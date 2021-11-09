Skip to main content

3Q21—the market stalls

Nature Biotechnology (2021)

It was an up and down quarter for biotech stocks; the pace of financing as a whole slowed, with follow-on financings of public companies in particular falling off a cliff. The thirst for initial public offerings (IPOs), however, continued, with Keymed Biosciences and Brii Biotech raising large amounts on the Hong Kong exchange; in the United States, companies developing small molecules capable of drugging drug-resistant kinases or pioneering innovative epigenetic approaches in cancer figured prominently. RNA therapeutics and novel types of adoptive immune cell therapy raised substantial private rounds. The last quarter also saw a rash of prominent licensing deals between US and Chinese biotechs.

Stock market performance

The Biotech index performed roughly the same as the NASDAQ and slightly better than the other major indices.

Global biotech initial public offerings

Although companies continued their march onto public markets, US funding was down and European IPOs in particular tanked.

Number of IPOs

  2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21
Asia-Pacific 8 13 20 9 12 9
Europe 6 4 2 7 8 0
Americas 17 22 26 25 25 27
  1. Source: BCIQ BioCentury Online Intelligence

Global biotech financing

Across the board financing was down, but debt in particular was over 20-fold lower than the same time last year.

PIPE, private investment in public equity. Source: BCIQ BioCentury Online Intelligence.

Global biotech venture capital investment

Last quarter saw the lowest number of rounds (96) for the past two years.

Number of rounds

  2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21
Asia-Pacific 23 31 35 23 10 14
Europe 40 50 38 41 34 23
Americas 107 102 86 132 93 59
  1. Source: BCIQ BioCentury Online Intelligence

Top 10 IPOs of 3Q21

Company (principal underwriters) Amount raised ($ millions) Date completed Latest stage and focus Percent change in stock price (as of 9/30/2021) Exchange
Keymed Biosciences (Morgan Stanley, CICC, Huatai Securities, China Everbright) 400 7 July Phase 2; mAbs, bispecifics and antibody–drug conjugates in cancer and autoimmune indications –24% Hong Kong
Adagio Therapeutics (Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Stifel, Nicolaus, Guggenheim Securities) 356 5 August Phase 2/3; Adimab spinout developing broadly neutralizing mAbs for SARS-CoV-2 variants and zoonotic sarbecoviruses 28% NASDAQ
Erasca (J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, Guggenheim Securities) 345 15 July Phase 1/2; RAS/MAPK pathway cancer therapeutics 22% NASDAQ
Brii Biosciences (Morgan Stanley, UBS, CICC) 320 13 July Phase 2/3; infectious disease, neurology 70% Hong Kong
Caribou Biosciences (BofA Securities, Citigroup, SVB Leerink) 304 22 July Market; genome editing tools, services 35% NASDAQ
Dice Therapeutics (BofA Securities, SVB Leerink, Evercore ISI) 204 14 Sept IND; small- molecule inhibitors of dimeric or trimeric protein–protein interactions for autoimmune disease –11% NASDAQ
Tyra Biosciences (BofA Securities, Jefferies, Cowen) 199 14 Sept Preclinical; structure-based drug design of small-molecule inhibitors to avoid inducing known resistance mutations at catalytic or allosteric sites –36% NASDAQ
Nuvalent (J.P. Morgan, Cowen, Piper Sandler) 191 28 July Preclinical; structure-based drug design of small-molecule kinase inhibitors to improve their selectivity and efficacy against resistance 27% NASDAQ
Icosavax (Jefferies, Cowen, Evercore ISI, William Blair) 182 28 July Phase 1; virus-like particle vaccines 16% NASDAQ
Imago BioSciences (Jefferies, Cowen, Stifel, Nicolaus, Guggenheim Securities) 134 15 July Phase 2; small-molecule inhibitors and PROTACs of lysine-specific demethylase in thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis 29% NASDAQ
  1. IND, Investigational New Drug application; mAb, monoclonal antibody. Source: BCIQ BioCentury Online Intelligence

Top ten venture financings of 3Q21

Company (lead investors) Amount raised ($ millions) Round Date completed Location Focus
Suzhou Abogen Biosciences (Temasek, Invesco, Loyal Valley Capital, GL Ventures and others)) 700 C 19 August China mRNA vaccines
Laronde (Flagship Pioneering, T. Rowe Price, Invus and others)) 440 B 30 August United States Circular RNA for protein expression
Sonoma Biotherapeutics (Ally Bridge Group, Arrowmark Partners, Avidity Partners and others)) 265 B 4 August United States Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T regulatory cell therapy for oncology
InterVenn Biosciences (SoftBank Group, Heritage Provider Network, Irving Investors and others)) 201 C 2 August United States Liquid biopsies using glycoproteomics
Deep Genomics (SoftBank Vision Fund, Alexandria Venture Investments, Fidelity Management and Research and others) 180 C 28 July Canada Artificial intelligence–enabled discovery of antisense oligonucleotides
Wugen (Abingworth, Tybourne Capital Management, Fidelity Management & Research, Intermediate Capital Group and others) 172 B 15 July United States CAR-memory natural killer (NK) cell and CAR-T cell therapies for oncology
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (Viking Global Investors, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Perceptive Advisors and others) 135 C 20 July United States Combination of small-molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor (sodium phenylbutyrate) and the chaperone-like ursodoxicoltaurine for use in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Skyhawk Therapeutics (Fidelity Management and Research, undisclosed investors) 133 E 14 September United States Small molecules that modify mRNA expression
Ring Therapeutics (Invus, Altitude Life Science Ventures, Partners Investment and others) 117 B 28 July United States Anelloviral vectors for delivering foreign genes as single-stranded DNA episomes
PepGen (RA Capital Management, Oxford Sciences Innovation, CureDuchenne Ventures and others) 113 Not disclosed 5 August United Kingdom Peptide-conjugated oligonucleotides
  1. Source: BCIQ BioCentury Online Intelligence

Top 10 licensings/collaborations of 3Q21 by up-front cash

Researcher Partner Up-front cash ($ millions) Description
Arvinas Pfizer 650 Co-development and commercialization of PROTAC estrogen receptor degrader ARV-471
RemeGen Seagen 200 Co-development of disitamab vedotin, an antibody–drug conjugate comprising a humanized IgG1 mAb targeting HER2 linked to monomethyl auristatin E
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Genentech 150 Collaboration to research, develop and commercialize cancer-targeted allogeneic T-cell therapies
InnoCare Pharma Biogen 125 Licensing and collaboration agreement for orelabrutinib, a CNS-penetrant Bruton’s tyrosine kinase small-molecule inhibitor against multiple sclerosis
Arena Pharmaceuticals Aristea Therapeutics 60 Co-development of RIST4721, a small-molecule inhibitor of interleukin-8B receptor, for treating immune-mediated inflammatory diseases
Lycia Therapeutics Eli Lilly 35 Collaboration to discover and develop novel lysosomal targeting chimera (LYTAC) degraders comprising an mAb conjugated to a synthetic oligoglycopeptide that binds CI-M6PR (cation-independent ligand that binds mannose-6-phosphate receptor), responsible for lysosome trafficking
Incyte InnoCare Pharma 35 Collaboration and license agreement in Greater China for tafasitamab, an anti-CD19 humanized IgG1/2 hybrid with an Fc region engineered to bind FcγRIIa and FcγRIIIa to potentiate antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity and cellular phagocytosis
Bicycle Therapeutics Ionis Pharmaceuticals 34 Exclusive licensing agreement aimed at further advancing ligand-associated antisense oligonucleotide technology
BeyondSpring Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine 30 Exclusive commercialization and co-development agreement for plinabulin, a vascular disrupting agent, in Greater China
Ascentage Pharma Innovent 30 Agreements for commercialization in China of olverembatinib, a small-molecule inhibitor of BCR-ABL and KIT receptor; for joint clinical development of lisaftoclax, a small-molecule selective BCL-2 inhibitor; and for equity investments in Ascentage
  1. mAb, monoclonal antibody; IgG, immunoglobulin G; CNS central nervous system. Source: BCIQ BioCentury Online Intelligence

Mergers and acquisitions

Target Acquirer Deal focus Value ($ millions) Date announced
Grail Illumina Blood-based screening for early cancer detection 8,000 18 August
Translate Bio Sanofi mRNA vaccines and therapies 3,200 3 August
Protomer Technologies Eli Lilly Glucose-sensing insulin and other small-molecule-activated biologics 1,000 14 July
Thunderbolt Pharma Aurinia Pharmaceuticals A BCMA–Fc fusion protein for blocking B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) for B-cell disorders 7 17 August
Stelios Pharmaceuticals Lexeo Therapeutics Adeno-associated viral cardiac gene therapies Undisclosed 21 July
Gotham Therapeutics 858 Therapeutics Small-molecule epitranscriptomic METTL3 inhibitors Undisclosed 20 September
Courier Therapeutics Valo Health A cowpox virus–encoded orthopoxvirus major histocompatibility complex class I-like protein fused to mutated IL-2 with poor affinity for IL-2Rα Undisclosed 27 July
  1. METTL3, m6-adenosine methyltransferase 3; IL, interleukin; IL-2Rα, interleukin-2 receptor-α. Source: BCIQ BioCentury Online Intelligence.

  Senior Editor, Nature Biotechnology

    Laura DeFrancesco

  1. Laura DeFrancesco
DeFrancesco, L. 3Q21—the market stalls. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01114-z

