained throughout the course of infection, suggesting that early anti-viral responses were either maintained or amplified late in infection (Fig. 4a). Corresponding pathway analysis of these differentially expressed mouse genes (mouse DEGs) identified cellular responses to interferons, cytokine production, ribonuclease activity and neutrophil activation as top biological processes induced during SARS-CoV-2 infection (Supplementary Table 2). Human DEGs were enriched for extracellular matrix assembly, opsonization and complement activation with a focus on immune phenotypes in monocytes, activated T cells and B cells; this further corroborated our findings from flow cytometric analysis (Supplementary Table 2). Similar circuitries of monocytes, macrophages, activated T cells and extrafollicular B cells were described in humans with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia50,53.

Fig. 4: SARS-CoV-2 lungs sustain ISGs and display SLE-like features. a, Heat map of differentially regulated human and mouse genes (combined list of genes log 2 fold change >1 in each infected time point versus uninfected lungs; adjusted P < 0.05; mean normalized count >5). Transformed normalized counts in lungs of uninfected or infected MISTRG6-hACE2 mice plotted over the course of infection were clustered using the Spearman correlation. Row minimum and maximum of transformed values, calculated by subtracting row mean and dividing by the s.d. for each gene across all samples, are visualized. For the adjusted P values the Bonferroni correction was used. Human genes: uninfected, n = 5; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 7; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 2; 28 dpi, n = 2 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments for all time points. Mouse genes: uninfected, n = 5; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 9; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 4; 28 dpi, n = 2 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments for all time points. Whole tissue lung samples with less than 1% human reads were excluded from analysis (pre-established criterion). b, t-SNE plot with clustering results of single-cell RNA sequencing of human immune cells using the 10x Genomics platform from lungs at 4 dpi. Single-cell suspensions from whole infected lung at 4 dpi were processed and sequenced. There were 421 cells identified as human immune cells. c, Dot plot of cluster identifying genes for human immune cell clusters described in Fig. 4b. d, Cluster distribution and expression profile of human inflammatory cytokines for clusters described in Fig. 4b,c. e, Distribution of ISGs within human and mouse DEGs. f, Normalized expression of human IFNA1 and IFNA6 mRNA measured by qPCR in homogenized lung tissue of uninfected and infected (2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi) mice. Expression was normalized to human HPRT1. Unpaired t-test, one-tailed, because the distribution is expected to be one-sided. Uninfected, n = 6; 4 dpi, n = 4; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 9; 28 dpi, n = 3 biologically independent mice examined over at least three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. P values <0.05 are plotted. g, Normalized counts for inflammatory cytokines implicated in patients with COVID-19. Counts were reported separately for human (red) and mouse (blue) cytokine genes, based on whole tissue transcriptome data presented in Fig. 4a. Human genes: uninfected, n = 5; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 7; 7dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 2; 28 dpi, n = 2 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments for all time points. Mouse genes: uninfected, n = 5; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 9; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 4; 28 dpi, n = 2 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments for all time points. h, Heat map of genes that are implicated in SLE-like B cells based on GSE10325 (ref. 67) in infected lungs of MISTRG6 mice at 2, 4, 7, 14 and 28 dpi. Row minimum and maximum of transformed values, calculated by subtracting row mean and diving by the s.d. for each gene across all samples, are visualized. Uninfected, n = 5; 2 dpi, n = 4; 4 dpi, n = 7; 7 dpi, n = 3; 14 dpi, n = 2; 28 dpi, n = 2 biologically independent mice examined over at least two independent experiments for all time points. Full size image

