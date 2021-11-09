Drug delivery

US 11,123,554 A method and system for delivering a molecule such as a vaccine or therapeutic to a specific area of a tissue by controlling temperature and impedance, comprising applying heat to cells or tissues to heat the biological structure to a preset temperature, after which at least one electroporation pulse is administered to the biological structure. Impedance is measured as a feedback control mechanism after each pulse and pulse parameters are adjusted accordingly until the desired impedance is reached. The system generally comprises an electroporation system capable of generating at least one pulse, measuring impedance and measuring temperature. University of South Florida (Tampa, FL, USA), Old Dominion University (Norfolk, VA, USA) Heller R, Heller LC, Jaroszeski MJ 9/21/2021

US 11,097,012 Biodegradable vectors that have been specifically designed to deliver mRNA and/or single-stranded RNA into cells. The vectors are capable of forming stable and favorable complexes with mRNA and/or ssRNA without forming aggregates. Moreover, the vectors allow effective delivery of mRNA and/or ssRNA into cells. The Regents of the University of California (Oakland, CA, USA) Guan Z, Oldenhuis N 8/24/2021

US 11,077,173 An improved lipid-based nanoparticle that can be used to deliver a therapeutic agent to a subject. Also, a method of activating hepatic glycogen synthase in a mammal. In certain embodiments, the nanoparticle of the invention has reduced aggregation properties as compared to those of the prior art. SDG, Inc. (Cleveland, OH, USA) Geho WB 8/3/2021

US 11,071,790 Compositions for direct delivery of proteins (such as gene-editing factors) into multiple cell types in the mammalian inner ear. The delivery of genome editing proteins for gene editing and correction of genetic mutations protects or restores hearing from genetic deafness. Methods of treatment include the intracellular delivery of these molecules to a specific therapeutic target. Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary (Boston), President and Fellows of Harvard College (Cambridge, MA, USA) Chen Z-Y, Liu DR, Li M, Thompson DB 7/27/2021

US 11,045,555 A drug delivery vehicle comprising a mesoporous silica nanoparticle with a plurality of pores and an outer surface through which the pores are disposed; a cargo disposed in the pores; one or more antigens attached to the surface of the nanoparticle; an antibody that specifically binds the antigens and is bound to the antigens, wherein the antibody inhibits diffusion of the cargo out of the pores and permits release of the cargo when the drug delivery vehicle is in the presence of the antigen or a pathogen displaying the antigen. The Regents of the University of California (Oakland, CA, USA) Zink JI, Ruehle B, Horwitz MA, Clemens DL, Clemens B-YL 6/29/2021

US 11,028,387 Double-stranded nucleic acid agents that can deliver a therapeutic oligonucleotide within a biological sample, and methods for using the same; for example, delivering the therapeutic oligonucleotide as a single strand by cleaving it from at least a portion of the first RNA region. National University Corporation Tokyo Medical and Dental University (Tokyo) Yokota T, Nishina K, Yoshioka K, Mizusawa H 6/8/2021

US 11,026,889 Compositions and nanoparticle formulations that may be used to deliver a therapeutic compound to a subject. In some embodiments, the nanoparticles may be used to deliver one or more chemotherapeutic agents to treat a cancer such as a pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Board of Regents, The University of Texas System (Austin, TX, USA) Li C, Zhao J, Fleming J 6/8/2021