Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

COVID-19 long haulers

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

With the risks of drug development prohibitive, repurposed or repositioned medicines appear the best hope against long-COVID, a condition that still raises many unanswered questions.

Jennifer Minhas used to lead an active lifestyle, playing tennis and taking long walks around her Seattle neighborhood. But in March of 2020 she tested positive for COVID-19; she has been sick ever since. Today, walking a few hundred yards leaves her feeling exhausted, and Minhas, 54, says she still suffers from shortness of breath, migraines, cardiac arrhythmias and other debilitating symptoms. “It’s been a tough road,” she says.

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: Timeline of long-COVID.

Adapted with permission from A. Nalbandian et al. Nat. Med. 27, 601–615 (2021), Springer Nature

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Portland, ME, USA

    Charles Schmidt

Authors
  1. Charles Schmidt
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Schmidt, C. COVID-19 long haulers. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00984-7

Download citation

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing