3Q21—the market stalls

It was an up and down quarter for biotech stocks; the pace of financing as a whole slowed, with follow-on financings of public companies in particular falling off a cliff. The thirst for initial public offerings (IPOs), however, continued, with Keymed Biosciences and Brii Biotech raising large amounts on the Hong Kong exchange; in the United States, companies developing small molecules capable of drugging drug-resistant kinases or pioneering innovative epigenetic approaches in cancer figured prominently. RNA therapeutics and novel types of adoptive immune cell therapy raised substantial private rounds. The last quarter also saw a rash of prominent licensing deals between US and Chinese biotechs.