We performed single-cell RNA sequencing to better evaluate the phenotype of human and mouse cells in lungs of infected MISTRG6-hACE2 mice. Our transcriptome analysis of human cells at the single-cell level also revealed that human macrophages, monocytes and human T cells were abundant at 4 dpi (Fig. 4b,c). Human monocytes infiltrating infected lungs were already differentiating into macrophages at this stage of infection. These infiltrating monocytes and macrophages (clusters 0, 1, 2 and 3) were the main producers of inflammatory cytokines IL1α, IL1β, TNF and IL6, as in patients with severe COVID-19 (refs. 6,9,10,11,13) (Fig. 4b,d). As in recent studies characterizing human COVID-19 (ref. 53), alveolar macrophages in infected MISTRG6-hACE2 mice were the main producers of T cell chemoattractants, such as CXCL10 (Fig. 4d). We also monitored mouse immune cells, predominantly enriched for neutrophils (clusters 1 and 2), few mouse monocytes (clusters 5 and 6) and macrophages (cluster 3) at 4 dpi (Extended Data Fig. 3a,b). Mouse neutrophils, which peak at 4 dpi (Supplementary Fig. 1B), were the main producers of mouse inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (Il1a, Il1b, TNF, Il18 and Cxcl10; Extended Data Fig. 3c).

Notably, most of the human and mouse DEGs in lungs were type I or type II interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs) (Fig. 4e and Supplementary Tables 1–3). ISGs were sustained at high levels throughout infection, persisting even as late as 14 dpi and 28 dpi, recapitulating the interferon-dependent phenotypes identified in patients with COVID-19 (Fig. 4a,e and Supplementary Tables 2 and 3)13,45,46,54. Despite their fundamental role in many infectious and inflammatory diseases, the direct quantitation of type I interferons has been challenging in health and disease55. Despite a significant ISG signature, minimal amounts of type I interferons have been detected in the blood or lungs of patients with severe COVID-19 (refs. 56,57,58,59). This contrasts with those seen in patients infected with highly pathogenic influenza viruses60. We first quantified type I interferons by qPCR. Of the many IFNA gene transcripts we tested (IFNA1, IFNA2, IFNA6, IFNA8, IFNA14 and IFNA21), only IFNA1 and IFNA6 mRNA levels were reliably detected and increased upon infection with SARS-CoV-2, peaking at 14 dpi and coincident with pDC numbers in the lung tissue (Fig. 4f). We observed a similar, but not significant, trend for IFNB levels (Extended Data Fig. 3d). Next, we quantified IFNα levels by ELISA in infected and uninfected mice. IFNα levels in serum and BAL, although low, mirrored transcript levels primarily produced by lung pDCs (Extended Data Fig. 3e,f). Interferons during the recovery phase of influenza infection have been shown to prevent epithelial cell proliferation and differentiation, hence interfering with lung repair61. Likewise, our findings suggest that sustained type I interferon signaling might also contribute to persistent lung pathology in COVID-19, as supported by histopathological assessment of 14–28-dpi lungs, when interferon levels are particularly high (Fig. 1e,f and Supplementary Table 3). Human and mouse DEGs were also enriched for type II ISGs (Fig. 4e). Type II interferon, IFNG, was mainly produced by T cells (Fig. 4d) as early as 2 dpi and sustained until 28 dpi. (Fig. 4g and Extended Data Fig. 3g). In addition, elevated levels of various pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines (IL6, IL8, TNF, IL1B, CXCL10 and IFNG) peaked or remained high late in infection, further supporting delayed immune resolution (Fig. 4g). An inflammatory cytokine signature (particularly IL6 (refs. 6,10) and IL8 (ref. 62)), recapitulated in our model, was closely correlated with COVID-19 severity in patients6,63. Elevated serum TNFα levels were not as predictive of severity as other cytokines (IL6 (refs. 6,10) and IL8 (ref. 62)) in patients but correlated with viral load6,10. TNFα levels in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice were also higher early in infection with a similar but weaker correlation (Pearson’s r = 0.25) between TNF and viral N transcript, suggesting a more pronounced role for TNFα during the acute phase of disease.

