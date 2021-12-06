T cells targeted to TdT kill leukemic lymphoblasts while sparing normal lymphocytes

This study was approved by the Regional Committee for Medical and Health Research Ethics (REC) South-East, Norway (nos. 2018/879, 2018/1246, 2019/31516), the Institutional Review Board and the Data Protection Officer, Oslo University Hospital, Swedish Ethical Review Authority, Stockholm (no. EPN 2018/901-31) and was performed in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki.

Primary patient cells, healthy blood donor cells and cell lines

Pediatric and young adult relapsed/refractory patients with B-ALL were enrolled into and treated according to CAR T-cell trials ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier nos. NCT02435849 and NCT03123939, and pediatric patients with T-ALL according to NOPHO-ALL-2008 (no. NCT00816049). Institutional review board and REC approvals for the use of primary human diagnostic blood and BM samples from pediatric and adult patients in the study were obtained, as was informed written consent from patients or their guardians. Thymocytes were isolated from human thymus removed as a consequence of routine procedures for open cardiac surgery to correct a congenital cardiac defects (in an otherwise healthy child) following informed written consent from guardians (ethical approval no. 2019/31516). PB MNCs (PBMCs) from healthy donor buffy coats were obtained from the blood bank of Oslo University Hospital, and PB or BM MNCs from leukemia patients were obtained from biobanked, cryopreserved material (ethical approval nos. 2018/879 and 2018/1246). MNCs were isolated by density-gradient centrifugation (Axis-Shield) and were typed for HLA-A2 expression by flow cytometry. EBV-LCLs were generated from HLA-A2pos and HLA-A2neg PBMCs as described previously48. Thymic tissue was cleaned from blood clots, connective tissue, fat tissue and necrotic tissue and cut into small pieces that were gently triturated with a 1-l micropipette attached to a wide-bore pipette tip to release thymocytes into cold RPMI-1640 medium. Thymocytes were washed twice in medium and then cryopreserved.

The following cell lines were used in the study: NALM-6, BV173, EBV-LCL, HPB-ALL, T2, REH, RD, U-2 OS, FM-6, HeLa, HaCaT, COLO688, EA.hy926, U-87 MG, Daoy, HCT-116, CHP-212, MCF7, K562, RS4;11 and Phoenix-AMPHO. Cell lines were obtained from the American Tissue Culture Collection and Deutsche Sammlung von Mikroorganismen und Zellkulturen, and cryopreserved aliquots were labeled according to passage. Only low passages (one to four) were used to start cultures. The identity of cell lines with high passages (five or higher) used experimentally was ascertained by short tandem repeat DNA profiling, a service provided by Labcorp DNA Identification Lab (formerly Genetica, https://celllineauthentication.com/). Cell lines were cultured in humidified cell incubators containing 5% CO 2 at 37 °C in media as instructed by the supplier, and regularly tested for mycoplasma contamination.

Induction of antigen-specific T cells

Induction of T cells reactive to TdT peptides and generation of cytotoxic T-cell lines and clones were performed as previously described16, with some modifications. Briefly, monocytes were isolated from PBMCs of HLA-A2pos healthy donors on day 4 using CD14-reactive microbeads and AutoMACS Pro Separator (Miltenyi Biotec), and cultured for 3 days in CellGro GMP DC medium (CellGenix) supplemented with 1% (v/v) human serum (HS, Trina biotech), 1% (v/v) penicillin/streptomycin, 50 IU ml–1 interleukin (IL)-4 (PeproTech) and 800 IU ml–1 GM-CSF (Genzyme). Subsequently MoDCs were matured for 14–16 h by the addition of lipopolysaccharide (Sigma-Aldrich) and IFN-γ (PeproTech) to final concentrations of 10 ng ml–1 and 100 IU ml–1, respectively. On day −1, naïve CD8+ T cells were isolated from PBMCs from HLA-A2neg donors by the AutoMACS Pro Separator and CD8+ T-cell isolation kit premixed with CD45RO- and CD57-reactive beads (Miltenyi Biotec). On day 0, MoDCs were harvested, electroporated with mRNA encoding full-length TdT and cocultured with naïve T cells in DC-T cell medium supplemented with 30 ng ml–1 IL-21 (PeproTech) at a DC/T-cell ratio of 1/4. Parallel control cocultures were initiated with MoDCs transfected with irrelevant mRNA. Between days 8 and 10, cocultures were screened for the presence of TdT pMHC multimer-reactive CD8+ T cells. pMHC multimers labeled with phycoerythrin (PE) and allophycocyanin (APC) were prepared in-house as described previously49,50. Live CD8+ T cells staining positively for PE- and APC-conjugated pMHC multimers were sorted subsequently by fluorescence activated cell sorting (FACS).

