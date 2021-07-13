Skip to main content

First Parkinson’s patients dosed with dopaminergic neurons

    Nature Biotechnology volume 39page 785 (2021)Cite this article

    A clinical study launched in June will be the first to test whether transplanted dopamine-producing neurons can restore brain regions and motor function lost to Parkinson’s disease. BlueRock Therapeutics, a company wholly owned by Bayer AG, initiated the phase 1 study to test DA01 cells, dopaminergic neurons derived from human embryonic stem cells, by surgically transplanting them into the putamen, the brain area affected by Parkinson’s disease. The aim is for the DA01 cells to replace the lost dopaminergic neurons, stopping and reversing the degenerative process. The trial will assess safety and tolerability of the stem-cell-derived therapy after one year, as well as the transplant’s survival and any benefits to motor control. Eventually, BlueRock’s commercial product will likely be derived from human induced pluripotent stem cells because such cells are easier to standardize.

    First Parkinson's patients dosed with dopaminergic neurons. Nat Biotechnol 39, 785 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00992-7

