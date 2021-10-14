Deletion and replacement of long genomic sequences using prime editing

1. Landrum, M. J. et al. ClinVar: public archive of relationships among sequence variation and human phenotype. Nucleic Acids Res. 42, D980–D985 (2014).

2. Cordaux, R. & Batzer, M. A. The impact of retrotransposons on human genome evolution. Nat. Rev. Genet. 10, 691–703 (2009).

3. Chen, J. M., Stenson, P. D., Cooper, D. N. & Ferec, C. A systematic analysis of LINE-1 endonuclease-dependent retrotranspositional events causing human genetic disease. Hum. Genet. 117, 411–427 (2005).

4. Hancks, D. C. & Kazazian, H. H. Roles for retrotransposon insertions in human disease. Mob. DNA 7, 9 (2016).

5. Wang, L., Norris, E. T. & Jordan, I. K. Human retrotransposon insertion polymorphisms are associated with health and disease via gene regulatory phenotypes. Front. Microbiol. 8, 1418 (2017).

6. Hancks, D. C. & Kazazian, H. H. Jr. Active human retrotransposons: variation and disease. Curr. Opin. Genet. Dev. 22, 191–203 (2012).

7. Qian, Y. et al. Identification of pathogenic retrotransposon insertions in cancer predisposition genes. Cancer Genet. 216-217, 159–169 (2017).

8. Ran, F. A. et al. Double nicking by RNA-guided CRISPR Cas9 for enhanced genome editing specificity. Cell 154, 1380–1389 (2013).

9. Cong, L. et al. Multiplex genome engineering using CRISPR/Cas systems. Science 339, 819–823 (2013).

10. Kato, T. et al. Creation of mutant mice with megabase-sized deletions containing custom-designed breakpoints by means of the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Sci. Rep. 7, 59 (2017).

11. Hara, S. et al. Microinjection-based generation of mutant mice with a double mutation and a 0.5 Mb deletion in their genome by the CRISPR/Cas9 system. J. Reprod. Dev. 62, 531–536 (2016).

12. Wang, L. et al. Large genomic fragment deletion and functional gene cassette knock-in via Cas9 protein mediated genome editing in one-cell rodent embryos. Sci. Rep. 5, 17517 (2015).

13. Yeh, C. D., Richardson, C. D. & Corn, J. E. Advances in genome editing through control of DNA repair pathways. Nat. Cell Biol. 21, 1468–1478 (2019).

14. Zheng, Q. et al. Precise gene deletion and replacement using the CRISPR/Cas9 system in human cells. Biotechniques 57, 115–124 (2014).

15. Cox, D. B., Platt, R. J. & Zhang, F. Therapeutic genome editing: prospects and challenges. Nat. Med. 21, 121–131 (2015).

16. Liu, M. et al. Methodologies for improving HDR efficiency. Front. Genet. 9, 691 (2018).

17. Anzalone, A. V. et al. Search-and-replace genome editing without double-strand breaks or donor DNA. Nature 576, 149–157 (2019).

18. Matsoukas, I. G. Prime editing: genome editing for rare genetic diseases without double-strand breaks or donor DNA. Front. Genet. 11, 528 (2020).

19. Liu, P. et al. Improved prime editors enable pathogenic allele correction and cancer modelling in adult mice. Nat. Commun. 12, 2121 (2021).

20. Jang, H. et al. Prime editing enables precise genome editing in mouse liver and retina. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.01.08.425835 (2021).

21. Schene, I. F. et al. Prime editing for functional repair in patient-derived disease models. Nat. Commun. 11, 5352 (2020).

22. Jiang, Y. Y. et al. Prime editing efficiently generates W542L and S621I double mutations in two ALS genes in maize. Genome Biol. 21, 257 (2020).

23. Song, X., Huang, H., Xiong, Z., Ai, L. & Yang, S. CRISPR–Cas9D10A nickase-assisted genome editing in Lactobacillus casei. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 83, 1259–1275 (2017).

24. Cho, S. W. et al. Analysis of off-target effects of CRISPR/Cas-derived RNA-guided endonucleases and nickases. Genome Res. 24, 132–141 (2014).

25. Sfeir, A. & Symington, L. S. Microhomology-mediated end joining: a back-up survival mechanism or dedicated pathway? Trends Biochem. Sci 40, 701–714 (2015).

26. Bhargava, R., Onyango, D. O. & Stark, J. M. Regulation of single-strand annealing and its role in genome maintenance. Trends Genet. 32, 566–575 (2016).

27. Kim, H. K. et al. Predicting the efficiency of prime editing guide RNAs in human cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 198–206 (2021).

28. Mir, A. et al. Heavily and fully modified RNAs guide efficient SpyCas9-mediated genome editing. Nat. Commun. 9, 2641 (2018).

29. Certo, M. T. et al. Tracking genome engineering outcome at individual DNA breakpoints. Nat. Methods 8, 671–676 (2011).

30. Zhan, H., Li, A., Cai, Z., Huang, W. & Liu, Y. Improving transgene expression and CRISPR–Cas9 efficiency with molecular engineering-based molecules. Clin. Transl Med. 10, e194 (2020).

31. Chen, R. et al. Enrichment of transiently transfected mesangial cells by cell sorting after cotransfection with GFP. Am. J. Physiol. 276, F777–F785 (1999).

32. Homann, S. et al. A novel rapid and reproducible flow cytometric method for optimization of transfection efficiency in cells. PLoS ONE 12, e0182941 (2017).

33. Pham, C. T., MacIvor, D. M., Hug, B. A., Heusel, J. W. & Ley, T. J. Long-range disruption of gene expression by a selectable marker cassette. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 93, 13090–13095 (1996).

34. Grompe, M. et al. Loss of fumarylacetoacetate hydrolase is responsible for the neonatal hepatic dysfunction phenotype of lethal albino mice. Genes Dev. 7, 2298–2307 (1993).

35. Paulk, N. K. et al. Adeno-associated virus gene repair corrects a mouse model of hereditary tyrosinemia in vivo. Hepatology 51, 1200–1208 (2010).

36. Choi, J. et al. Precise genomic deletions using paired prime editing. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-01025-z (in the press).

37. VanLith, C. J. et al. Ex vivo hepatocyte reprograming promotes homology-directed DNA repair to correct metabolic disease in mice after transplantation. Hepatol. Commun. 3, 558–573 (2019).

38. Dutta, A. et al. Microhomology-mediated end joining is activated in irradiated human cells due to phosphorylation-dependent formation of the XRCC1 repair complex. Nucleic Acids Res. 45, 2585–2599 (2016).

39. Aida, T. et al. Gene cassette knock-in in mammalian cells and zygotes by enhanced MMEJ. BMC Genomics 17, 979 (2016).

40. Warby, S. C. et al. CAG expansion in the Huntington disease gene is associated with a specific and targetable predisposing haplogroup. Am. J. Hum. Genet. 84, 351–366 (2009).

41. Wang, Y. et al. Identification of a Xist silencing domain by Tiling CRISPR. Sci. Rep. 9, 2408 (2019).

42. He, W. et al. De novo identification of essential protein domains from CRISPR–Cas9 tiling-sgRNA knockout screens. Nat. Commun. 10, 4541 (2019).

43. Xue, W. et al. Response and resistance to NF-κB inhibitors in mouse models of lung adenocarcinoma. Cancer Discov. 1, 236–247 (2011).

44. Magoc, T. & Salzberg, S. L. FLASH: fast length adjustment of short reads to improve genome assemblies. Bioinformatics 27, 2957–2963 (2011).