Sorting and cloning of pMHC multimer+ CD8+ T cells

Single-cell cloning of peptide-1 and peptide-3 MHC multimer+ CD8+ T cells was performed as described previously16. Briefly, PBMCs from three different donors were mixed in 1/1/1 ratio, irradiated with 35 Gy, washed and resuspended in X-vivo 20 medium (Lonza, BioNordika) supplemented with 5% (v/v) human serum and 1% (v/v) penicillin/streptomycin (T-cell medium). Feeder cells were added to 96-well tissue-culture-treated plates (0.2 × 106 cells per well in a volume of 100 μl) and 100 μl of T-cell medium containing 2 μg ml–1 phytohaemagglutinin (Remel Thermo Scientific), 80 ng ml–1 IL-2 (R&D Systems), and 4 ng ml–1 IL-15 (PeproTech) was added to the feeder cells. MoDC/T-cell cocultures were harvested and stained with anti-CD3 and -CD8a antibodies, and PE- and APC-conjugated pMHC multimers. CD8+ and double-pMHC multimer+ cells were sorted as single cells into 96-well plates containing feeder cells using either FACS Aria II (BD Biosciences) or a SH800 cell sorter (Sony Biotechnology). Every 7 days, cultures were supplied with fresh T-cell medium containing IL-2 and IL-15 and expanding clones were identified by microscopy. On day 14 after FACS, growing clones were restimulated with feeder cells prepared as described above. T-cell clones were stained with relevant pMHC multimers. As negative controls, peptide-1 reactive clones were stained with peptide-3 MHC multimers and vice versa. To assess functionality, T-cell clones were stimulated with EBV-LCLs pulsed with relevant peptides and the NALM-6 cell line naturally expressing TdT, and assessed for upregulation of CD137.

TCR sequencing and cloning

Paired TCR-α and -β chains from three clones reactive to peptide-1 and one reactive to peptide-3 were amplified using a protocol described previously, which was modified and adapted for the targeted amplification of TCRα and β transcripts51,52. In brief, RNA was extracted and processed to obtain TCR-specific complementary DNA. Four pairs of TCR-α/β constant-domain-specific primers were used to run PCR with reverse transcription for each clone, followed by the addition of a poly-G tail and template switch to obtain double-stranded DNA. Finally, two rounds of nested PCR amplification were performed using additional constant-domain primers and adapter primers annealing to an anchor sequence introduced in the poly-G domain. A Kappa Illumina kit was utilized to prepare libraries, which were later sequenced on an Illumina MiSeq. MiTCR script was used to analyze sequencing data, and an in-house python script TCRprimer was used to reconstruct full-length TCR chains as described previously51,53. Output was manually verified for each sample in IMGT/V-Quest54. Variable TCR-α and -β fragments of identified TCRs were codon-optimized, synthesized and cloned by Genscript.

Gene transfer to human PBMCs and cell lines

T1 and T3 TCRs were transduced into HLA-A2pos donor-derived and patient-derived PBMCs. 1G4 and DMF5 TCRs were also transduced into HLA-A2pos donor-derived PBMCs as controls for in vivo experiments. For stimulation of human PBMCs, 6- or 12-well tissue-culture-treated plates were coated with anti-CD3 (clone OKT3, eBioscience) and anti-CD28 (clone CD28.6, eBioscience) antibodies. PBMCs (2 × 106 cells ml–1) in T-cell medium supplemented with IL-7 and IL-15 (5 ng ml–1 each, PeproTech) were added to antibody-coated plates and incubated at 37 °C and 5% CO 2 for 72 h. For generation of retroviral supernatants, 4 × 106 Phoenix-AMPHO packaging cells were plated in 10-cm Petri dishes for 24 h, and cells were transfected with γ-retroviral vector DNA and mixed in X-tremeGENE 9 DNA Transfection reagent (Roche Diagnostics) and Opti-MEM. The following day, medium was refreshed and cells were incubated at 32 °C and 5% CO 2 for 24 h. Subsequently, PBMCs were harvested, resuspended in T-cell medium supplemented with IL-7 and IL-15, mixed with retroviral supernatant, placed in non-tissue-culture-treated 6-well plates precoated with Retronectin (20 μg ml–1, Takara) and spinoculated at 900g for 60 min. A second spinoculation was performed the following day with fresh retroviral supernatant, and transduction efficiency was determined after 3–5 days by staining with anti-mouse TCR-β chain antibody and/or pMHC multimer followed by flow cytometry. Before functional experiments, cells were cultured for 48–72 h in T-cell medium containing low concentrations of cytokines (0.5 ng ml–1 IL-7 and IL-15). Alternatively, cells were frozen for later experiments.

Retroviral supernatants containing viral DNA encoding full-length HLA-A2 and TdT were also produced as described above and utilized to transduce REH, RD, HeLa, K562, HaCaT, COLO688, EA.hy926 and HPB-ALL cell lines with HLA-A2, and EBV-LCL with TdT. For in vivo experiments, the BV173 and NALM-6 cell lines were stably transduced to express firefly luciferase and GFP, and were designated as BV173ffluc-eGFP and NALM-6ffluc-eGFP. All transduced cell lines were subsequently purified by FACS sorting, expanded and frozen for use in later experiments.

Complementary DNA for TdT and HLA-A2 was cloned into the pCIpA102 vector for mRNA production, as previously described42

Antibodies and flow cytometry

Flow cytometry was performed on either a BD LSR II flow cytometer (BD Biosciences), FACSCanto II (BD Biosciences), FACS Aria Fusion (BD Biosciences) or MACSQuant (Miltenyi Biotec), and data were analyzed using FlowJo (TreeStar) or FACS DIVA (BD Biosciences) software. For surface antibody staining, antibodies were added to cells for 15–20 min on ice followed by washing steps. For intracellular staining, cells were suspended in Cytofix/Cytoperm (BD Bioscience) solution for 20 min, washed with Perm/Wash buffer (BD Bioscience) and then stained with antibodies. The following fluorescently conjugated anti-human antibodies were acquired from BD Biosciences or BioLegend, unless otherwise specified: anti-CD14 (no. HCD14, 61D3, eBioscience), -HLA-A2 (no. BB7.2), -CD62L (no. DREG-56), CD56 (no. HCD56, B159), -CD57 (no. HNK-1), -CD45RO (no. UCHL1), -CD45RA (no. HI100), -CCR7 (no. 150503), -CD137 (no. 4B4-1), -CD45 (no. HI30), -TdT (no. E17-1519), -CD10 (no. HI10a), -CD19 (no. HIB19, SJ25C1), -CD38 (no. HIT2), -CD34 (no. 581, 8G12), -CD1a (no. HI149), -CD2 (no. S5.2, RPA-2.10), -CD3 (no. UCHT1, OKT3, HIT3a), -CD8a (no. RPA-T8), -CD4 (no. RPA-T4), -CD5 (no. UCHT2, L17F12), -CD7 (no. M-T701), -CD33 (no. WM-53), -CD11b (no. ICRF44), -CD20 (no. 2H7), -CD235a,b (no. HIR2) anti-mouse CD45 (no. 30-F11), -CD45.1 (no. A20), -CD99 (no. DN16, Bio Rad), Ter-119 (no. TER-119) and -CD3 (no. SK7, eBioscience). Anti-mouse TCR-β chain PE (no. H57-597, BD Biosciences) was used to test the transduction efficiency of T1 and T3 TCRs in human cells, and to monitor transduced T cells used for in vivo treatment in mice. Live/Dead Fixable Near-IR Dead Cell Stain kit (Life Technologies), Live/Dead Fixable Aqua Dead Cell Stain kit (Life Technologies), DAPI (Invitrogen) or 7-AAD (BioLegend) was used to exclude dead cells in flow-cytometry experiments. A list of antibodies used for flow cytometry or ELISA is provided in Supplementary Table 5, including information about supplier, species, clone name, fluorochromes, dilution factor used and application. Unconjugated anti-HLA class I antibody (no. W6/32, BioLegend), at a concentration of 20 μg ml–1, was used to block MHC class I on REH and HPB-ALL cell lines transduced with HLA-A2.

