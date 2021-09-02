Skip to main content

Utilize existing genetic diversity before genetic modification in indigenous crops

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

To the Editor — Ethiopia is among the largest recipients of global food aid1, with a rapidly growing population and highland agriculture that is increasingly vulnerable to climate change. Despite these challenges, the country has made substantial progress in reducing food insecurity for millions of subsistence farmers over recent decades2. This progress extends to a willingness to engage with new biotechnologies, including genetic modification (GM) through commercial cultivation and field trials of specific crops (Proclamation No. 896/2015)3, including cotton (Gossypium hirsutum), maize (Zea mays) and enset (Ensete ventricosum). Controversies, including domestic and international commentary on these developments, have generated substantial debate highlighted recently in this journal4.

