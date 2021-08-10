WHO takes up CRISPR babies

More than two years after the birth of twin girls with edited genomes, an advisory panel for the World Health Organization (WHO) has issued new recommendations that uphold the agency’s initial reaction: that “it would be irresponsible to proceed with clinical applications of human germline genome editing.” Such concerns over manipulation of human embryos are shared by the international scientific community, but few countries have regulations in place for the responsible use of genome editing techniques, and when they do have guidelines, they are often unenforceable. The WHO’s 18-person expert panel has now come up with broad recommendations that address the scientific, ethical, social and legal implications raised by the prospect of editing the genome of a human embryo.