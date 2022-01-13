Cell2location maps fine-grained cell types in spatial transcriptomics

Data generated for this manuscript (snRNA-seq and Visium from adjacent sections in the mouse brain (Fig. 2a), sequencing reads as well as Cell Ranger and Space Ranger output) were submitted to ArrayExpress under accession numbers E-MTAB-11114 (Visium) and E-MTAB-11115 (snRNA-seq). Annotated snRNA-seq data are publicly available via cellxgene portals64: full dataset (annotation_1_print column denotes cell types) and astrocyte subclusters. The integrated secondary lymphoid organ scRNA-seq data are publicly available for download through S3 bucket. Image data generated in this manuscript were deposited to the BioImage Archive (accession no. S-BIAD207).

Ground truth annotations of germinal center zones in lymph node Visium data can be found on GitHub. Ground truth annotations of the gut lymphoid follicles can be found on GitHub.

Published datasets. snRNA-seq data from Yao et al. were downloaded from the Allen Brain Institute data portal. Slide-seq V2 data from Stickels et al. were downloaded from the Broad Institute data portal (subject to use agreement). Visium data of human lymph nodes can be downloaded from the 10x website (via a function in the scanpy package).