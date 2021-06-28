Skip to main content

Publisher Correction: The RNA Atlas expands the catalog of human non-coding RNAs

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 17 June 2021

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00936-1, published online 17 June 2021.

In the version of this article initially published online, Pavel Sumazin’s affilation was given as Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG), Ghent, Belgium. The correct affiliation is Texas Children’s Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Lucia Lorenzi, Hua-Sheng Chiu.

Affiliations

  1. Center for Medical Genetics, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium

    Lucia Lorenzi, Francisco Avila Cobos, Pieter-Jan Volders, Robrecht Cannoodt, Justine Nuytens, Katrien Vanderheyden, Jasper Anckaert, Steve Lefever, Eric J. de Bony, Wim Trypsteen, Fien Gysens, Marieke Vromman, Katleen De Preter, Jo Vandesompele & Pieter Mestdagh

  2. Cancer Research Institute Ghent (CRIG), Ghent, Belgium

    Lucia Lorenzi, Francisco Avila Cobos, Pieter-Jan Volders, Robrecht Cannoodt, Justine Nuytens, Katrien Vanderheyden, Jasper Anckaert, Steve Lefever, Eric J. de Bony, Wim Trypsteen, Fien Gysens, Marieke Vromman, Tim De Meyer, Katleen De Preter, Jo Vandesompele & Pieter Mestdagh

  3. Texas Children’s Cancer Center, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA

    Hua-Sheng Chiu & Pavel Sumazin

  4. Illumina, Inc., San Diego, CA, USA

    Stephen Gross, Scott Kuersten & Gary P. Schroth

  5. VIB-UGent Center for Medical Biotechnology, VIB, Ghent, Belgium

    Pieter-Jan Volders & Yvan Saeys

  6. Data Mining and Modelling for Biomedicine Group, VIB Center for Inflammation Research, Ghent, Belgium

    Robrecht Cannoodt & Yvan Saeys

  7. Department of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, and Statistics, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium

    Robrecht Cannoodt

  8. Data Intuitive, Lebbeke, Belgium

    Robrecht Cannoodt

  9. Australian e-Health Research Centre, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, New South Wales, Sydney NSW, Australia

    Aidan P. Tay

  10. Department of Biomedical Sciences, Macquarie University, New South Wales, Sydney NSW, Australia

    Aidan P. Tay

  11. Department of Data Analysis and Mathematical Modelling, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium

    Tine Goovaerts & Tim De Meyer

  12. Interdisciplinary Nanoscience Centre (iNANO), Department of Molecular Biology and Genetics, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark

    Thomas Birkballe Hansen & Jørgen Kjems

  13. Biogazelle, Zwijnaarde, Belgium

    Nele Nijs

  14. Department of Diagnostic Sciences, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium

    Tom Taghon

  15. Department of Respiratory Medicine, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium

    Karim Vermaelen & Ken R. Bracke

  16. Systems Biology Initiative, School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Sciences, UNSW Sydney, Sydney NSW, Australia

    Nandan P. Deshpande & Marc R. Wilkins

  17. Adult Cancer Program, Lowy Cancer Research Centre, UNSW Sydney, Sydney NSW, Australia

    Govardhan Anande & Ashwin Unnikrishnan

  18. Prince of Wales Clinical School, UNSW Sydney, Sydney NSW, Australia

    Govardhan Anande & Ashwin Unnikrishnan

  19. Institute of Bioinformatics and Systems Biology, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Hsinchu, Taiwan

    Ting-Wen Chen

  20. Department of Oncogenomics, Amsterdam UMC, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Jan Koster

Authors
  1. Lucia Lorenzi
  2. Hua-Sheng Chiu
  3. Francisco Avila Cobos
  4. Stephen Gross
  5. Pieter-Jan Volders
  6. Robrecht Cannoodt
  7. Justine Nuytens
  8. Katrien Vanderheyden
  9. Jasper Anckaert
  10. Steve Lefever
  11. Aidan P. Tay
  12. Eric J. de Bony
  13. Wim Trypsteen
  14. Fien Gysens
  15. Marieke Vromman
  16. Tine Goovaerts
  17. Thomas Birkballe Hansen
  18. Scott Kuersten
  19. Nele Nijs
  20. Tom Taghon
  21. Karim Vermaelen
  22. Ken R. Bracke
  23. Yvan Saeys
  24. Tim De Meyer
  25. Nandan P. Deshpande
  26. Govardhan Anande
  27. Ting-Wen Chen
  28. Marc R. Wilkins
  29. Ashwin Unnikrishnan
  30. Katleen De Preter
  31. Jørgen Kjems
  32. Jan Koster
  33. Gary P. Schroth
  34. Jo Vandesompele
  35. Pavel Sumazin
  36. Pieter Mestdagh
Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Pavel Sumazin or Pieter Mestdagh.

