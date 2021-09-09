Skip to main content

Oncologists greet Lumakras: the world’s first KRAS inhibitor

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

The milestone approval for Amgen’s drug Lumakras will galvanize targeted therapy efforts against Ras oncoproteins and provides a powerful new last line of defense for patients with lung cancer.

Scientists first identifiedKRAS (Kirsten rat sarcoma viral oncogene homolog) as a human oncogene in 1982. The protein is an isoform of the small GTP-binding protein Ras, which functions as a nucleotide-dependent switch for central cellular growth-signaling pathways. Mutated forms of KRAS are found in one-fifth of all human cancers, including 32% of non-small-cell lung cancers (NSCLCs), 40% of colorectal cancers (CRCs) and 85–90% of pancreatic cancers.