T-cell activation assays

The reactivity of T-cell clones and TCR-transduced T cells was investigated by measurement of CD137 upregulation or IFN-γ release. Briefly, 100,000 cells per well of indicated target cell lines or primary patient tumor cells were coincubated with T-cell clones or TCR-transduced PBMC (50,000 cells per well). Where indicated, target cells were pulsed with the specified concentrations of peptide for 1–2 h or electroporated with mRNA encoding full-length TdT, washed and then cocultured with effector cells. Following 14–16 h of coincubation, plates were centrifuged at 400g for 3 min. Culture supernatants were harvested for measurement of IFN-γ by ELISA, and remaining cells were stained for flow cytometry to measure upregulation of CD137 on live CD8+ T cells. Results are reported either as percentage of CD137+ of CD8+ cells (labeled as CD137+/CD8+ cells) or percentage of CD137+ events among TCR-transduced CD8+ T cells (only for TCR-transduced patient T cells in Extended Data Fig. 8). In some experiments, cells were labeled with 0.75 μM of the fluorescent cell staining dye CellTrace Violet (CTV, Life Technologies) or carboxyfluorescein succinimidyl ester (CFSE, Life Technologies) to distinguish between target and effector cells. The following reagents were acquired from BD Pharmingen or R&D Systems: mouse anti-human IFN-γ capture antibody (no. NIB42), Biotin Mouse Anti-Human IFN-γ detection antibody (no. 4 S.B3), streptavidin-HRP, stabilized tetramethylbenzidine and hydrogen peroxide as substrate solutions, sulfuric acid as stop solution and recombinant human IFN-γ protein as standard. Assays were performed according to the manufacturers’ instructions. Levels of IFN-γ in serum harvested from mouse PB on day 2 after T-cell therapy were measured by Multiplexed Bead-Based Cytokine Assay from BD Pharmingen—the Human Th1/Th2/Th17 CBA Kit. The assay was preformed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Proliferation assay

For the proliferation assay (Extended Data Fig. 4), 100,000 target cells were cocultured with 1G4, T1 or T3 TCR-transduced PBMCs for 5 days in T-cell medium at a 1/1 ratio in a round-bottom, 96-well plate in triplicate. To observe the presence or absence of proliferation for both CD4+ and CD8+, transduced cells were labeled with 0.75 µM of CSFE (Life Technologies). Following coculture, cells were harvested, washed and stained with human anti-CD3, -CD4, -CD8, -CD19, -CD10 and Live/Dead Fixable Near-IR to exclude dead cells. After 15 min, cells were washed and resuspended in 200 μl of FACS buffer containing 10,000 CountBright Absolute Counting Beads (ThermoFisher). Following data acquisition, an equal number of bead events (3,000) was recorded from every well. Data are shown as histograms displaying CFSE levels for both CD4+ and CD8+ populations among CD3+, CD19−, CD10− and Live/Dead Fixable Near-IR negative events, and as a percentage of the mean of live proliferating CD4+ and CD8+ T cells acquired from three parallel wells.

