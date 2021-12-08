Wearable devices

US 11,160,503 A system for monitoring a vascular access, including a wearable vascular access monitor that can be a sleeve or other protective covering fitted with two or more sensors for obtaining physiological measurements at different locations from the vascular access. The sleeve or other protective covering is also fitted with an ultra-low-power processor for relaying the physiological measurements to a patient’s mobile phone. The patient’s phone can evaluate the physiological measurements to determine a state of the vascular access, and, if the physiological measurements fall out of nominal ranges, the patient’s phone can alert a clinic, nurse or physician. The system can be used to monitor fistulas or grafts used for hemodialysis or peritoneal dialysis. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings (Waltham, MA, USA) Peesapati SA, Manakkil JEI 11/2/2021

US 11,160,827 Novel compositions that can form a covering, layer, film, device and/or prosthetic skin that can be comfortably worn to provide skin barrier function, skin hydration and therapeutic and aesthetic benefits. The compositions have low tackiness and form quickly, resulting in a wearable, comfortable (maintains temperature and humidity), breathable, thin, optically invisible, cosmetically elegant, flexible, stretchable, elastic and body-movement conforming yet long-lasting covering, layer, film, device, and/or prosthetic skin on the skin or any other body surface. Shiseido Company Ltd. (Tokyo) Akthakul A, Ramadurai N, Nashat A, Beccati D, Bouthillette M 11/2/2021

US 11,160,911 A portable device for removal of metabolic waste from the blood of a patient having kidney disease or in need of hemodialysis. Methods of hemodialysis employing the portable device beneficially obtain a dialysate by electrokinetic means from excess fluid in the peripheral blood of the patient. The methods employ a branched microfluidic channel for the use of ion concentration polarization to separate charged from neutral species in blood to obtain the dialysate for hemodialysis. Iowa State University Research Foundation (Ames, IA, USA) Anand RK, Berzina B 11/2/2021

US 11,160,925 A wearable automatic drug delivery device configured to provide basal dosing of GLP-1 or co-formulation of GLP-1 and insulin. The size and frequency of the basal doses may be controlled by a medication delivery algorithm resident on the wearable drug delivery device on the basis of a basal dosing history and readings from a continuous glucose monitor monitoring the glucose levels of the wearer of the device. Insulet Corp. (Acton, MA, USA) Ly T, Rainville M, Andersen MT 11/2/2021

US 11,160,926 Preconnected analyte sensors, including a sensor carrier attached to an analyte sensor. The sensor carrier includes a substrate configured for mechanical coupling of the sensor to testing, calibration or wearable equipment. The sensor carrier also includes conductive contacts for electrically coupling sensor electrodes to the testing, calibration or wearable equipment. DexCom (San Diego, CA, USA) Halac J, Barry JC, Clark BL, Dring CW, Gray JM, Higley KE, Jackson J, Keller DA, Lee TT, Mitchell J, Pirondini K, Rego D, Schoonmaker RE, Simpson PC, Gadd CT, Stewart KT, Hayes JS 11/2/2021