Given the role of type I interferons on bystander activation of T and B cells64,65, we first focused on the genes that typify bystander activation of memory T cells64. This suggested that, early in infection (2–4 dpi), T cell activation might be an antigen-independent, interferon-driven response (Extended Data Fig. 3h). We sought to identify the origin of genes upregulated in patients by validating their expression in our infected mice and then identifying their cellular source8. B cell response in humanized lungs was particularly enriched for genes that are upregulated in patients with moderate and severe COVID-19 (Extended Data Fig. 3i,j). Lack of germinal center formation coupled with extrafollicular B cell responses correlated with poor clinical outcomes in patients with COVID-19 (refs. 50,66). In line with these observations, unbiased pathway analysis of the 28-dpi lung transcriptome (Fig. 4a, Extended Data Fig. 3I and Supplementary Table 2), and a more focused look at the SLE gene signatures67 identified a particular enrichment of SLE-like extrafollicular responses in lungs of infected mice at 28 dpi (Fig. 4h). Furthermore, B cell responses at 28 dpi exhibited the features of activated, bystander, clonal B cells that are not vaccine-specific in the context of influenza vaccine response, previously characterized in humans65 (Extended Data Fig. 3k), further suggesting a highly inflammatory, bystander B cell response in humanized COVID-19 (refs. 8,10,11,50). Taken together, our lung transcriptome analysis identifies a central role of monocyte-derived macrophage interferon response that persists and is amplified later in infection and suggests that interferons regulate both the innate and adaptive immune response in COVID-19.

Human monoclonal recombinant antibodies as prophylactic and therapeutic interventions affect disease outcome

We tested whether MISTRG6-hACE2 mice could be used to evaluate patient-derived human antibodies as modulators of infection. MISTRG6-hACE2 mice were treated with convalescent plasma68 before infection with SARS-CoV-2 (Extended Data Fig. 4a). The treated mice had significantly lower viral titers in lungs at 4 dpi, showing that the plasma was partially effective (Fig. 5a). However, prophylactic convalescent plasma did not prevent weight loss or histopathological transition into the organizing phase, highlighted by immune cell infiltration, particularly inflammatory macrophages, into the alveolar spaces (Fig. 5b,c and Extended Data Fig. 4b,c) These findings highlight the limited efficacy of prophylactic administration of convalescent plasma in controlling lung pathology69,70,71. Monoclonal recombinant antibodies (mAbs) cloned from these convalescent patients had high neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro and in vivo68,72. Thus, we tested two complementary mAb clones in vivo for prophylactic and therapeutic treatments of SARS-CoV-2 infection in humanized mice (Extended Data Fig. 4a,i). Mice were treated either with individual mAbs before infection or with both mAbs combined at two time points after infection (11 or 35 hours post-infection (hpi)) and analyzed at 4 dpi (Extended Data Fig. 4a,i). As measured by viral titers and viral RNA in lungs, prophylactic treatment with mAbs prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection (Fig. 5d). Prophylactic antibody administration also attenuated immune infiltration, yielding fewer infiltrating immune cells, particularly macrophages in lungs and BAL (Fig. 5e–h and Extended Data Fig. 5d). Although T cell activation in lungs was similar, possibly due to bystander activation of T cells, treatment with mAb clone-144 reduced infiltrating Tγδ cells in lungs (Extended Data Fig. 4e,f) and prevented both systemic T cell lymphopenia (Extended Data Fig. 4g,h) and weight loss (Fig. 5i). Next, we tested therapeutic mAb treatment in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice. Although therapeutic treatment with mAbs similarly prompted viral clearance at both early and late time points, this failed to prevent immune infiltration or significantly alter the composition of the immune infiltrate in lungs in contrast to prophylaxis (Fig. 5j–n and Extended Data Fig. 4j,l,m). Humanized mice treated with both mAbs early (11 hpi) had fewer immune cells in BAL at 4 dpi compared to untreated and late (35 hpi) treated groups, suggesting that the inflammatory responses are attenuated by early treatment, but less so by late treatment, with mAbs (Fig. 5l). Although neither therapeutic intervention prevented weight loss, early treatment prevented systemic T cell lymphopenia, whereas later mAb administration had little effect and a similar infiltration profile as untreated mice at 4 dpi (Fig. 5n and Extended Data Fig. 4k–m). These findings highlight the efficacy of mAb treatment in controlling viral infection and viral titers but underline the need for early treatment to control immunopathology, as noted clinically69,70,71.

