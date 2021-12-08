Skip to main content

CAREER FEATURE

iGEM comes of age: trends in its research output

Nature Biotechnology (2021)

Subjects

Eighteen years after its inception, the international Genetically Engineered Machine competition has catalyzed the infusion of synthetic biology with interdisciplinary fundamental and translational research, as well as with inspired young scientists.

Synthetic biology (SynBio) has emerged over the past two decades as the systematic and rational engineering of biological systems1, aiming to impart genetically engineered biological devices with novel functionalities2 or aspiring to instill life-like behaviors in artificial entities from the bottom up3. Nowadays, SynBio is an ever-growing field with the potential to deliver world-class research and applications, alongside a budding multibillion dollar industrial landscape4.

Fig. 1: iGEM fuels SynBio in an ever-growing fashion.
Fig. 2: Trends in the dissemination of iGEM projects in the form of publications.
Fig. 3: Published iGEM projects further a wide range of disciplines.

Acknowledgements

The authors thank G. Uttmark for feedback on the manuscript and the rest of the Academia & Research Committee, along with the After iGEM team and iGEM Foundation, for useful conversations, insights and support that helped in shaping this work and manuscript. A.K.J. is supported by the Clarendon Fund, a SKP scholarship, Exeter College and the Interdisciplinary Bioscience DTP at the University of Oxford (UKRI–BBSRC grant no. BB/M011224/1). R.R.S. acknowledges the Mexican National Council for Science and Technology (CONACYT, grant no. 472427), Cambridge Trust and the EPSRC CDT in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (NanoDTC, grant no. EP/L015978/1).

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Academia & Research Committee, After iGEM Team, iGEM Foundation, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Ashwin K. Jainarayanan, Anastasios Galanis, Athira Sreejith, Sourav Suresh, Amatullah Mustafa Nakara, Guilherme E. Kundlatsch & Roger Rubio-Sánchez

  2. The Kennedy Institute of Rheumatology, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

    Ashwin K. Jainarayanan

  3. Institute for Fundamental Biomedical Research, Biomedical Sciences Research Center “Alexander Fleming”, Vari, Greece

    Anastasios Galanis

  4. Department of Physical Sciences, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Mohali, India

    Athira Sreejith & Sourav Suresh

  5. School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, São Paulo State University (UNESP), Araraquara, Brazil

    Guilherme E. Kundlatsch

  6. Biological and Soft Systems, Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

    Roger Rubio-Sánchez

Authors
  1. Ashwin K. Jainarayanan
  2. Anastasios Galanis
  3. Athira Sreejith
  4. Sourav Suresh
  5. Amatullah Mustafa Nakara
  6. Guilherme E. Kundlatsch
  7. Roger Rubio-Sánchez
Contributions

A.K.J. and R.R.S. designed this study and its implementation. A.K.J. mined the data supported by A.S. and S.S. A.K.J. and R.R.S. performed data cross-validation aided by A.G., A.M.N. and G.E.K. All authors discussed, analyzed and interpreted the data. R.R.S. prepared the manuscript with help of the other authors.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Ashwin K. Jainarayanan or Roger Rubio-Sánchez.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

G.E.K. works as an independent consultant for the iGEM Foundation.

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Figs 1–5 and Supplementary Table 1.

