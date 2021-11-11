Publisher Correction: Drug hunters uncloak the non-coding ‘hidden’ genome

In the version of this article initially published, there was an error in the description of Omega’s engineered proteins, found in the 16th paragraph, first sentence. In the sentence now reading “Once an IGD and the genes it houses have been associated with a disorder, Omega researchers generate what they call ‘Omega Epigenomic Controllers (OECs)’,” the term “EpiZips” has been replaced by “Omega Epigenomic Controllers (OECs).” Similarly, in the third sentence of the same paragraph, “OECs” replaced “EpiZip” in the sentence now reading “To deliver the treatment, the researchers encapsulate mRNA transcripts within lipid nanoparticles; the mRNA is translated into the OECs after being taken up by the targeted cells.”