Multiplexed direct detection of barcoded protein reporters on a nanopore array

We thank additional members of the Molecular Information Systems Lab for helpful discussion and feedback on this work. The OsmY expression plasmid was generously provided by C. Bryan and L. Carter (Institute for Protein Design, University of Washington). We also thank A. Heron and R. Gutierrez (Oxford Nanopore Technologies) for providing the configurable MinION run script and discussions on its use, and M. Jain (UCSC) for a custom Matlab script that facilitated visualization of the raw MinION data. This work was supported in part by NSF EAGER Award no. 1841188 and NSF CCF Award no. 2006864 to L.C. and J.N., an NIH/NCI Cancer Center Support Grant (no. P30 CA015704) Pilot Award and NSF Award 2021552 to J.N. and a sponsored research agreement from Oxford Nanopore Technologies.