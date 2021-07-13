Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Germany’s biotech behemoth

    Nature Biotechnology volume 39page 787 (2021)Cite this article

    In June, stalwart German biotech MorphoSys cemented its future as a commercial-stage company through the $1.7 billion acquisition of US epigenetics company Constellation Pharmaceuticals and an agreement with Royalty Pharma to finance the takeover. The deal with its US rival sees the 29-year-old German company gain two advanced epigenetic product candidates: the BET inhibitor pelabresib, in phase 3 testing to treat myelofibrosis; and CPI-0209, an EZH2 inhibitor, which is in a phase 2 trial to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. MorphoSys’s HuCal (Human Combinatorial Antibody Library) technology platform led to the discovery of Tremfya (guselkumab), an anti–IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Johnson & Johnson’s Belgian subsidiary Janssen that was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017 to treat psoriasis. In July 2020, MorphoSys, in partnership with Incyte, gained its first market go-ahead with FDA approval of Monjuvi (tafasitimab-cxix), in combination with lenalidomide, to treat adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Monjuvi is a humanized cytolytic CD19-targeting IgG1/2 hybrid monoclonal antibody with an engineered Fc domain, which was licensed from Xencor. The modified Fc mediates B cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanisms through antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis.

    Access options

    Rent or Buy article

    Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

    from$8.99

    Rent or Buy

    All prices are NET prices.

    Rights and permissions

    Reprints and Permissions

    About this article

    Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

    Cite this article

    Germany’s biotech behemoth. Nat Biotechnol 39, 787 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00990-9

    Download citation

    Search

    Advanced search

    Quick links

    Nature Briefing

    Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

    Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing