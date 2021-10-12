Skip to main content

Publisher Correction: Oncologists greet Lumakras: the world’s first KRAS inhibitor

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

The Original Article was published on 09 September 2021

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01053-9, published online 9 September 2021.

In the version of this News article initially published, the article should have stated that in addition to Qiagen’s Therascreen, the FDA also approved Guardant360 CDx from Guardant Health, as companion diagnostics for Lumakras. In the fourth paragraph, in the third sentence beginning “It is approved for use with a companion diagnostic,” the end of the sentence has been amended to include “or Guardant360 CDx from Guardant Health.”

The online version of the article has been updated.

