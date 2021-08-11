Skip to main content

Responsible governance of gene editing in agriculture and the environment

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

To the Editor — Gene editing and other biotechnologies have the potential to address urgent dilemmas in the environment, human health and food security1,2,3,4,5. However, these technologies also raise potential for societal concerns, environmental and health risks, and conflicts with cultural and spiritual values2,4. Previous experience with the introduction of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) into the food system has in some instances resulted in public mistrust, underscoring the need for greater transparency, better governance and improved oversight of the deployment of these technologies2,6.

Fig. 1: Six principles for governance of gene-edited products in agriculture and the environment.

Acknowledgements

We appreciate comments on the draft principles provided by B. Dass, J. Delborne, S. Eskin, S. James, N. Jordan, T. Kuiken, K. Redford, S. Scherr, and K. H. Tountas. We thank the Grantham Foundation for support to J. Shapiro of Keystone Policy Center for facilitating our dialog and thank our respective organizations for support of this work.

