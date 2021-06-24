CRISPR base editing lowers cholesterol in monkeys

CRISPR base editors are advancing rapidly toward the clinic with the publication of two studies demonstrating successful reduction of blood cholesterol in monkeys. The papers, by Rothgangl et al.1 in Nature Biotechnology and Musunuru et al.2 in Nature, show that transient expression of base editors to knock out a gene associated with cardiovascular disease is effective and safe in non-human primates. Delivery of the base editors to the liver in lipid nanoparticles led to efficient knockout of the target gene—proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9)—and significant reductions of blood cholesterol, with no substantial off-target editing or serious immune responses. These impressive results suggest that the first cardiovascular gene-editing therapy could rapidly become a reality once the approach is fine-tuned for human testing.