Single-cell measurement of higher-order 3D genome organization with scSPRITE

a. Additional single cell examples of nucleolar interactions detected between chr18 and chr19; plotted number of DNA clusters at 1 Mb resolution; detection scores below contact map (right). Box plot represents normalized detection scores between chr18 and chr19, where whiskers represent the 10th and 90th percentiles, box limits represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, black line represents the median, red dots represent single cell examples (n = 1000 cells). b. Nucleolar interaction between chr12 and chr19: detection scores for 1000 cells (middle). Box plot where whiskers represent the 10th and 90th percentiles, box limits represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, black line represents the median, red dots represent single cell examples (n = 1000 cells). Representation of structures with max score (+1) and min. score (-1) (left) and ensemble scSPRITE heatmap (middle); contact map at 1 Mb resolution. Single cell examples (right); plotted number of DNA clusters at 1 Mb resolution. c. Relative correlation of the percent of cells from scSPRITE vs DNA-FISH containing inter-chromosomal interactions at specified 1 Mb regions targeted by DNA-FISH probes. Control chromosomes (grey points) and nucleolar associating chromosomes (black dots) are plotted. d. Relative correlation of the contact frequency from scSPRITE vs the contact frequency from SPRITE containing inter-chromosomal interactions targeted by DNA-FISH probes. Control chromosomes (grey points) and nucleolar associating chromosomes (black dots) are plotted. e. Frequency of cells containing inter-chromosomal nucleolar contacts (normalized to number of reads per region) for each pair of nucleolar associating chromosomes.. f. Single cell examples of speckle interaction detected between chr2 and chr5; plotted number of DNA clusters at 1 Mb resolution. Box plot represents normalized detection scores between chr2 and chr5, where whiskers represent the 10th and 90th percentiles, box limits represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, black line represents the median, red dots represent single cell examples (n = 1000 cells). g. Additional single cell examples of speckle interactions detected between chr2 and chr4; plotted number of DNA clusters at 1 Mb resolution. Box plot represents normalized detection scores between chr2 and chr4, where whiskers represent the 10th and 90th percentiles, box limits represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, black line represents the median, red dots represent single cell examples (n = 1000 cells). h. Frequency of cells containing inter-chromosomal speckle contacts (normalized to number of reads per region) for each pair of speckle associating chromosomes. i. Additional single cell examples of centromere-proximal interactions detected between chr1 and chr11; plotted number of DNA clusters at 1 Mb resolution. Box plot represents normalized detection scores between chr1 and chr11, where whiskers represent the 10th and 90th percentiles, box limits represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, black line represents the median, red dots represent single cell examples (n = 1000 cells). j. Single cell examples of chr4 and chr11 centromere-proximal regions interacting together; plotted number of DNA clusters at 1 Mb resolution. Box plot represents normalized detection scores between chr4 and chr11, where whiskers represent the 10th and 90th percentiles, box limits represent the 25th and 75th percentiles, black line represents the median, red dots represent single cell examples (n = 1000 cells). k. Frequency of cells containing inter-chromosomal centromeric contacts (normalized to number of reads per region) for each pair of chromosomes. l. Higher-order structures representation from scHi-C data16 – centromere-proximal interactions, speckle interactions, and nucleolar interactions; Pairwise contact map from ensemble 1,000 cells (left), pairwise contact map from their best single cell (right).