Pre-activated antiviral innate immunity in the upper airways controls early SARS-CoV-2 infection in children

Patient recruitment and ethics approval

Individuals of three different cohorts were included in this study. Patients of the prospective observational cohort study Pa-COVID-19 (ref. 28) and its study arm RECAST (Understanding the increased resilience of children compared to adults in SARS-CoV-2 infection) were enrolled between August 2020 and June 2021 at Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin. Further patients were recruited in the prospective SC2-Study8,9 at University Hospital Leipzig between March 2020 and May 2021. Written informed consent was given by all patients and/or their parents before inclusion. All three studies were conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki and approved by the respective Institutional Review Boards (Pa-COVID-19/RECAST: EA2/066/20, SC2: 123/20-ek).

Patient cohort

From the three cohorts, patients classified as asymptomatic, mild or moderate based on WHO guidelines29 of COVID-19 severity were enrolled. In total, we analyzed nasal swabs of 45 confirmed SARS-CoV-2-positive patients comprising 24 children with ages ranging from 4 weeks to 17 years (median age 9.0 ± 5.6 years, 10 females, 14 males) and from 21 adults between 21 and 76 years (median age 39.0 ± 10.4 years, 12 females, 9 males). None of the children was hospitalized, but all were in domestic quarantine. Additionally, nasal swabs of 42 healthy, SARS-CoV-2-negative controls from 18 children between 4 and 16 years (median age 9.0 ± 3.8 years, 8 females, 10 males) and from 23 adults between 24 and 77 years were included (median age 46.0 ± 16.3 years, 13 females, 10 male; Supplementary Tables 3 and 4). All negative controls were examined for possible exposure to SARS-CoV-2 by detailed anamnesis. In the cases of known SARS-CoV-2 exposures, additional serological testing was conducted at the time of sampling and after 14 days or follow-up interviews were conducted to ensure that the participant as well as their household members showed no signs of infection for at least two consecutive weeks and that any routine testing yielded negative results.

Real-time PCR for SARS-CoV-2

RNA was extracted by using the MagNA Pure 96 DNA and Viral NA Small Volume Kit (Roche) on a MagNA Pure 96 System as recommended by the manufacturer. Real-time PCR with reverse transcription was performed targeting the envelope (E) gene and nucleocapsid (N) gene on the Roche Light Cycler 480 system (Tib-Molbiol).

Obtaining a single-cell suspension from human nasal swabs, preparation for scRNA-seq and subsequent preprocessing of the raw data

Sample processing, single-cell and library preparation, and data analysis were performed as documented previously8,9. Briefly, fresh nasopharyngeal swabs were transferred into cold DMEM/F12 medium (Gibco, 11039) and within 1 h processed further. Under biosafety S2, an equal volume of 13 mM dithiothreitol (AppliChem, A2948) was added to each sample. To achieve higher cell numbers, the solution was slowly pipetted up and down, and the swab was dipped roughly 20 times into the medium. Following incubation at 37 °C and 500 r.p.m. for 10 min on a thermomixer, samples were centrifuged at 350g at 4 °C for 5 min and the supernatant slowly removed. If the pellet showed any sign of red blood cells, it was resuspended in 1× PBS (Sigma-Aldrich, D8537), treated with Red Blood Cell Lysis Buffer (Roche, 11814389001) at 25 °C for 10 min and centrifuged at 350g at 4 °C for 5 min. If samples were not processed immediately, the cell pellet was resuspended in DMEM/F12 supplemented with 20% FBS (Gibco, 10500) and 10% dimethylsulfoxide (Sigma-Aldrich, D8418) and frozen at −80 °C. For the library preparations, cells were thawed at 37 °C, centrifuged at 350g at 4 °C for 5 min and further processed according to the protocol. To obtain a single-cell suspension, Accutase (Thermo Fisher, 00-4555-56) was added to the pellet, and the solution was incubated at room temperature for 10 min with careful pipetting of the cells after 5 min. The incubation was stopped by adding DMEM/F12 supplemented with 10% FBS and centrifugation at 350g at 4 °C for 5 min. Subsequently, the supernatant was removed and the cell pellet was resuspended in 1× PBS (volume was adjusted to the size of the cell pellet). The suspension was cleared of any cell debris using a 35-μm cell strainer (Falcon, 352235), and subsequently, cells were counted with a disposable Neubauer chamber (NanoEnTek, DHC-N01). Cell suspension was diluted to allow loading of 17,500 cells per sample. A single-cell and unique barcode emulsion was achieved by mixing the diluted cells with the master mix and loading them on the chip together with the Gel Beads and Partitioning Oil using the 10x Genomics Single Cell 3ʹ GEM, Library and Gel Bead Kit v3.1 (10x Genomics; PN 1000120; PN 1000121; PN 1000213) and loading the chip into the 10x Chromium Controller. The following reverse transcription, clean-up and cDNA amplification, as well as the library preparation, were performed according to the manufacturer’s manual. Notably, to make sure that the virus was inactivated, we prolonged the incubation at 85 °C during the reverse transcription to 10 min. Final 3ʹ RNA libraries were pooled for sequencing either on an S2 or S4 flow cell (S2: up to 13 samples, S4: up to 24 samples) and sequenced on the NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing System (Illumina, paired-end, single-indexing).

