High-content single-cell combinatorial indexing

1. Cusanovich, D. A. et al. Multiplex single-cell profiling of chromatin accessibility by combinatorial cellular indexing. Science 348, 910–914 (2015).

2. Adey, A. et al. Rapid, low-input, low-bias construction of shotgun fragment libraries by high-density in vitro transposition. Genome Biol. 11, R119 (2010).

3. Tan, L., Xing, D., Chang, C. H., Li, H. & Xie, X. S. Three-dimensional genome structures of single diploid human cells. Science 361, 924–928 (2018).

4. Sos, B. C. et al. Characterization of chromatin accessibility with a transposome hypersensitive sites sequencing (THS-seq) assay. Genome Biol. 17, 20 (2016).

5. Yin, Y. et al. High-throughput single-cell sequencing with linear amplification. Mol. Cell 76, 676–690.e10 (2019).

6. Chen, C. et al. Single-cell whole-genome analyses by linear amplification via transposon insertion (LIANTI). Science 356, 189–194 (2017).

7. Adey, A. & Shendure, J. Ultra-low-input, tagmentation-based whole-genome bisulfite sequencing. Genome Res. 22, 1139–1143 (2012).

8. Mulqueen, R. M. et al. Highly scalable generation of DNA methylation profiles in single cells. Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 428–431 (2018).

9. Wang, O. et al. Efficient and unique cobarcoding of second-generation sequencing reads from long DNA molecules enabling cost-effective and accurate sequencing, haplotyping, and de novo assembly. Genome Res. 29, 798–808 (2019).

10. Vitak, S. A. et al. Sequencing thousands of single-cell genomes with combinatorial indexing. Nat. Methods 14, 302–308 (2017).

11. Amini, S. et al. Haplotype-resolved whole-genome sequencing by contiguity-preserving transposition and combinatorial indexing. Nat. Genet. 46, 1343–1349 (2014).

12. Adey, A. et al. In vitro, long-range sequence information for de novo genome assembly via transposase contiguity. Genome Res. 24, 2041–2049 (2014).

13. Preissl, S. et al. Single-nucleus analysis of accessible chromatin in developing mouse forebrain reveals cell-type-specific transcriptional regulation.Nat. Neurosci. 21, 432–439 (2018).

14. Single Cell ATAC: Official (10X Genomics Support, 2020); https://support.10xgenomics.com/single-cell-atac

15. Lareau, C. A. et al. Droplet-based combinatorial indexing for massive-scale single-cell chromatin accessibility.Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 916–924 (2019).

16. Buenrostro, J. D., Giresi, P. G., Zaba, L. C., Chang, H. Y. & Greenleaf, W. J. Transposition of native chromatin for fast and sensitive epigenomic profiling of open chromatin, DNA-binding proteins and nucleosome position. Nat. Methods 10, 1213–1218 (2013).

17. Bravo González-Blas, C. et al. cisTopic: cis-regulatory topic modeling on single-cell ATAC-seq data. Nat. Methods 16, 397–400 (2019).

18. Becht, E. et al. Dimensionality reduction for visualizing single-cell data using UMAP. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 38–44 (2018).

19. Stuart, T., Srivastava, A., Lareau, C. & Satija, R. Multimodal single-cell chromatin analysis with Signac. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.11.09.373613 (2020).

20. Hodge, R. D. et al. Conserved cell types with divergent features in human versus mouse cortex. Nature 573, 61–68 (2019).

21. Thornton, C. A. et al. Spatially mapped single-cell chromatin accessibility. Nat. Commun. 12, 1274 (2021).

22. Domcke, S. et al. A human cell atlas of fetal chromatin accessibility. Science 370, eaba7721 (2020).

23. Wang, R., Lin, D. Y. & Jiang, Y. SCOPE: a normalization and copy-number estimation method for single-cell DNA sequencing. Cell Syst. 10, 445–452.e6 (2020).

24. Laks, E. et al. Clonal decomposition and DNA replication states defined by scaled single-cell genome sequencing. Cell 179, 1207–1221.e22 (2019).

25. Raphael, B. J. et al. Integrated genomic characterization of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Cancer Cell 32, e13 (2017).

26. Lindenburger, K. et al. Drug responses of patient-derived cell lines in vitro that match drug responses of patient PDAc tumors in situ. Ann. Pancreat. Cancer 1, AB024 (2018).

27. Ramani, V. et al. Massively multiplex single-cell Hi-C. Nat. Methods 14, 263–266 (2017).

28. Nagano, T. et al. Cell-cycle dynamics of chromosomal organization at single-cell resolution. Nature 547, 61–67 (2017).

29. Ahmed, S., Bradshaw, A.-D., Gera, S., Dewan, M. & Xu, R. The TGF-β/smad4 signaling pathway in pancreatic carcinogenesis and its clinical significance. J. Clin. Med. 6, 5 (2017).

30. Wu, H. et al. PRSS1 genotype is associated with prognosis in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Oncol. Lett. 19, 121–126 (2020).

31. Kim, H.-J. et al. Capturing cell type-specific chromatin compartment patterns by applying topic modeling to single-cell Hi-C data. PLoS Comput. Biol. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1008173 (2020).

32. Sritangos, P. et al. Plasma membrane Ca2+ atpase isoform 4 (PMCA4) has an important role in numerous hallmarks of pancreatic cancer. Cancers 12, https://doi.org/10.3390/cancers12010218 (2020).

33. Ahmad, M. K., Abdollah, N. A., Shafie, N. H., Yusof, N. M. & Razak, S. R. A. Dual-specificity phosphatase 6 (DUSP6): a review of its molecular characteristics and clinical relevance in cancer. Cancer Biol. Med. 15, 14–28 (2018).

34. Kaya-Okur, H. S. et al. CUT&Tag for efficient epigenomic profiling of small samples and single cells. Nat. Commun. 10, 1930 (2019).

35. Rao, S. S. P. et al. A 3D map of the human genome at kilobase resolution reveals principles of chromatin looping. Cell 159, 1665–1680 (2014).

36. Liu, X. et al. Conditional reprogramming and long-term expansion of normal and tumor cells from human biospecimens. Nat. Protoc. 12, 439–451 (2017).

37. Frankish, A. et al. GENCODE reference annotation for the human and mouse genomes. Nucleic Acids Res. 47, D766–D773 (2019).

38. Li, H. & Durbin, R. Fast and accurate long-read alignment with Burrows-Wheeler transform. Bioinformatics 26, 589–595 (2010).

39. Poplin, R. et al. Scaling accurate genetic variant discovery to tens of thousands of samples. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/201178 (2017).

40. Sinnamon, J. R. et al. The accessible chromatin landscape of the murine hippocampus at single-cell resolution. Genome Res. 29, 857–869 (2019).

41. Neph, S. et al. BEDOPS: high-performance genomic feature operations. Bioinformatics 28, 1919–1920 (2012).

42. Zhang, Y. et al. Model-based analysis of ChIP-seq (MACS). Genome Biol. 9, R137 (2008).

43. Butler, A., Hoffman, P., Smibert, P., Papalexi, E. & Satija, R. Integrating single-cell transcriptomic data across different conditions, technologies, and species. Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 411–420 (2018).

44. Mcinnes, L., Healy, J., Saul, N. & Großberger, L. UMAP: uniform manifold approximation and projection software review repository archive. J. Open Source Softw. https://doi.org/10.21105/joss.00861 (2018).

45. Pliner, H. A. et al. Cicero predicts cis-regulatory DNA interactions from single-cell chromatin accessibility data. Mol. Cell https://doi.org/10.1016/j.molcel.2018.06.044 (2018).

46. Stuart, T. et al. Comprehensive integration of single-cell data. Cell 177, 1888–1902.e21 (2019).

47. Korsunsky, I. et al. Fast, sensitive and accurate integration of single-cell data with Harmony. Nat. Methods 16, 1289–1296 (2019).

48. González-Blas, C. B. et al. cisTopic: cis-regulatory topic modeling on single-cell ATAC-seq data. Nat. Methods 16, 397–400 (2019).

49. Jiang, Y. et al. CODEX2: Full-spectrum copy number variation detection by high-throughput DNA sequencing. Genome Biol. 19, 202 (2018).

50. Gu, Z., Eils, R. & Schlesner, M. Complex heatmaps reveal patterns and correlations in multidimensional genomic data.Bioinformatics 32, 2847–2849 (2016).

51. Drost, H.-G. Philentropy: information theory and distance quantification with R. J. Open Source Softw. 3, 765 (2018).

52. Galili, T. dendextend: an R package for visualizing, adjusting and comparing trees of hierarchical clustering. Bioinformatics 31, 3718–3720 (2015).

53. Robinson, J. T. et al. Integrative genomics viewer. Nat. Biotechnol. 29, 24–26 (2011).