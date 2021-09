Finally, in March 2020, when the FDA redefined all insulins as biologics, it provided the regulatory framework for biologics and paved the way for interchangeable insulins. This approval granted to Mylan Pharmaceuticals has the potential to lower healthcare costs by competing directly with more expensive branded drugs from the likes of Sanofi and Novo Nordisk. Semglee is priced 20% lower than Lantus, an important cost reduction for patients with diabetes in the United States, who can spend up to $1,000 a month in out-of-pocket costs, even with health insurance.