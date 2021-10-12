Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01053-9, published online 9 September 2021.
In the version of this News article initially published, the article should have stated that in addition to Qiagen’s Therascreen, the FDA also approved Guardant360 CDx from Guardant Health, as companion diagnostics for Lumakras. In the fourth paragraph, in the third sentence beginning “It is approved for use with a companion diagnostic,” the end of the sentence has been amended to include “or Guardant360 CDx from Guardant Health.”
The online version of the article has been updated.
Sheridan, C. Publisher Correction: Oncologists greet Lumakras: the world’s first KRAS inhibitor. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01120-1