Fig. 5: Human monoclonal recombinant antibodies as prophylactic and therapeutic interventions affect disease outcome. a, Viral titers measured by PFU in homogenized lung tissue at 4 dpi in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received prophylactic treatment of convalescent patient plasma or were left untreated. Paired, two-tailed t-test. Untreated controls: n = 6 convalescent treated group and n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. b, Human immune cells at 4 dpi in lungs of MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received prophylactic treatment of convalescent patient serum or were left untreated. Paired, two-tailed t-test. Untreated controls: n = 6 convalescent treated group and n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. c, Human macrophages (hCD45+hCD68+) at 4 dpi in lungs of MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received prophylactic treatment of convalescent patient serum or were left untreated. Paired, two-tailed t-test. Untreated controls: n = 6 convalescent treated group and n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. d, Viral RNA and viral titers measured by PFU in homogenized lung tissue at 4 dpi in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received prophylactic treatment of monoclonal antibody clone 135 (m135) or clone 144 (m144) 8 h before infection or were left untreated (untd). n = 6. Mann–Whitney, two-tailed test was used for comparison of viral RNA. One-sample Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used to determine significance in the viral titer quantification (effect size = 0.9, W = 21). e, Human immune cells in lungs of MISTRG6-hACE2 mice received a prophylactic treatment of monoclonal antibody clone 135 (m135) or clone 144 (m144) 8 h before infection or were left untreated (untd). n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Unpaired t-test, two-tailed. f, Human immune cells in BAL of MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received a prophylactic treatment of monoclonal antibody clone 135 (m135) or clone 144 (m144) 8 h before infection or were left untreated (untd). Untreated control n = 4 and treated group n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Unpaired t-test, two-tailed. g, Human immune lineages in lungs and BAL of mAb-treated or untreated mice at 4 dpi within the human CD45+ population. Classical monocytes (CD14+), intermediate monocytes (CD14+CD16), non-classical monocytes (CD16+CD14−), macrophages (CD68+), NK cells (NKP46+), T cells (CD3+) and B cells (CD19+ and/or CD20+). MISTRG6-hACE2 mice received a prophylactic treatment of monoclonal antibody clone 135 (m135) or clone 144 (m144) 8 h before infection or were left untreated (untd). In lungs, n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. In BAL, untreated control n = 4 and treated group n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Unpaired t-test, two-tailed. Statistical significance was deemed by comparison to uninfected group. P values are represented by: NS P > 0.05; *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. Only changes in frequencies of lung macrophages (m135 P = 0.029, m144 P = 0.037) and BAL macrophages (m144 P = 0.0042) and monocytes (CD16+ (m135 P = 0.0051, m144 P = 0.0058)) were statistically significant. h, Human macrophages (hCD45+hCD68+) at 4 dpi in lungs and BAL of MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received prophylactic treatment of mAbs (clone 135 or 144) or were left untreated. Lungs: untreated control n = 6 and treated group n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. BAL: untreated control n = 5 and treated group n = 4 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Unpaired t-test, two-tailed. i, Weight change in mAb-treated mice (prophylaxis) at 2 dpi and 4 dpi plotted as percent change compared to original weight measured just before inoculation with SARS-CoV-2. n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over two independent experiments. Repeated-measures one-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparison test comparing weight change at 4 dpi to untreated group was used. P value for m144 = 0.01 and P value for m135 = 0.98. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. j, Viral RNA and viral titers measured by PFU in homogenized lung tissue at 4 dpi in MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received post-infection treatment of a mixed cocktail of monoclonal antibodies clone 135 (m135) and clone 144 (m144) or were left untreated (untd). Early treatment groups were treated at 11 hpi, and late treatment groups were treated at 35 hpi. Mann–Whitney, two-tailed test was used for comparison of viral RNA. One-sample Wilcoxon signed-rank test was used to determine significance in the viral titer quantification (effect size = 0.9, W = 21). Untreated control n = 6 and early and late treated groups n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. k, Human immune cells in lungs of MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received early, late or no treatment of monoclonal antibody mix. Untreated control n = 6 and early and late treated groups n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. P values <0.05 are plotted. l, Human immune cells in BAL of MISTRG6-hACE2 mice that received early, late or no treatment of monoclonal antibody mix. Untreated control n = 4 and early and late treated groups n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Unpaired, two-tailed t-test. P values <0.05 are plotted. Untreated control n = 6 and early and late treated groups n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. m, Weight change upon mAb therapeutic treatment at 2 and 4 dpi plotted as percent change compared to original weight measured just before inoculation with SARS-Cov-2. n = 6 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. One-way ANOVA (Sidak’s multiple comparisons test) comparing weight change at 4 dpi to untreated group was used. Early treatment versus untreated P = 0.8 and late treatment versus untreated P = 0.49. n, Human immune lineages in lungs and BAL of mAb-treated (early or late) or untreated mice at 4 dpi within the human CD45+ population. Classical monocytes (CD14+), intermediate monocytes (CD14+CD16), non-classical monocytes (CD16+CD14−), macrophages (CD68+), NK cells (NKP46+), T cells (CD3+) and B cells (CD19+ and/or CD20+). MISTRG6-hACE2 mice were therapeutically treated with mAb mix early at 11 hpi or late at 35 hpi. Lung: untreated control n = 6 and early and late treated groups n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. BAL: untreated control n = 4 and early and late treated groups n = 5 biologically independent mice examined over three independent experiments. Individual values for each mouse and means are presented. Statistical significance was deemed by unpaired t-test compared to uninfected group. P values are represented by: NS P > 0.05; *P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001. Only changes in frequencies of monocytes (CD14+CD16+) were statistically significant (P = 0.01). Means with s.d. are plotted. In Fig. 5, MISTRG6 mice were engrafted with CD34+ cells neonatally isolated from at least two donors. Pooled or infection matched representative results of at least two independent experiments are presented. Only P values <0.05 are shown. Mean with s.d. or individual values are plotted. N.D., not detected; NS, not significant. Full size image

