Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

GENOME EDITING

CRISPR base editing lowers cholesterol in monkeys

Nature Biotechnology (2021)Cite this article

Subjects

Targeting a gene linked to cardiovascular disease shows therapeutic promise.

CRISPR base editors are advancing rapidly toward the clinic with the publication of two studies demonstrating successful reduction of blood cholesterol in monkeys. The papers, by Rothgangl et al.1 in Nature Biotechnology and Musunuru et al.2 in Nature, show that transient expression of base editors to knock out a gene associated with cardiovascular disease is effective and safe in non-human primates. Delivery of the base editors to the liver in lipid nanoparticles led to efficient knockout of the target gene—proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9)—and significant reductions of blood cholesterol, with no substantial off-target editing or serious immune responses. These impressive results suggest that the first cardiovascular gene-editing therapy could rapidly become a reality once the approach is fine-tuned for human testing.

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: Delivery of CRISPR base editing components in lipid nanoparticles for precise genome editing.

References

  1. 1.

    Rothgangl, T. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00933-4 (2021).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  2. 2.

    Musunuru, K. et al. Nature 593, 429–434 (2021).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  3. 3.

    Zhang, D. W. et al. J. Biol. Chem. 282, 18602–18612 (2007).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  4. 4.

    Abifadel, M. et al. Nat. Genet. 34, 154–156 (2003).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  5. 5.

    Cohen, J. et al. Nat. Genet. 37, 161–165 (2005).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  6. 6.

    First in vivo human genome editing trial. Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 5 (2018).

  7. 7.

    Anzalone, A. V., Koblan, L. W. & Liu, D. R. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 824–844 (2020).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  8. 8.

    Jin, S. et al. Science 364, 292–295 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  9. 9.

    Zuo, E. et al. Science 364, 289–292 (2019).

    CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  10. 10.

    Chadwick, A. C., Wang, X. & Musunuru, K. Arterioscler. Thromb. Vasc. Biol. 37, 1741–1747 (2017).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  11. 11.

    Gaudelli, N. M. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 892–900 (2020).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  12. 12.

    Hanlon, K. S. et al. Nat. Commun. 10, 4439 (2019).

    Article  Google Scholar 

Download references

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Hubrecht Institute, KNAW and University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, the Netherlands

    Sebastiaan Johannes van Kampen & Eva van Rooij

  2. Department of Cardiology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht, the Netherlands

    Eva van Rooij

Authors
  1. Sebastiaan Johannes van Kampen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Eva van Rooij
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Eva van Rooij.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

van Kampen, S.J., van Rooij, E. CRISPR base editing lowers cholesterol in monkeys. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-021-00975-8

Download citation

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing