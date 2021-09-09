|
US 11,053,477
Methods of inducing formation of gastric cells and/or gastric tissues, such as in the form of a gastric organoid. Also, methods for using the disclosed gastric cells, gastric tissues and/or gastric organoids derived from precursor cells.
Children’s Hospital Medical Center (Cincinnati, OH, USA)
Wells JM, McCracken KW
7/6/21
US 11,047,847
An apparatus for examining metastasis of cancer cells that includes a primary chamber; at least one secondary chamber; at least one primary conduit connecting said primary and secondary chambers and providing fluid communication therebetween; a primary organoid in said first chamber, said primary organoid comprising mammalian cancer cells; at least one secondary organoid separately selected for and in said secondary chamber(s); and optionally a growth medium in said primary chamber and each of said secondary chamber(s). The apparatus may be used in methods of drug screening and development, and in personalized medicine.
Wake Forest University Health Sciences (Winston-Salem, NC, USA)
Skardal A
6/29/21
US 11,034,935
Method for obtaining a liver organoid and uses thereof.
Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences (Utrecht, the Netherlands)
Huch Ortega M, Clevers JC
6/15/21
US 10,954,490
Cell culture solutions and systems for epithelial stem cell and organoid cultures, formation of epithelial constructs, and uses of the same in transplantation.
The Brigham and Womens Hospital (Boston), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, MA, USA)
Karp JM, Yin X, Succi MD, Langer RS
3/23/21
US 10,913,933
Methods of making and using an in vitro liver organoid that has fetal liver characteristics and supports expansion and differentiation of hematopoietic stem cells. Also, a cell culture system that includes the liver organoid.
Wake Forest University Health Sciences (Winston-Salem, NC, USA)
Almeida-Porada MG, Baptista PMAM, Soker S
2/9/21
US 10,900,018
A method of generating cells by dissociating healthy or diseased mammary epithelial tissue, thereby gaining cells and culturing said cells in the presence of a compound that elevates cAMP. The cells are capable of differentiating to a multicellular organoid unit that morphologically and/or functionally resembles the terminal ductal-lobular unit.
Helmholtz Zentrum Munich–German Research Center for Health and Environment (Neuherberg, Germany)
Scheel CH, Linnemann JR, Meixner LK, Miura H
1/26/21
US 10,545,133
Three-dimensional organoid assays to identify the most invasive cancer cells in primary breast tumors.
The Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore, MD, USA)
Ewald A, Cheung K
1/28/20