Single-cell datasets were aligned and preprocessed using Cellranger 3.0.1. A custom human hg19 reference genome (10x Genomics, version 3.1.0) with the SARS-CoV-2 genome (Refseq-ID: NC_045512) added as additional chromosome was used. For downstream analysis Seurat 3.2.2 was used. Cells with fewer than 3 genes and cells with more than or equal to 15% mitochondrial reads or fewer than 200 genes expressed were discarded. To remove doublets, a cutoff for the number of unique molecular identifiers and genes was determined manually per sample.

Samples were merged and exported as csv files containing counts and metadata and imported into scanpy 1.6.030. Following normalization to 10,000 reads per cell, expression values were log transformed and highly variable genes were calculated, which were used as a basis for the following preprocessing steps. The data were scaled, PCA transformed and aligned using harmony 0.0.5 (ref. 31) based on 100 principal components. Further alignment was performed using bbknn 1.4.0 (ref. 32) based on 50 prealigned principal components, 10 trees, 3 neighbors within batch and a trim setting of 85. Based on the integrated data, UMAP embedding and Leiden33 clustering were performed. This clustering was used as a basis for subclustering of immune and epithelial cell populations with the same algorithm. Clusters of epithelial34,35,36 and immune37,38,39 cell populations were assigned to cell types/stages according to the expression level of different marker genes (Extended Data Figs. 1 and 4). The T cell and macrophage/dendritic cell clusters were subclustered and then further refined manually.

The object was stored as h5ad, converted to h5seurat using SeuratDisk version 0.0.0.9014 and imported back into R version 4.1.0.

In total, 268,745 cells were included in the dataset. Cell numbers between the groups were equally distributed (negative children 51,595; negative adults 62,701; positive adults 51,500) with the exception of the group of positive children containing higher cell numbers (102,949). Different samples contributed varying numbers of cells. The percentages of contribution of each sample to its study group were compared using a Kruskal–Wallis test, which did not indicate significant differences between groups (P = 0.2).

To enable visual comparisons between UMAPs of different groups, equal numbers of cells (45,000) per group were randomly sampled using the SubsetData function in Seurat.

Putative cell–cell interactions were quantified using CellPhoneDB version 2.1.2 using default settings40. To reduce the influence of individual samples contributing a larger number of cells and to speed up computation, we capped the number of cells per sample at 2,000 randomly sampled cells. This was done using the SubsetData function in Seurat.

Identification of ISG gene set

For the analysis of PRR/IFN responses, a gene set of the most prominent ISGs expressed by lung epithelial cells was assembled. As described previously9, we treated A549 epithelial cells with a mix of IFNβ and IFNλ for 2, 8 or 24 h, and analyzed transcript levels by microarray analyses using the Illumina Human HT-12 v3 Expression Beadchip platform at the genomic and proteomics core facility at DKFZ. We identified ISGs as exhibiting a log 2 [fold change] > 0.8 at any time point, yielding 183 genes. We further included ISGs described to exhibit strong anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity19 (65 top-scoring genes) if not already included in our list. This eventually yielded a gene set of 217 genes also expressed in our scRNA-seq.

SARS-CoV-2 infection of MDA5-expressing A549 cells

A549 cells stably transduced with a lentiviral vector expressing human IFIH1 under the control of the murine ROSA26 promoter (termed A549 MDA5high in Fig. 2e) were provided by Nadine Gillich and Ralf Bartenschlager. We transduced A549 (termed MDA5low) and A549 MDA5high cells using lentiviral vectors encoding human ACE2 and TMPRSS2 to make them permissive for SARS-CoV-2 infection; to ensure consistent ACE2/TMPRSS2 expression across experiments, transduction was freshly performed 24 h before infection of cells. Infection with SARS-CoV-2 (strain BetaCoV/Germany/BavPat1/2020) was performed in our BSL3 facility at a multiplicity of infection of 0.1, and cells were collected at 24 h post infection. RNA was extracted using the Monarch Total RNA Miniprep Kit (New England Biolabs) and reverse transcribed by the High Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). IFNB1 and ISG transcript levels were then assessed by real-time PCR using the iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix (BioRad) on a BioRad CFX96 Real-Time PCR Detection System. Data are presented as mean ± s.e.m. of three biologically independent replicates.

Statistics

Differential gene expression was calculated using rank_genes_groups() in scanpy version 1.6.0 and corrected for false discovery rates with statsmodels version 0.9.0 (ref. 41). Differences in cell type/stage compositions were assessed using the Kruskal–Wallis rank sum test followed by two-tailed Dunn’s post hoc test. Age dependencies were calculate fitting a linear regression model corrected for the COVID-19 status and adjusting the F-test P values using the Benjamini–Hochberg method42.

P values for dot plots and violin plots were calculated using the Seurat function FindMarkers() based on the Wilcoxon test and corrected with the Benjamini–Hochberg method42.

To test whether elevated MDA5 and RIG-I levels in A549 cells significantly increased by IFNB1 and ISG induction upon infection, an unpaired one-tailed Student t-test of three biologically independent repetitions was performed (GraphPad Prism v9.1).

Reporting Summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Research Reporting Summary linked to this article.