Accurate timing of corticosteroids is necessary to balance viral clearance and prevent immunopathology

Our transcriptome analysis revealed glucocorticoids as possible upstream regulators of DEGs that are induced in infected lungs (Fig. 4a and Supplementary Table 2). Moreover, given that dexamethasone is, thus far, the only therapeutic treatment that has strongly affected recovery and reduced mortality in patients with severe disease73, we hypothesized that dexamethasone treatment might attenuate immunopathology in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2. To test this hypothesis, we treated mice with dexamethasone for 3 d starting at 7 dpi, when the immune infiltration is established but viral titers had declined in lungs (Extended Data Fig. 5a). Mice treated with dexamethasone recovered weight rapidly by 14 dpi and resumed weight gain similar to their uninfected counterparts (Figs. 1d and 6a). Dexamethasone treatment reduced human immune infiltration and reversed immune activation (Fig. 6b–i). Mouse neutrophils in BAL were fewer in dexamethasone-treated mice (Extended Data Fig. 5b), and inflammatory macrophages were largely absent from dexamethasone-treated mouse lungs (Fig. 6c–f). Alveolar macrophages were restored after therapy to a frequency similar to uninfected animals (Fig. 6e,f). Dexamethasone also blocked accumulation of pDCs (Fig. 6g) and reduced T cell activation in lungs (Fig. 6h,i and Extended Data Fig. 5c). Interestingly, dexamethasone treatment also blocked IgG-specific, but not IgM-specific, B cell responses (Extended Data Fig. 5d,e). It was notable that lack of immune cells in dexamethasone-treated lungs also correlated with lower viral RNA levels by 28 dpi (Extended Data Fig. 5f). As the immune infiltrate is established early (by 4 dpi), we investigated the timing of dexamethasone-mediated control of immunopathology for COVID-19. We treated mice early with dexamethasone for 3 d starting at 3 dpi once the immune infiltration was established and viral titers were still high (Extended Data Fig. 5g). In stark contrast to late treatment, early dexamethasone-treated mice became moribund by 7 dpi with rapidly declining weights compared to untreated mice (Fig. 6j). Dexamethasone-treated mice had significantly fewer immune cells infiltrating the lungs and lacked inflammatory macrophages (Fig. 6k and Extended Data Fig. 5h). Notably, the disabled anti-viral response in these mice led to significantly higher viral loads in the lungs (Fig. 6l). These deleterious consequences of early dexamethasone treatment highlight the importance of the early anti-viral response to contain the viral infection. Careful exploration of differential timing of dexamethasone treatment distinguishes the early protective anti-viral response and the subsequent pathological immune response.