COVID-19 long haulers

With the risks of drug development prohibitive, repurposed or repositioned medicines appear the best hope against long-COVID, a condition that still raises many unanswered questions.

Jennifer Minhas used to lead an active lifestyle, playing tennis and taking long walks around her Seattle neighborhood. But in March of 2020 she tested positive for COVID-19; she has been sick ever since. Today, walking a few hundred yards leaves her feeling exhausted, and Minhas, 54, says she still suffers from shortness of breath, migraines, cardiac arrhythmias and other debilitating symptoms. “It’s been a tough road,” she says.