Flow cytometry-based cytotoxicity assay using cell lines as targets

For cytotoxicity assays on B- and T-ALL cell lines, 50,000 target cells in T-cell medium were cocultured for 48 h with T1 or T3 TCR-transduced PBMCs in a round-bottom, 96-well plate in triplicate. Effector cells were defined as TCR-transduced CD8+ T cells in the PBMC product (routinely >90% transduction efficiency and 55–65% CD8+ T cells, the remainder being CD4+ T cells), with an E/T ratio of 1/1. Following coculture, cells were harvested, washed and stained with human anti-CD3, -CD8, -CD19 and Live/Dead Fixable Near-IR to exclude dead cells. After 15 min, cells were washed and resuspended in 200 μl of FACS buffer containing 10,000 CountBright Absolute Counting Beads (ThermoFisher). Following data acquisition, an equal number of bead events (5,000) was recorded from every well. Data were normalized and reported as a percentage of the mean of live tumor cell numbers acquired from three parallel wells cocultured with mock-transduced T cells from the same donor. An example of the gating strategy used to identify live tumor cells is shown in Extended Data Fig. 4f.

Flow cytometry-based assays for T-cell activation and cytotoxicity using primary human B- and T-ALL samples

Peripheral blood or BM samples from patients with B- and T-ALL were thawed and resuspended in T-cell medium containing low concentrations of IL-7 and IL-15 (0.5 ng ml–1). Cells were transferred to round-bottom, 96-well plates for assays measuring CD137 upregulation on TCR-transduced T cells or cytotoxicity on target cells. Individualized antibody panels and gating strategies used to identify malignant blasts and normal leukocyte populations were designed after review of diagnostic phenotyping available in hospital records. Allogeneic or, for patient no. 1N, autologous patient-derived, T cells transduced with TCRs were used in experiments. TCR-transduced cells were prelabeled with CTV dye to distinguish them from target cells. Wherever indicated, target cells were loaded with relevant peptides for 1–2 h, washed and then coincubated with TCR-transduced T cells for measurement of CD137 upregulation, as described above. For cytotoxicity assays, 50,000 target cells per well were coincubated with equal numbers of effector cells in two to four parallels per condition for 48–72 h and then stained with individualized antibody panels for flow cytometry. CountBright Absolute Counting Beads were utilized for acquisition of standardization, and data were normalized and reported as described above. For visual display of flow-cytometry plots, we utilized unsupervised nonlinear dimensionality reduction algorithms such as t-SNE using FlowJo (TreeStar) software.

Knockout of TdT in NALM-6 cells

CRISPR–Cas9-mediated knockout was done as previously described55 using the guide RNA 5’-ggc gct atg cca cac atg ag-3’ to target the TdT epitope located at the end of exon 10 of the TdT gene. Following electroporation, modified NALM-6 cells were enriched by FACS to generate a bulk culture showing heterogeneous TdT knockout (NALM-6-ΔTdT-bulk). A clone was generated by limited dilution that showed the same partial deletion of the target epitope (NALM-6-ΔTdT 475–481 ) in both alleles. To verify TdT knockout, genomic DNA was isolated from indicated cell lines (GeneJET Genomic DNA Purification Kit, ThermoFisher) and the targeted region was amplified by PCR (Phusion, ThermoFisher: sense, 5’-tca cta gag gga tgt agc cac c-3’; antisense, 5’-act cat tgc caa cac caa gg-3’), then PCR fragments were purified (Invisorb Fragment CleanUp, Stratec) and sent for sequencing (Eurofins Genomics) using the indicated PCR primers.

In vivo TdT TCR T-cell activity in two xenograft B-ALL cell line models

This work was approved by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority (application ID: 17500). All experiments were performed in compliance with the institutional guidelines and 2010/63/EU directive on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes. Male and female NOD-scid IL2Rgnull (NSG) mice, 8–10 weeks old and bred in-house were used in these experiments. On day 11, mice were sublethally irradiated with 2.5-Gy radiation using a MultiRad225 X-ray irradiator (RPS services). Next, 4 × 106 or 1 × 106 cells of human B-ALL cell lines BV173 or NALM-6, retrovirally transduced to express GFP and firefly luciferase, were injected on day 10 through the tail vein. After leukemia was established and confirmed by BLI on day –1, mice were treated with 107 PBMC transduced with either T1, T3 or a control TCR targeting NY-ESO-1 (1G4)19. A separate group of control mice did not receive any T-cell injections. To ensure T-cell survival, mice were injected intraperitoneally daily with 2,500 IU IL-2 (R&D Systems) followed by BLI (IVIS Spectrum in vivo imaging system, and analysis by Living image software v.4.5.2, PerkinElmer), and blood analysis was performed by flow cytometry at different intervals. For survival analysis, mice were observed for clinical signs of tumor spread and were sacrificed if they developed >20% weight loss, hunched posture, ruffled fur or limb paralysis. Experiments were terminated 2 months after T-cell injection to avoid graft-versus-host disease, and surviving mice in treated groups were humanely sacrificed. In two experimental cohorts (BV173 or NALM-6), BM from surviving T3-treated mice at the end of experiment (day 57 or 60), or from 1G4-treated or untreated mice sacrificed due to high leukemia burden, was harvested and processed for flow cytometry to determine the presence of T cells and tumor cells, and expression of TdT and HLA-A2.

In vivo TdT TCR T-cell activity in a patient-derived xenograft model

Experiments were performed according to the guidelines and permissions obtained from the ethics committees at Stockholm Norra Djurförsöksetisks Nämd (no. 17978-2018). Experimental mice were housed at two to five per cage in IVC-Mouse GM 500 cages with a light cycle of 06.00–18.00, 21 °C and 50% humidity. Female NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl/SzJ mice (NSG; Jackson Laboratory, no. 005557) 9–15 weeks of age were sublethally irradiated with two doses of 1.65 Gy (X-ray source) 4 h apart. Viable, T-cell-depleted BM cells from HLA-A2pos B-ALL patient no. 20O were yield sorted on a BD FACS Aria Fusion by exclusion of 7-AAD+ and CD3+ cells, and 4 × 105 cells were injected via the tail vein of NSG mice 4–6 h after the final irradiation dose. Stable engraftment was confirmed by PB analysis and BM aspiration from all transplanted mice 18–19 and 20–26 days after transplantation, respectively. NSG mice were allocated into untreated, DMF5 and T3 T-cell groups based on their engraftment levels so that mean human leukemic engraftment was comparable among groups. Then, 7.5 × 106 mTCR-β+CD8+ T cells transduced with DMF5 TCR or T3 TCR were injected 22–25 days after transplantation of primary B-ALL cells, and all groups received a daily intraperitoneal injection of 2,500 IU of IL-2 (R&D Systems) per mouse. Engraftment was monitored in PB 3 and 10 days after T-cell infusion. Following euthanization of the mice 11 days after T-cell infusion, BM, spleen and PB were subjected to detailed flow-cytometry analysis to identify leukemic cells and infused T cells. For analysis of BM samples, a minimum of 1.8 × 105 events were acquired for all mice and at least 3 × 105 events were acquired for all but two T3-cell-treated mice to determine MRD levels according to NOPHO guidelines.

Cell counting of BM (two tibiae, two femora and two crista) and spleen from euthanized mice was performed using a Sysmex hematologic cell counter. TrueCount beads (BD Biosciences) were added to whole PB according to the manufacturer’s instructions and stained for mouse CD45.1 and human CD45 to determine absolute MNC counts per microliter of blood. Leukemia burden and TCR-transduced CD8+ cells were quantified for each tissue based on the frequency of human CD45+CD19+CD10+ and human CD45+CD3+CD8+mTCR-β+ cells, respectively, in relation to total cell count.

In vivo impact of T3-cell treatment on normal human hematopoiesis in humanized NSG mice

Experiments were performed according to the guidelines and obtained permissions from the ethics committees at Stockholm Norra Djurförsöksetisks Nämd (no. 17978-2018). Experimental mice were housed at two to five per cage in IVC-Mouse GM 500 cages with a light cycle of 04.00–16.00, 21 °C and 50% humidity. Female NSG mice stably engrafted with HLA-A2pos human cord blood cells were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. Following confirmation of human engraftment 24 weeks after transplantation, single-cell suspensions from spleens of three engrafted NSG mice were transduced with 1G4 or T3 TCR constructs and expanded as described above. Activity of NSG-derived 1G4 and T3 cells was validated in vitro by performing flow-cytometry-based cytotoxicity assay on BV173 cells, in parallel with infusion of 10 × 106 T cells into the remaining humanized NSG mice through tail vein injection. Because engrafted mice also contained endogenous cord-blood-derived T cells with autocrine IL-2 production potential, supportive daily intraperitoneal infusion of 500 IU of IL-2 was not included for half of the mice (since no differences were observed with or without IL-2 supportive infusions, the data from these groups were pooled). The persistence of infused T cells was monitored in PB, and the impact of therapy on mature blood cell lineages was monitored in PB, spleen, thymus and BM by flow cytometry 17 days after T-cell infusion. The impact on human T-cell progenitors in mouse thymus was investigated through surface and intracellular FACS staining. Cell counting of BM (two tibiae, two femora and two crista) from terminated mice was performed using a Sysmex hematologic cell counter.

In vitro impact on clonogenic potential of normal hematopoietic progenitors

Bone marrow MNCs were obtained from four HLA-A2pos healthy donors collected at Karolinska University Hospital, with informed consent and ethical approval (no. EPN 2018/901-31). Two hundred and fifty viable single CD34+ progenitor cells, identified by DAPI and mature lineage exclusion, were sorted on a BD FACS Aria Fusion and cocultured with 500 CD4−CD19− (sorted on BD FACS Aria Fusion) 1G4, T1 or T3 TCR-transduced T cells in StemSpan SFEM (StemCell Technologies), supplemented with 10% BIT9500 (StemCell Technologies), penicillin/streptavidin (100 U ml–1; Hyclone Laboratories), 2-β-mercaptoethanol (2-ME, 0.1 mM; Sigma-Aldrich), stem cell factor (SCF, 10 ng ml–1), flt3 ligand (FL, 10 ng ml–1), thrombopoietin (TPO, 10 ng ml–1), interleukin-3 (IL-3, 5 ng ml–1), granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF, 10 ng ml–1), granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF, 10 ng ml–1) and erythropoietin (EPO, 1 U ml–1) in 37 °C, 5% CO 2 . CD34+ lin− progenitors cultured without T cells were used as controls. After 72 h, cells from the cocultures were transferred to cytokine-containing methylcellulose (MethoCult, no. H4434, StemCell Technologies) in Iscove’s modified Dulbecco’s Medium (Gibco) supplemented with 20% fetal bovine serum (Sigma-Aldrich), L-glutamine (2 mM, Sigma-Aldrich), penicillin/streptavidin (100 U ml–1) and 2-ME (0.1 mM), to facilitate colony generation. After 14 days in methylcellulose, colonies were scored under an inverted microscope as myeloid or erythroid. As a positive control, CD34+ lin− progenitors were externally loaded with 1 μM peptide-1 or peptide-3 in StemSpan SFEM for 2 h, followed by 48 h of coculture with or without transduced T cells in the presence of 100 nM peptides, and colonies were scored 10 days after transfer of cells to methylcellulose as described above.

Peptide–HLA-A2 model generation

To generate models, a list of existing peptide–HLA-A2 structures from Protein Data Bank (PDB) was compiled. More than ten HLA-A2 structures were solved presenting nonameric peptides. We set out to use a high-resolution model (PDB accession code 5MEQ)56 in which HLA-A2 presents a peptide (ILAKFLHTL) from human telomerase reverse transcriptase. For the peptide–3HLA-A2 model, our options were much more limited since considerably fewer HLA-A2 structures were solved presenting undecamer peptides. We used a high-resolution model (PDB accession code 5D9S)57 in which HLA-A2 presents an 11-mer peptide (FVLELEPEWTV) derived from Toxoplasma gondii. All peptide residues presented by HLA-A2 from these two models were replaced using pymol mutagenesis, and residues with minimum clashes with HLA-A2 were selected for generation of the peptide-1– and peptide-3–HLA-A2 models.

Statistical analysis

Statistical analysis was performed in GraphPad Prism v.6–8 (GraphPad Software). To compare more than two experimental groups, ordinary one-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) test with adjustment for multiple comparisons with Tukey’s post-test was employed. Survival analysis was performed using log-rank (Mantel–Cox) test. To determine differences between in vivo treatment groups in the PDX and humanized NSG mouse models, Kruskal–Wallis ANOVA by Dunn’s multiple comparisons test and two-tailed Mann–Whitney test were performed. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Reporting Summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.