Preparing for the next plague

The teams working on mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 are already turning their attention to the next pandemic. They are trying to leverage the knowledge gained from the successes of first-generation SARS-CoV-2 vaccines for the next set of pandemic vaccines.

One advantage of the mRNA vaccine platform, according to Moderna’s CSO Andrea Carfi, is that different mRNAs can be combined to target more than one pathogen or, in the case of SARS-CoV-2, more than one variant. Moderna has already announced that it has preclinical data on a combination flu and COVID-19 vaccine, which will be going into clinical trials next year, and it has plans for multivalent vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 variants beta and delta. There is no limit to the number of RNAs that can be combined, says Carfi. Moderna also has a cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine about to enter phase 3 trials that has six mRNAs, and has preclinical data on another comprising 10 mRNAs. Understanding how these mRNA cocktails give rise to an immune response is something the company is still working on. What its researchers can say is that they have tested multivalent vaccines encoding different proteins, and they can detect antibodies against the individual proteins. When it comes to timing, Carfi thinks they can go faster even than with their SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine (which took 63 days from sequence selection to trial) by optimizing manufacturing and clinical readiness.

Given that the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine constituted the first experience of putting this type of vaccine in peoples arms on a global scale, safety had to be prioritized. But now, with hundreds of millions of people vaccinated, Carfi speculates that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) may have more confidence and familiarity with the platform, which could shave some time off the regulatory review process in future as well.

Ralph Baric’s group at the University of North Carolina has been collaborating with the leading mRNA research groups from University of Pennsylvania, NIAID and Duke University. Their next-generation vaccine is a chimeric mRNA vaccine that builds on the modular nature of the coronavirus S protein. According to David Martinez, a postdoc in Baric’s group since 2018, “The idea is to design a spike that instead of being monomorphic and eliciting immunity to one virus, you could increase the immunogenicity by having coverage for three viruses within one spike.” This is possible because there are three sites that are the targets of protective antibodies—the N-terminal domain, the receptor-binding domain (RBD) and the S2 domain. In a study published in Science, the Baric group report on a set of four different chimeric mRNA vaccines with different combinations of N-terminal domain, RBD and S-protein mRNAs and show they can raise high levels of neutralizing antibodies against multiple sarbecoviruses (the subgenus of coronaviruses encompassing SARS-1 and SARS-2). A vaccine with only the SARS-CoV-2 S protein vaccine did not show the same breadth. One chimeric vaccine, however, raised antibodies against SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2, the SARS-CoV-2 beta variant and two bat coronaviruses (CoVRsShC014 and Cov1-WIV-1) that are thought to be poised for human emergence because they can replicate well in human primary airway cells. Although the level of antibodies was lower than with a monovalent vaccine, the breadth of coverage was greater.

Another way of going for breadth is to vaccinate with virus-like particles (VLP). According to Adam Simpson, CEO of Icosavax, a spinout from the University of Washington’s Institute of Protein Design, “A VLP will inherently have a breadth of response that’s different [from] a soluble protein whether it’s made from a mRNA or not,” However, not all viruses can be made into VLPs, and Icosavax’s magic has been in using a computationally designed two-component system developed at the university, where any antigen can be displayed in an immunogenic array. The two components comprise proteins that are made separately and, when combined, self-assemble into a 128-subunit particle (VLP) with multifaceted icosahedral symmetry (imagine a soccer ball). The antigen (in the case of SARS-CoV-2, the RBD) is linked to one of the proteins via a linker comprising 8, 12 or 16 glycine and serine residues. “The reason it’s so important,” says Simpson, “is that it is a platform where we can put any antigen we want onto the VLP, and as components are proteins, they can be made by anyone with the technology for manufacturing proteins.” In their case, the antigen is made in a mammalian cell line (CHO cells) so that it’s properly glycosylated, and the second component in Escherichia coli because it’s inexpensive. “If you can make a protein, you can make our vaccine,” Simpson says.

Although other mRNA and protein nanoparticle vaccines are multiplexing to get breadth of protection, Simpson thinks that won’t be necessary with their VLPs. “If they look and smell like viruses, the body will react,” he says. In 2020 preclinical work with a SARS-CoV-2 VLP displaying 60 RBDs, conducted at the University of Washington, Neil King’s group found the VLPs not only produced tenfold higher titers than the S protein (a version engineered to stabilize the protein in the form it has before fusing with a cell it infects, employed in COVID vaccines) but also targeted multiple epitopes, suggesting that it would be hard for the virus to mutate around the VLP vaccine, which protects against related strains not in the vaccine. With a $10-million grant from the Gates Foundation and a partnership with Amgen, which is providing one of the protein components of the SARS-CoV-2 VLP, Icosavax has advanced VLP IVX-3441 into a phase 1/2 clinical trial in Australia. A different VLP provided by University of Washington researchers is being tested in clinical trials by SK Bioscience.

Also at the University of Washington, David Veesler’s group, which participated in the discovery work behind some anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies being developed by Vir Biotechnology as well as Icosavax’s VLP, continues to investigate how understanding of the basis of immunity to infectious agents can be used to guide vaccine design. In recently published work from his group, multivalent, mosaic VLPs and cocktails of different RBD VLPs raised neutralizing antibodies against a range of coronavirus variants and protected mice in challenge experiments with SARS-CoV-1, even when the combination did not include its RBD (Fig. 1). Veesler calls this an example of a second-generation vaccine, vaccine 2.0, which would be broadly neutralizing for multiple variants of SARS-CoV-2 and other sarbecoviruses. Vaccine 3.0 would be for beta-coronaviruses, which encompasses multiple lineages of which sarbecoviruses are only one. This is a long way off, however, due to the large diversity in the family, says Veesler.

Fig. 1: Structure of a multivalent SARS-CoV-2 spike receptor-binding domain nanoparticle vaccine. Modified with permission from Walls, A. C. et al. Cell 184, 5432–5477 (2021), Elsevier. Full size image

“I’m careful not to use the term pan-sarbecovirus. There are reasons for that: there’s a lot of diversity among known sarbecoviruses and we know that we might have only scratched the surface. There are so many that we have not yet discovered.”