Partitioning RNAs by length improves transcriptome reconstruction from short-read RNA-seq data

(a) Computational pipeline for differential isoform usage analysis with conventional RNA-seq and Ladder-seq. Reads were aligned using STAR aligner prior to transcript assembly for both pipelines. (b) Venn diagram showing overlap between switching genes identified by Ladder-seq and conventional RNA-seq. (c and e) Isoform switches identified only by Ladder- seq in genes Exo1 and Tram1l1 (between n=4 WT and n=4 KO samples). Red arrows show location of m6A methylation. TCONS_00000541 and TCONS_00000542 are novel isoforms of Exo1 detected only by Ladder-seq. TCONS_00006855 is a novel isoform of Tram1l1 that was assembled by both methods, but conventional RNA-seq failed to identify the isoform switch. Without length information, conventional RNA-seq reads in KO bands 2 and 3 were predominantly assigned to the annotated transcript in band 4. Barplots represent mean ± SEM; ***FDR corrected p<0.001. (d and f) Coverage plots for switching genes Exo1 and Tram1l1 showing separation of reads from transcripts of different lengths. (g) Jensen Shannon divergence for Ladder-seq and conventional RNA-seq for all identified transcripts grouped by relative difference in abundance estimation by both methods (n=18761 for <0.5, n=12722 for 0.5-1, n=7918 for 1-1.5, n=6292 for 1.5-2 relative difference). Relative difference is defined as the absolute difference in estimated transcript abundance (in TPM) divided by the average of the two. Boxplot definition: Bottom and top of the box correspond to lower and upper quartiles of the data, bar is the median and whiskers are median ± 1.5x interquartile range.