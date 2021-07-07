Skip to main content

Regulatory and intellectual property conundrums surrounding xenotransplantation

To the Editor — Xenotransplantation seeks to ameliorate the organ transplantation shortage via the use of genetically modified pigs as organ donors for human recipients1. Two main paths are being pursued to create these pigs: human–animal chimeras, in which human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are introduced into organogenesis-disabled animals; and multi-transgenic pigs, whose genomes are engineered or edited to circumvent host immune reactions following transplantation (reviewed in refs. 2,3,4). Many challenges remain in overcoming immune rejection and long-term survival of the transplanted organ; as yet, about 900 days is the longest that pig xenografts have survived in a primate5. But even if the scientific and technical challenges to successful long-term xenotransplantation can be addressed, we argue here that a lack of clarity with respect to regulatory oversight and property rights in jurisdictions across the world threatens to thwart clinical translation of these products.

Fig. 1: Normative issues in genetically engineered pigs for organ transplantation.

