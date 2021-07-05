Skip to main content

High-content single-cell combinatorial indexing

Nature Biotechnology (2021)

Subjects

Abstract

Single-cell combinatorial indexing (sci) with transposase-based library construction increases the throughput of single-cell genomics assays but produces sparse coverage in terms of usable reads per cell. We develop symmetrical strand sci (‘s3’), a uracil-based adapter switching approach that improves the rate of conversion of source DNA into viable sequencing library fragments following tagmentation. We apply this chemistry to assay chromatin accessibility (s3-assay for transposase-accessible chromatin, s3-ATAC) in human cortical and mouse whole-brain tissues, with mouse datasets demonstrating a six- to 13-fold improvement in usable reads per cell compared with other available methods. Application of s3 to single-cell whole-genome sequencing (s3-WGS) and to whole-genome plus chromatin conformation (s3-GCC) yields 148- and 14.8-fold improvements, respectively, in usable reads per cell compared with sci-DNA-sequencing and sci-HiC. We show that s3-WGS and s3-GCC resolve subclonal genomic alterations in patient-derived pancreatic cancer cell lines. We expect that the s3 platform will be compatible with other transposase-based techniques, including sci-MET or CUT&Tag.

Fig. 1: Symmetrical strand single-cell combinatorial indexing ATAC-seq (s3-ATAC) improves molecular capture rate.
Fig. 2: s3-ATAC on human cortex and mouse whole brain.
Fig. 3: s3-ATAC on human cortex inhibitory neurons.
Fig. 4: s3-WGS and s3-GCC.
Fig. 5: s3-WGS for copy number calling and s3-GCC for genome conformation changes.

Data availability

The data discussed in this publication have been deposited in the National Center for Biotechnology Information’s (NCBI’s) Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) and are accessible through GEO Series accession number GSE174226. External single-cell ATAC datasets were downloaded from GEO sample accession number GSM2668124 for snATAC, and external sites for dscATAC (https://github.com/buenrostrolab/dscATAC_analysis_code/blob/master/mousebrain/data/mousebrain-master_dataframe.rds) and 10X Genomics scATAC (https://cf.10xgenomics.com/samples/cell-atac/1.1.0/atac_v1_adult_brain_fresh_5k). The external single-cell WGS dataset was downloaded from NCBI BioProject PRJNA326698 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/sra/SRX2005587). Single-cell HiC datasets were downloaded from the 4D Nucleosome project (https://data.4dnucleome.org/publications/048d4558-2cac-41d2-ac6e-ff2ac3f007c4/#expsets-table). External bulk HiC datasets have been downloaded from the ENCODE consortium’s data portal, https://www.encodeproject.org/ via accession codes ENCSR194SRI, ENCSR346DCU, ENCSR444WCZ and ENCSR079VIJ. Source data are provided with this paper.

Code availability

Code and custom scripts used in this study are available at https://github.com/adeylab/scitools and https://mulqueenr.github.io/.

Acknowledgements

We thank other members of the Adey Laboratory as well as J. Shendure and C. Trapnell for helpful suggestions and feedback. This work was funded by grants R01DA047237 (NIH/NIDA) and R35GM124704 (NIH/NIGMS) to A.C.A. and R01MH113926 (NIH/NIMH) to B.J.O. We also thank the Oregon Brain Bank for the donated biological sample used in this study.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Molecular and Medical Genetics, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

    Ryan M. Mulqueen, Brendan L. O’Connell, Casey A. Thornton, Brian J. O’Roak, Jason Link, Rosalie C. Sears & Andrew C. Adey

  2. Scale Bio, Berkeley, CA, USA

    Dmitry Pokholok, Fan Zhang & Frank J. Steemers

  3. Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

    Jason Link, Galip Gürkan Yardımcı, Rosalie C. Sears & Andrew C. Adey

  4. Brendan Colson Center for Pancreatic Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

    Jason Link & Rosalie C. Sears

  5. Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

    Galip Gürkan Yardımcı, Rosalie C. Sears & Andrew C. Adey

  6. Department of Oncological Sciences, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

    Andrew C. Adey

  7. Knight Cardiovascular Institute, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA

    Andrew C. Adey

Authors
  Ryan M. Mulqueen
  Dmitry Pokholok
  Brendan L. O'Connell
  Casey A. Thornton
  Fan Zhang
  Brian J. O'Roak
  Galip Gürkan Yardımcı
  Rosalie C. Sears
  Frank J. Steemers
  Andrew C. Adey
Contributions

R.M.M., D.P., F.J.S. and A.C.A. conceived the study. R.M.M. performed all s3 experiments and led all analysis under the supervision of A.C.A. D.P. and F.Z. performed additional experiments under the supervision of F.J.S. B.L.O. and G.G.Y. contributed to the design and analysis of chromatin conformation s3-GCC protocol and datasets. B.J.O. provided support for R.M.M. and advice on analysis. C.A.T. contributed to the analysis of cell types in the s3-ATAC datasets. J.L. generated PDCL cell lines and performed characterization of the lines under supervision of R.C.S. J.L. and R.C.S. contributed to the analysis of PDAC s3-WGS and s3-GCC datasets. The paper was written by R.M.M. and A.C.A. All authors reviewed and contributed to the paper.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Andrew C. Adey.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

D.P., F.Z. and F.J.S. are employees of Scale Bio. R.M.M., D.P., F.Z., F.J.S. and A.C.A. are authors on licensed patents that cover components of the technologies described in this paper. This potential conflict of interest for A.C.A. and R.M.M. has been reviewed and managed by OHSU.

Additional information

Peer review information Nature Biotechnology thanks Kun Zhang and the other, anonymous, reviewer(s) for their contribution to the peer review of this work.

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Figs. 1–3.

Reporting Summary

Supplementary Data 1

Mouse brain ATAC-seq peaks.

Supplementary Data 2

s3-ATAC differential accessibility and cell type classification.

Supplementary Data 3

s3-GCC A/B compartment eigenvector plots.

Supplementary Tables

Supplementary Tables 1–8.

Source data

Source Data Fig. 2

Statistical source data.

Source Data Fig. 3

Statistical source data.

Source Data Fig. 4

Statistical source data.

Source Data Fig. 5

Statistical source data.

Source Data Extended Data Fig. 1

Statistical source data.

Source Data Extended Data Fig. 2

Statistical source data.

Source Data Extended Data Fig. 3

Statistical source data.

