Drug pipeline 3Q21—mixed news for genetic therapies

Zydus Cadila Healthcare’s COVID-19 vaccine—the world’s first DNA vaccine approved for humans—got the nod in the form of an Emergency Use Authorization from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody (mAb) cocktail Ronapreve continued to shine in clinical trials, with the latest study reporting it protects people exposed to SARS-CoV-2. Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) got out ahead of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with registrations of the first drug for achondroplasia (BioMarin’s Voxzogo), the first bispecific mAb for psoriasis (UCB’s Bimzelx), and the first gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (Bluebird Bio’s lentiviral product Skysona). All was not plain sailing for Bluebird, however, with the FDA putting a clinical hold on the program due to concerns over possible insertional mutagenesis leading to myelodysplastic syndrome. Preclinical liver tumorigenicity concerns added to previous hepatotoxicity, thrombotic microangiopathy and neurotoxicity issues associated with adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector gene therapies, as the FDA placed a clinical hold on BioMarin’s AAV-5 gene therapy for phenylketonuria. A phase 1/2 trial of Arrowhead’s cystic fibrosis siRNA drug Aro-ENAC was also halted due to a preclinical signal of lung inflammation.