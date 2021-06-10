Skip to main content

Argentina first to market with drought-resistant GM wheat

    Nature Biotechnology volume 39page 652 (2021)Cite this article

    A high-end coffeehouse chain and an agbiotech in Argentina have joined forces to offer consumers products baked with the first approved drought-resistant GM wheat. The agreement between Bioceres Crop Solutions, located in Rosario, and a maker of perennially popular Latin American cookies or ‘alfajores’, Havanna, will offer consumers in Brazil and Argentina goods with a reduced environmental footprint that the buyer can track using blockchain technology. In October 2020 the nation’s Ministry of Agriculture approved the transgenic HB4 drought-tolerant wheat for growth and consumption, making it the first country to adopt HB4 technology for this crop. The drought-resistance technology was developed by Trigall Genetics, a joint venture between Bioceres and the French group Florimond Desprez. In field trials conducted over ten years, HB4 seed varieties increased wheat yields by up to 20% during growing seasons affected by drought. Federico Trucco, CEO of Bioceres, says: “Importantly, our HB4 technology does not translate into higher costs for consumers, making sustainable foods widely accessible.” HB4 technology derives from initial findings by Raquel Chan, a CONICET researcher at the Universidad Nacional del Litoral, who characterized the hahb-4 gene, a sunflower transcription factor induced by water deficit that modulates the expression of several hundred genes. The resistance to water stress conferred by hahb-4 is not related to early stomatal closure, a strategy pursued by others that proved unsuccessful.

