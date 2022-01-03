CLUSTER guide RNAs enable precise and efficient RNA editing with endogenous ADAR enzymes in vivo

In this experiment the detrimental effects of strong secondary structures within the antisense part of a guide RNA were highlighted by comparing a set of CLUSTER guide RNAs in a dual-luciferase assay performed in HeLa cells. If a section of an antisense part within a gRNA is sequestered by another section of the same antisense part via backfolding, we call this ‘masking’. Masking reduces the contact surface of the gRNA with the target mRNA. To highlight the problem and its effect on editing, a reference gRNA with 3xRS was compared to three further guide RNAs which contain additional sequences (masking RS, mRS) that step-wise increase the level of masking. For example, mRS#4 masks RS#3 by forming a perfect RNA duplex, inducing a strong secondary structure into the antisense part of the CLUSTER guide RNA. In the most extreme example (containing mRS#4-6), all three RS (#1-3) are masked leaving only the specificity domain for target binding. Accordingly, editing yields drop with increasing masking, highlighting that avoidance of secondary structure is important for the in-silico selection of CLUSTER guide RNAs. The respective folded guide RNA structures are shown, as predicted with the Nupack tool (J. N. Zadeh, et al. J Comput Chem 32, 170–173 (2011)), demonstrating that our in-silico approach generates CLUSTER guide RNA with a perfectly folded ADAR recruitment domain (R/G motif) but with very little secondary structure in the specificity domain and recruitment sequences. Data are shown as the mean ± s.d. of N = 5 biological replicates.