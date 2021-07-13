Skip to main content

Microbiomes

    Nature Biotechnology volume 39page 808 (2021)Cite this article

    Recent patents relating to microbiome modulation and analysis, and the formulation of live biotherapeutics.

    Patent number Description Assignee Inventor Date
    US 10,980,845 Probiotic compositions containing non-pathogenic microbial entities; for example, bacteria. The probiotic compositions may optionally contain or be used in conjunction with one or more prebiotics. Also, uses of the probiotic compositions to treat or prevent disorders of the local or systemic microbiome in a subject. Evelo Biosciences (Cambridge, MA, USA) Berry D, Afeyan NB, Kaplan J, Rahman S 4/20/2021
    US 10,967,012 Methods of formulating live biotherapeutics in which a deficiency or excess of a specific bacterial strain in a person’s microbiome is identified by comparing a gene-specific characterization of the person’s microbiome against a comprehensive, non-redundant reference gene catalog and the biotherapeutic is formulated by selecting bacteria to address the deficiency or excess. University of Maryland, Baltimore (Baltimore, MD, USA) Ravel J, France M, Rutt L, Ma B 4/6/2021
    US 10,966,437 Isolated microorganisms—including novel strains of the microorganisms—microbial consortia, and compositions comprising the same, and methods of utilizing the described for modulating the production and yield of milk and milk components in ruminants. Also, methods of modulating the rumen microbiome. Native Microbials (San Diego, CA, USA) Embree M, Picking L, Gogul G, Tarasova J 4/6/2021
    US 10,961,559 A method of determining the feed efficiency and methane production of a ruminating animal comprising analyzing the number and/or diversity of a bacterial taxon of a microbiome of the animal or of a gene content of said microbiome, wherein a number and/or diversity of said taxon below a predetermined level is indicative of an animal having a high feed efficiency and low methane production, or a number of genes below a predetermined level is indicative of an animal having a high feed efficiency and low methane production. The State of Israel Ministry of Agriculture & Rural Development, Agricultural Research Organization (Rishon-LeZion, Israel) Mizrahi I 3/30/2021
    US 10,960,067 A modified Neisseria lactamica transformed with recombinant DNA encoding a heterologous protein; a method of prophylactic treatment for pathogenic infection of a subject comprising nasopharyngeal inoculation of a modified N. lactamica; a method of reducing or preventing meningococcal colonization of a subject; a method of modifying the microbiome of a subject; a wild-type N. lactamica for use for the prophylactic treatment of meningococcal infection of a subject or reducing colonization of a subject, wherein the prophylactic treatment comprises nasopharyngeal inoculation of the wild-type N. lactamica; associated nucleic acid for mutagenesis of N. lactamica; methods of mutagenesis; outer membrane vesicle vaccines; and associated compositions and methods thereof. University of Southampton (Southampton, UK) Laver JR, Read RC 3/30/2021
    US 10,706,970 An apparatus comprising a distributed data processing system in which multiple processing devices communicate with one another over at least one network, configured to obtain reads of biological samples of respective microbiomes, with each of the biological samples containing genomic material from a plurality of distinct microorganisms of its corresponding one of the microbiomes, and performing distributed data analytics to detect a disease, infection or contamination that involves genomic material from multiple ones of the distinct microorganisms in one or more of the microbiomes. EMC IP Holding Company (Hopkinton, MA, USA) Florissi PG, Ukelson MZ, Dach R, Benshahar A 7/7/2020
    US 10,253,377 Systems and methods to assess the health of various microbiomes and to identity species therein. Described assessments and identifications can inform treatment decisions if a microbiome is determined to have a less than optimal balance of bacterial species within it, the presence of one or more negative species, and/or the absence of one or more positive species. Wayne State University (Detroit, MI, USA) Akins RA, Sobel JD 4/9/2019
    Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (http://www.uspto.gov)

